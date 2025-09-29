Ridgeline Minerals Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

Management Team
Luc Lessard – President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Luc Lessard brings over 30 years of experience in the design, construction, and operation of mines. Before joining Falco, he held senior executive positions at Osisko Gold Royalties, Canadian Malartic GP (a joint venture of Agnico Eagle Mines and Yamana Gold), and Osisko Mining Corporation. At Osisko Mining Corporation, he oversaw the design, construction, and commissioning of the Canadian Malartic gold mine. Lessard has been involved in numerous surface and underground mining projects throughout his career. Lessard holds a bachelor’s degree in mining engineering from Laval University.
Anthony Glavac – Chief Financial Officer
Anthony Glavac has 25 years of experience in financial reporting, including over 15 years in the mining industry. Before joining Falco, he served as the director of financial reporting and internal controls at Dynacor Gold Mines and as the interim chief financial officer at Alderon Iron Ore. Glavac was previously the senior manager at KPMG, where he worked with a diverse portfolio of public and private companies, offering services such as audit, taxation, strategic advisory, and assistance with public offerings. Glavac is also engaged with other public companies within the mining sector.
Helene Cartier – Vice-president Environment, Sustainable Development and Community Relations
Helene Cartier possesses over 20 years of expertise in the environmental field. She began her mining career as part of the Cambior team before transitioning to the role of vice-president of environmental services and sustainable development at Osisko Mining. There, she played a pivotal role in the development and commissioning phases of the Canadian Malartic gold mine. She has served on the board of directors of several public and private companies.
Mireille Tremblay – Vice-president Legal Affairs and Corporate Secretary
Mireille Tremblay possesses more than 25 years of experience in business law, primarily in securities, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and governance. Before joining Falco in January 2021 as the director of legal affairs, Tremblay served as a legal advisor to clients across diverse industries, including the mining sector. She advocated for companies and investors involved in mining transactions in Africa, notably during the construction of a gold mine in Burkina Faso and in negotiations with the Ivorian government. Additionally, she has represented numerous companies, underwriters, and investors in various contexts, including public offerings and private placement financings, both domestically and internationally. Tremblay holds a law degree from the University of Montreal.
Mario Caron – Independent Chair
Mario Caron is a mining executive with over 40 years of experience in the mining industry in senior executive and board positions. His experience was gained nationally and internationally in both underground and open pit operations. As CEO of public companies, he secured mining licenses and various permits in numerous jurisdictions. From 2016 to 2023, he was the Chairman of New Moly LLC. (formerly known as Alloycorp Mining), a privatized company since August 2016 with a molybdenum deposit in British Columbia. Caron received his Bachelor of Engineering, Mining at McGill University and is a retired member of the Association of Professional Engineers of Ontario and of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec.
Alexander Dann – Non-independent Director
Alexander Dann is a chartered professional accountant with over 30 years of experience leading financial operations and strategic planning for multinational public companies, primarily in the mining and manufacturing sectors. In February 2021, he was appointed chief financial officer and vice president, finance of Osisko Development. Before that, Dann served as chief financial officer of The Flowr Corporation from November 2017 to March 2020, where he successfully guided such corporation from a small private company to a TSX Venture Exchange publicly traded corporation. Prior to that, he was chief financial officer of Avion Gold and Era Resources until their acquisitions by Endeavour Mining Corporation and The Sentient Group, respectively. Dann also held senior finance roles with Falconbridge. (now part of Glencore Canada Corporation), Rio Algom Limited (now part of BHP Billiton) and Litens Automotive Partnership (a group within Magna International Inc.). Dann is the nominee of Osisko Development on the Corporation’s Board of Directors pursuant to the Investor Rights Agreement entered into between the Corporation and Osisko Development on November 27, 2020 (the “Investor Rights Agreement”). Dann obtained his Chartered Accountant designation in 1995 and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Université Laval in Québec City.
Paola Farnesi – Independent Director
Paola Farnesi is a senior financial professional with over 30 years of experience in corporate finance, financial reporting, M&A and risk management. She is currently vice president and treasurer of Domtar Corporation, responsible for negotiating and arranging $2.5 billion in corporate financings, overseeing an insurance portfolio of $50 billion in insurable values and managing the investments of pension fund assets of $8 billion. From 1994 to 2008, Farnesi held several other leadership positions at Domtar Corporation, including vice president of internal audit, where she was responsible for the implementation and subsequent compliance efforts related to Sarbanes-Oxley. Prior to joining Domtar Corporation, Farnesi worked at Ernst & Young for the assurance group in Montréal. Farnesi holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Graduate degree in Public Accountancy from McGill University, is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Québec and obtained the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.
Chantal Sorel – Independent Director
Chantal Sorel is a corporate director. She has over 35 years of experience in general management with full profit and loss responsibility, project financing, project management, operations, strategic development, business development, mergers and acquisitions, in the industries of mining and metallurgy, power, infrastructure, industrial facilities, rail and transit. Sorel held the position of Vice President, Airport Infrastructures at Aéroports de Montréal from April 2023 to February 2024, after being an adviser to the airport from 2020 to 2023. Previously, she was executive vice president and managing director of capital at AtkinsRéalis (formerly known as the SNC-Lavalin Group) from 2016 to 2019 where she was responsible for the project financing and asset management of a $20 billion infrastructure and industrial asset portfolio. Sorel holds a degree in architecture from Université de Montréal and a master’s degree in project management from Université du Québec à Montréal and completed the Director Education Program jointly offered by the Institute of Corporate Directors, the McGill Executive Institute and the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.
Sean Roosen - Special Advisor
Sean Roosen is a founder of Osisko Mining Corporation and played a central role in the discovery, financing, and development of the Canadian Malartic mine, one of Canada’s largest gold producers. He is currently executive chair and CEO of Osisko Development and previously served as founder, executive chair, and CEO of Osisko Gold Royalties. With more than 44 years of mining industry experience, he has been recognized globally for his leadership, including being named Mines and Money Americas’ “Best CEO in North America” (2017) and one of the “Top 20 Most Influential Individuals in Global Mining.” Roosen is a graduate of the Haileybury School of Mines.
John Burzynski - Special Advisor
John Burzynski is executive chair of Osisko Metals and former Chair, CEO, and director of Osisko Mining, where he led the discovery, development, and $2.2 billion sale of the Windfall gold project to Gold Fields Ltd. A co-founder of Osisko Mining Corporation, he was instrumental in the development and sale of the Canadian Malartic mine. With over 35 years of international mining experience, Burzynski has received multiple industry awards, including PDAC’s “Prospector of the Year” (2007, 2024) and the Northern Miner’s “Mining Man of the Year” (2009). He holds a B.Sc. (Honours) in geology from Mount Allison University and an M.Sc. in exploration and mineral economics from Queen’s University.