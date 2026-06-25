Resverlogix Announces Voting Results from the 2026 Meeting of Shareholders

Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX,OTC:RVXCF) ("Resverlogix", or the "Corporation") today held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") in Calgary, Alberta.

During business proceedings at the Meeting, shareholders elected Five (5) Board members until the next annual meeting. The voting results of shares represented at the Meeting for individual directors were as follows:


 Votes For Votes Withheld Percent For Percent Withheld
Donald J. McCaffrey 152,172,240 4,026,590 97.42% 2.58%
Kelly McNeill 152,453,272 3,745,558 97.60% 2.40%
Siu Lun (Dicky) To 153,532,006 2,666,824 98.29% 1.71%
Kenneth Zuerblis 153,419,286 2,779,544 98.22% 1.78%
Bradley Glass 153,540,531 2,658,299 98.30% 1.70%

 

Resverlogix shareholders approved all resolutions outlined in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated May 15, 2026 (the "Information Circular"). The Information Circular is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on the Resverlogix website at www.resverlogix.com.

A webcast archive of the executive presentation portion of the Meeting will be available HERE.

About Resverlogix

Founded in 2001, Resverlogix is a Calgary based late-stage biotechnology company, and a world leader in epigenetics, with the goal of developing first-in-class therapies for the benefit of patients with chronic disease.

Resverlogix is developing a new class of epigenetic therapies designed to regulate the expression of disease-causing genes. We aim to improve patients' lives by restoring biological functions – altered by serious illnesses such as cardiovascular disease – back to a healthier state.

The Company's clinical program is focused on evaluating the lead epigenetic candidate apabetalone for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, associated comorbidities, and post COVID-19 conditions.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RVX,OTC:RVXCF).

Follow us on:

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts", and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release includes forward looking information related to the potential role of apabetalone in the treatment of patients with cardiovascular disease, post COVID-19 conditions, pulmonary arterial hypertension, associated comorbidities, and other chronic diseases. Our actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in our Annual Information Form and most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
Email: ir@resverlogix.com
Phone: 403-254-9252

www.Resverlogix.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302963

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Resverlogixrvx:cctsx:rvxpharmaceutical investing
RVX:CC
The Conversation (0)
Rows of multicolored test tubes with brown, purple, blue and green caps arranged neatly on a white rack.

Merck KGaA to Acquire Bio-Techne in US$11.3 Billion Deal

Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK,OTCPL:MKGAF) has agreed to acquire life sciences supplier Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) for US$11.3 billion in cash, marking the firm’s largest transaction in a decade.Under a definitive agreement announced on Thursday (June 25), Merck KGaA will pay US$73 per share, representing a... Keep Reading...
BriaCell Partners with Uneedle for Scalable Microneedle Administration of Bria-IMT

BriaCell Partners with Uneedle for Scalable Microneedle Administration of Bria-IMT

Agreement supports potential commercial readiness for Bria-IMT using Uneedle's proprietary microneedle technology for intradermal administration Technology is currently used in BriaCell's pivotal Phase 3 study and is designed to support faster, more convenient administration while enhancing the... Keep Reading...
Blank pill bottle spilling a variety of pharmaceutical pills and capsules.

5 Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs for Investors in 2026

Experienced and novice investors alike may want to consider pharmaceutical exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as a way to gain exposure to the top pharma companies and the pharma market as a whole. Like all ETFs, pharmaceutical ETFs are a good option for those who want to trade a set of assets in the... Keep Reading...
InMed Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today reports financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2026... Keep Reading...
InMed Pharmaceuticals Amends Preferred Investment Options

InMed Pharmaceuticals Amends Preferred Investment Options

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announces that it has entered into amending agreements in respect of... Keep Reading...
Canada maple leaves on left and pharmaceutical pills in red and blue on right.

5 Best-performing Canadian Pharma Stocks in 2026

From established players to up-and-coming firms, Canada's pharmaceutical landscape is diverse and dynamic.Canadian drug companies are working to discover and develop major innovations amid an increasingly competitive global landscape. Rising technologies such as artificial intelligence are... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Update Strengthens Cu-Au Targets, Glava & Torsby West

Searchlight Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement

New Found Gold Announces Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting

MAYFAIR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING AND GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

Related News

agriculture investing

Update Strengthens Cu-Au Targets, Glava & Torsby West

oil and gas investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Lakes Blue Energy Rises as Wombat Gas Field Progresses

gold investing

Rhona O'Connell: Gold Price Drop — Why it Happened, What's Next

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Announces Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting

precious metals investing

MAYFAIR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING AND GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

base metals investing

Steadright Cancels Purchase of 80% Interest in Moroccan Antimony Company

base metals investing

Exploration Momentum Continues with Launch of District-Scale Prospecting Program