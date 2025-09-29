Ridgeline Minerals Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

Ridgeline Minerals Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG,OTC:RDGMF) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") today announces the Company has granted an aggregate of 1,955,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's incentive stock option plan. These incentive stock options are exercisable at $0.24 per share for a period of five years. The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 800,000 deferred share units, ("DSUs") to the directors of the Company and 450,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to eligible persons of the Company. The DSUs and RSUs are governed by the Company's RSUDSU Plan and will be subject to applicable securities law hold periods.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.
Ridgeline Minerals is a discovery focused precious and base metal explorer with a proven management team and a 201km2 exploration portfolio across five projects in Nevada, USA. The Company is a hybrid explorer with a mix of 100%-owned exploration assets (Big Blue and Bell Creek) as well as two earn-in exploration agreements with Nevada Gold Mines at its Swift and Black Ridge projects and a third earn-in with South32 at its Selena project. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.ridgelineminerals.com.

On behalf of the Board
"Chad Peters"
President & CEO

Further Information:
Chad Peters, P.Geo.
President, CEO & Director
Ridgeline Minerals Corp.
+1 775 304 9773
cpeters@ridgelineminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268245

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ridgeline Minerals Corp.RDG:CATSXV:RDGGold Investing
RDG:CA
The Conversation (0)
Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline Minerals Corp is a discovery focused gold-silver explorer with a proven management team and approximately 154 km exploration portfolio across four projects in the highly prospective Carlin and Battle Mountain - Eureka Trends in Nevada.

Magnifying glass over Barrick Mining website with stock chart background.

Barrick’s Bristow Steps Down Following Hemlo Sale and Mali Challenges

After nearly seven years leading Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B), CEO Mark Bristow has stepped down.

Since the company’s 2019 merger with Randgold Resources, Bristow has overseen the integration of the two companies, as well as significant investments in Barrick’s gold and copper assets.

The firm returned US$6.7 billion to shareholders under Bristow and cut net debt by US$4 billion. Its most recent quarter shows strong operating results, healthy cashflow, an increased quarterly dividend and robust share price performance.

Keep reading...Show less
Metal Bank

Binding Agreement Signed with HAS

Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that following completion of due diligence by both parties, a binding Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) has now been signed with Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) (HAS) for the acquisition of the gold assets of HAS, (subject to conditions precedent including shareholder approvals) (Proposed Acquisition).
Keep reading...Show less
Aurum Resources

Aurum hits 1m @ 152.35 g/t gold from 96m at Boundiali Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire

Aurum Resources (ASX: AUE, “Aurum” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce exceptional high-grade gold results from its ongoing 100,000m infill drilling program at the 2.41Moz Boundiali Gold Project1 in Côte d'Ivoire. The drilling was designed to upgrade the Mineral Resource confidence at Boundiali’s BMT3 and BDT2 deposits and has successfully confirmed high-grade, continuous gold mineralisation.

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources (ASX:SRR)

Sarama Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Falco Resources (TSXV:FPC)

Falco Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Gold and silver bars with upward green arrow, "Weekly Editor's Picks" text.

Editor's Picks: Silver Price Breaks US$46, Gold Sets Another New All-time High

Precious metals are wrapping up a record-setting week once again.

Silver was in the spotlight, pushing past US$46 per ounce, a price not seen since 2011. At that level, it's up about 55 percent year-to-date, a better performance than gold.

Still, gold's price activity is nothing to sneeze at. The yellow metal had another record-setting week, this time getting close to US$3,800 per ounce. It continues to see support from a variety of underlying factors, but turning heads this week was the news that China is looking to boost its position in the global gold market by becoming a custodian of foreign sovereign gold reserves.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Program after Completing Ivana Deposit Infill Drilling Program and Advances towards Prefeasibility Study at Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

Base Metals Investing

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Program after Completing Ivana Deposit Infill Drilling Program and Advances towards Prefeasibility Study at Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Additional Spodumene Pegmatites in Paamiut, Greenland

Precious Metals Investing

Completion of Tranche 2 Placement Issue

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Receives High Silver and Copper Assays at Silver King