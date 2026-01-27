Ridgeline Minerals Welcomes Independent Director Ryan Walchuck to the Board

Ridgeline Minerals Welcomes Independent Director Ryan Walchuck to the Board

Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG,OTC:RDGMF) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Mr. Ryan Walchuck to the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Duane Lo will resign as a director of the Company and remain in his position as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Walchuck is a senior mining finance executive with global experience across complex mining projects, joint ventures, and multi-stakeholder partnerships. He is currently Senior Manager, Business Analysis at Rio Tinto, where he supports strategic investment decisions, capital allocation, and value optimization for projects. Ryan has held senior roles at Rio Tinto and BHP, contributing to major developments including Simandou and Oyu Tolgoi, with a strong focus on joint venture governance, partner alignment, and disciplined capital deployment. His experience spans Africa, Australia, Mongolia, and the Americas. Ryan is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Business Valuator, bringing strong financial oversight, governance, and shareholder-focused decision-making experience to the Ridgeline Board.

Chad Peters, Ridgeline's President & CEO, commented, "Ryan joins the team at a pivotal time in Ridgeline's growth. With two highly prospective discoveries coming together at Swift and Selena, Ryan's unique skillset will help guide our strategic decision making as we focus on optimizing the value of our joint venture portfolio for our shareholders."

The Company further advises it has granted 150,000 stock options (the "Options") and 100,000 deferred share unites ("DSU's") to Mr. Walchuck in accordance with the Company's incentive stock option plan. The Options are exercisable at $0.24 per share for a period of five years and the DSUs are governed by the Company's DSU Plan and will be subject to applicable securities law hold periods.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.
Ridgeline Minerals is a discovery focused precious and base metal explorer with a proven management team and a 200 km2 exploration portfolio across seven projects in Nevada, USA. The Company is a hybrid explorer with a mix of 100%-owned exploration assets (Big Blue, Atlas, Bell Creek & Coyote) as well as two earn-in exploration agreements with Nevada Gold Mines at its Swift and Black Ridge projects and a third earn-in with South32 at its Selena project totaling up to US $60 million in partner-funded exploration expenditures. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.ridgelineminerals.com.

On behalf of the Board
"Chad Peters"
President & CEO

Further Information:
Chad Peters, P.Geo.
President, CEO & Director Ridgeline Minerals Corp.
+1 775 304 9773
cpeters@ridgelineminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, the assay results for core hole SW24-004 and the potential significance thereof. The words "potential", "anticipate", "meaningful", "significant", "pending", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "plan", "historical", "historic" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify Forward-Looking Information. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Ridgeline has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that the current objectives concerning the Swift project can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; and that all requisite information will be available in a timely manner. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Ridgeline to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks related to dependence on key personnel; risks related to unforeseen delays; risks related to historical data that has not been verified by the Company; as well as those factors discussed in Ridgeline's public disclosure record. Although Ridgeline has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Ridgeline and may cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Ridgeline does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

