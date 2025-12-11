Ridgeline Minerals Provides Assay Results for the Black Ridge Gold Project, Nevada

Drill Program Update for the Swift Gold Project, Nevada
Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG,OTC:RDGMF) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to provide assay results for the Black Ridge Project ("Black Ridge") and an exploration update for the drill program at the Swift Project ("Swift") located on the Carlin and Cortez mine trends in north-central Nevada (https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/277706_edd31f35a4385800_003full.jpg" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Figure 1). Swift and Black Ridge are operated by Nevada Gold Mines ("NGM") and are both in Phase 1 of separate exploration earn-in agreements totaling US $40,000,000 in potential earn-in expenditures. Details for each program are highlighted below.
Chad Peters, Ridgeline's President, CEO & Director commented, "We are very encouraged by the Nevada Gold Mines teams first drill hole at Black Ridge, which has validated our Lower Plate target concept and confirms that gold mineralization continues along the Leeville Trend and extends onto the Black Ridge property at shallower than modeled depths. The anomalous gold and Carlin-Type alteration was intersected within the same host rocks as NGM's neighbouring Leeville Mine and Fallon gold deposit, highlighting the exploration potential at Black Ridge. Further drilling is required to vector into higher-grade gold mineralization along this highly prospective fault corridor."
Mr. Peters continues, "Assays are pending for two deep core holes at our Swift project, with drilling following up on the success of last year's drill program, which delivered the first high-grade gold intercepts ever drilled at the SW Swift target. We originally anticipated results from our first hole in November; however, NGM is experiencing lab delays due to the high volume of samples from the Fourmile project. We have recently received confirmation that our samples are now being processed, and we look forward to releasing assay results as soon as they are available."
Black Ridge Project (US $10,000,000 NGM Earn-in)
NGM completed one deep core hole to a depth of 1,109 meters ("m") in August with the primary goal of testing the same lower-plate host rock section that host NGM's currently producing Leeville Mine and high-grade Fallon discovery, both of which are located on-trend of and approximately 3.0 kilometers to the southwest of Black Ridge (Figure 2).
- Drilling intersected Lower Plate Rodeo Creek formation (Drc) host rocks at 773 m vertical depth, which is substantially shallower than anticipated based on Ridgeline's 2020 drill campaign.
- Returned a highlight intercept of 0.8m grading 0.113 g/t gold starting at 972.8 m in sulfidized Popovich formation (Picture 1). True widths of the drilled intercept are unknown at this time.
- The entire section of Dp exhibited extensive silicification, crackle brecciation and sulfidation with elevated Carlin-Type pathfinders (As-Sb-Hg) throughout.
- The hole transitioned from Rodeo Creek into a 6.7m thick section of Popovich formation (Dp), which is thinner than usual and interpreted as a potentially faulted off section of Dp (Figure 3).
- The hole bottomed in variably altered and bleached Bootstrap Formation (SDb), which is the host to multiple past and currently producing gold deposits on the Carlin Trend .
NGM has incurred a total of US $1,071,000 in qualifying work expenditures at the Project through November 30, 2025, and NGM must spend a minimum of US $4,500,000 in qualifying work expenditures by July 14, 2028, to earn an initial 60% interest in the Project (see July 17, 2023 press release HERE).
Swift Project (US $30,000,000 NGM Earn-in)
The second core tail out of the five proposed holes in 2025 is complete with assays pending on both. An additional RC pre-collar has been completed to depth of 730 m and drilling is in progress on a second. Both will be ready for re-entry in the spring of 2026 to continue drilling along strike of previous high-grade gold intercepts (up to 1.1m grading 10.4 g/t Au in SW24-006) at the SW Swift target (Figure 4).
NGM has incurred a total of US $14,789,000 in qualifying work expenditures at the Project through September 30, 2025, and must spend a minimum of US $20,000,000 in qualifying work expenditures by December 31, 2026, to earn an initial 60% interest in the Project (see September 22, 2021 press release HERE).
Figure 1: Ridgeline's 200-kilometer² exploration portfolio in Nevada with partner projects in white
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/277706_edd31f35a4385800_003full.jpg
Figure 2: Map of the Black Ridge property showing the location of NGM drillhole RLX-25001 (red star)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/277706_edd31f35a4385800_004full.jpg
*The QP has been unable to verify the Fallon and Ren resources and mineralization on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization potential on the Black Ridge property
Figure 3: Plan view map and conceptual X-section of RLX-25001 testing the "Ice" gold target
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/277706_edd31f35a4385800_005full.jpg
Picture 1: Core photos of RLX-25001 showing sulfidized and crackle brecciated (Carlin-Type alteration & mineralization features) Rodeo Creek and Popovich limestone running 0.8m grading 0.113 g/t Au
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/277706_edd31f35a4385800_006full.jpg
Figure 4: Plan view map of the Swift property showing 2025 drill locations and previous drill intercepts
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/277706_edd31f35a4385800_007full.jpg
QAQC Procedures
Swift and Black Ridge samples are submitted to ALS Minerals, Elko Nevada, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of Nevada Gold Mines. Drill core samples consist of both HQ and NQ size core which is split using a diamond core saw with 1/2 of the cut core sample submitted for assay and the remaining 1/2 core sample retained in the core box for future reference. Samples are prepared using industry-standard prep methods and analysed using Au-AA23 (Au; 30 g fire assay) and ME-MS61 (48 element Suite; 0.25 g 4-acid digestion/ICP- MS) methods. ALS also undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Nevada Gold Mines QAQC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results completed internally by Nevada Gold Mines technical personnel.
Technical information contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of, and approved by, Michael T. Harp, CPG, the Company's Vice President, Exploration. Mr. Harp has reviewed Nevada Gold Mines' internal QAQC program and has confirmed that it meets or exceeds best practice standards. Mr. Harp is a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.
Ridgeline Minerals is a discovery focused precious and base metal explorer with a proven management team and a 200 km2 exploration portfolio across seven projects in Nevada, USA. The Company is a hybrid explorer with a mix of 100%-owned exploration assets (Big Blue, Atlas, Bell Creek & Coyote) as well as two earn-in exploration agreements with Nevada Gold Mines at its Swift and Black Ridge projects and a third earn-in with South32 at its Selena project totaling up to US $60 million in partner-funded exploration expenditures. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.ridgelineminerals.com.
On behalf of the Board
"Chad Peters"
President & CEO
Further Information:
Chad Peters, P.Geo.
President, CEO & Director Ridgeline Minerals Corp.
+1 775 304 9773
cpeters@ridgelineminerals.com
Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, the assay results for core hole SW24-004 and the potential significance thereof. The words "potential", "anticipate", "meaningful", "significant", "pending", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "plan", "historical", "historic" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify Forward-Looking Information. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Ridgeline has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that the current objectives concerning the Swift project can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; and that all requisite information will be available in a timely manner. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Ridgeline to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks related to dependence on key personnel; risks related to unforeseen delays; risks related to historical data that has not been verified by the Company; as well as those factors discussed in Ridgeline's public disclosure record. Although Ridgeline has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Ridgeline and may cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Ridgeline does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277706