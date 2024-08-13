Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

SAGA Metals Announces Commencement of Exploration Program by Rio Tinto on the Optioned Legacy Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

PEP11 Update

PROSPECT RIDGE COMMENCES INAUGURAL DRILLING PROGRAM AT THE COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF ITS KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY

World Copper Announces Grade-Confirmation Programme at the Zonia Copper Project, Arizona

SAGA Metals Mobilizes to the Double Mer Uranium Project After Completing Field Program at Radar Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortescue Ord

FMG:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

BPH Energy

BPH:AU

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
GTI Energy

Rights Entitlements Offer - Registry Enhancement and Shareholder Engagement

GTI Energy Limited (ASX: GTR) (the Company) advises that it has appointed Vested Equities as the primary point of communication for the current retail rights entitlement offer.

Vested Equities will be reaching out to GTR shareholders on behalf of the Company to ensure that they are aware of both the opportunity to participate in the entitlements offers and the Company’s recent and future activities.

Shareholders are encouraged to update their contact details online at Automic Registry Services (https://investor.automic.com.au) or through Vested Equities to receive their personalised entitlements offer documentation and ongoing communications and updates from the Company.

For more information regarding the Rights Issue, please contact Harley McKinnirey, Head of Investor Relations at Vested Equities, at +61 (0)7 55 555 015.

KEY DATES FOR GTR SHAREHOLDERS

  • Entitlements Offer Record Date - Monday, 12 August 2024
  • Entitlements Offer Opening Date – Thursday, 15 August 2024
  • Entitlements Offer Documents Posted – Thursday, 15 August 2024
  • Entitlements Offer Closing Date unless extended by the Directors - Monday, 9 Sept. 2024

WEB BROADCAST

For details of the entitlements offer and a brief update of the Company’s activities, please access the latest “GTI Web Broadcast” which can be viewed at: www.gtienergy.au/web-broadcast/


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from GTI Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:gtrotcqb stocksuranium stocksuranium explorationuranium investingUranium Investing
GTR:AU
GTI Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

GTI Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
GTI Energy

GTI Energy


Keep reading...Show less
uranium news

Rigs Secured For Wyoming Uranium Drilling & Utah Fieldwork Completed

GTI Resources Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that 2 mud rotary drill rigs have been secured for its planned drilling campaign at the Thor ISR uranium project in Wyoming’s Great Divide basin (Figure 1). As previously advised, GTI is on track to commence drilling during December. This maiden drill program is designed to confirm the grade and tenor of uranium mineralisation that was previously identified by Kerr McGee in the 1970’s & 80’s and to ultimately support definition of an economic uranium resource.

Figure 1. Thor Project Uranium Drilling Location Map, Great Divide Basin, Wyoming USA

Keep reading...Show less

Global Atomic Announces Q2 2024 Results

Dasa Uranium Project Remains on Schedule to Produce Yellowcake in Q1 2026

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today its operating and financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024.  For more detail, please refer to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 on the Company's website at www.globalatomiccorp.com .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ur-Energy Releases 2024 Q2 Results

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") has filed the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.govedgar.shtml and with Canadian securities authorities at www.sedarplus.ca

Ur-Energy CEO, John Cash said: "The nuclear power industry continued to receive great news throughout the second quarter as the Russian Uranium Ban was unanimously approved by Congress and signed into law, U.S. nuclear utilities looked to restart shuttered plants and extend the life of current reactors, and new reactors were being built around the world. At Ur-Energy, we continued to ramp up production at our Lost Creek Mine and made good progress installing monitor wells and basic infrastructure at our Shirley Basin Project. When the Shirley Basin Project is brought online, expected in late 2025, our annual licensed and constructed mine production capacity will grow from 1.2M pounds to 2.2M pounds U3O8.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
"Uranium" beside green arrow pointing up.

Denison Moving Forward at Phoenix, Targeting Uranium Production by 2027/2028

Denison Mines (TSX:DML,NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) commented on "significant" advancements at its Phoenix uranium deposit following the completion of a feasibility study in June 2023.

The company is now halfway through a two year plan to reach a final investment decision, with the first phase of production targeted for 2027 to 2028. According to CEO David Cates, over 30 percent of total engineering is complete.

"Our rapid engineering progress is possible because we have built off of the systematic and rigorous technical evaluation and de-risking work that was incorporated into the feasibility study,” he said in a Thursday (August 8) press release.

Keep reading...Show less

Denison CEO Highlights Phoenix Post-Feasibility Study Progress and Company Reports Financial and Operational Results for Q2'2024

Denison 70 Logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) today filed its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ('MD&A') for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 . Both documents will be available on the Company's website at www.denisonmines.com , SEDAR+ (at www.sedarplus.ca ) and EDGAR (at www.sec.govedgar.shtml ). The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Announces Best Hole to Date and Material Expansion of Mineralized Zone at Patterson Corridor East

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") ( TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG ) is pleased to announce the mineralized zone at Patterson Corridor East (PCE) has materially expanded since the original discovery in the 2024 Winter Program (see NexGen News Release dated March 11, 2024 ). The Summer Drill Program commenced May 21st with eight (8) out of twelve (12) drillholes intersecting mineralization to date (Figures 1 and 2, Table 1). Extensive mineralization plunges to the east with a span of 540 m along strike and 600 m vertical extent, showing wide intervals of elevated radioactivity that remain open at depth and along strike. In comparison, previously reported holes from PCE had identified two mineralized holes, 275 m apart.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C29 Metals

Approval to Commence Initial Geological Work Program

C29 Metals receives Category 4 exploration works approval, strong local support, and a Social Support Agreement signed. Exploration Approvals Advancing.

C29 Metals Limited (“C29” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received Category four (4) exploration approval enabling the immediate commencement of tenement wide, geophysical, field mapping and soil sampling programs at its Ulytau Uranium project immediately. The Company’s geology team will immediately establish base of operations at the nearby village of Aksuyek where C29 enjoys strong community support.
Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

GTI Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

GTI Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

LTP Secures Global Co-Development Agreement with Aptar Pharma

TEM | Yalgoo Update - Remorse Site Works Commenced

Extraordinary Grade Copper, Gold and Silver Assays Received

Further Drilling Success at Rushworth Gold Project Validates Exploration Model & Strategy

Related News

Gold Investing

TEM | Yalgoo Update - Remorse Site Works Commenced

Lithium Investing

Extraordinary Grade Copper, Gold and Silver Assays Received

gold investing

Further Drilling Success at Rushworth Gold Project Validates Exploration Model & Strategy

Copper Investing

TNC Accelerates Mining Activities at Wallace North, QLD

Agriculture Investing

WOA Announces Board and Management Changes

Gold Investing

North Queensland Exploration Update

Gold Investing

Will Rhind: Gold's "Silent" Price Rise Now Driven by Fear, What Comes Next?

×