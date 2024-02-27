Rigetti Computing, Inc. is a full-stack quantum computing company. The Company has operated quantum computers and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. The Company¿s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high-performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing. It has developed a multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Through the Company¿s Quantum Computing as a Service (QCaaS) platform, its machines can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The Company offers product types of platform, research and software tool usage in the application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, an integrated quantum device manufacturing facility.