Rigetti Computing to Participate in Fireside Chat at 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI) ("Rigetti" or the "Company"), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, today announced that CEO Dr. Subodh Kulkarni and CFO Jeff Bertelsen will host one-on-one meetings, and that Dr. Kulkarni will participate in a fireside chat, at the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

Information for the event is as follows:

Webcast registration link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham148/rigg/2246727
Presentation date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026
Time: 12:45 PM ET

Investors can view a live webcast of the event by visiting the "Events" section of Rigetti's Investor Relations website at https://investors.rigetti.com. A replay will be available at the same location for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Rigetti
Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. In 2021, Rigetti began selling on-premises quantum computing systems with qubit counts between 24 and 84 qubits, supporting national laboratories and quantum computing centers. Rigetti's 9-qubit Novera QPU was introduced in 2023 supporting a broader R&D community with a high-performance, on-premises QPU designed to plug into a customer's existing cryogenic and control systems. The Company's proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high-performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry's first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Learn more at https://www.rigetti.com/.

Contacts
Rigetti Computing Investor Contact:
IR@rigetti.com

Rigetti Computing Media Contact:
press@rigetti.com


Rigetti ComputingRGTINASDAQ:RGTITech Investing
