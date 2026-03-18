Resverlogix Announces Delay in Filing of Annual Financial Statements, AIF, and MD&A

Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX,OTC:RVXCF) ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") today announces that because of delays in the completion of its year-end audit, the Company anticipates it will be unable to meet the prescribed deadline of March 31, 2026 for filing of the following continuous disclosure documents (collectively, the "Annual Filings"):

Annual Audited Financial Statements, Annual Information Form, and Management Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, ‎as required by section 4.2 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure ‎‎Obligations ("NI 51-102") and Certification of the Annual Filings;‎

The Company's auditor has advised the Company that it anticipates being unable to complete its audit of the ‎annual financial statements by March 31, 2026.‎ The Company expects, but cannot assure, that the audit and the Annual Filings will be completed by April 10, 2026.‎

Consequently, the Company has applied to the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC") for a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") that, if granted, will prohibit the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer from all trading in the securities of the Company until such time as the Annual Filings are filed. No decision has yet been made by the ASC on this application. The ASC may grant the application and issue the MCTO or it may impose an issuer cease trade order in the event that the Annual Filings are delayed. Should the MCTO be granted, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade freely in the Company's listed common shares during the term the MCTO is in effect.

The Company and its auditor continue to work diligently to complete the Annual Filings as soon as possible and will issue a news release once the Annual Filings have been filed. Until the Company files the Annual Filings, it will comply with the guidelines set out in NP 12-203, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports, in the form of news releases.

Until the ‎Company has filed the Annual Filings, members of the Company's management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out. The Company confirms that, other than as disclosed in prior press releases and material change reports, there have been no material business developments since the November 13, 2025 filing of the Company's ‎interim financial reports for the period ended September 30, 2025.

About Resverlogix

Founded in 2001, Resverlogix is a Calgary based late-stage biotechnology company, and a world leader in epigenetics, with the goal of developing first-in-class therapies for the benefit of patients with chronic disease.

Resverlogix is developing a new class of epigenetic therapies designed to regulate the expression of disease-causing genes. We aim to improve patients' lives by restoring biological functions – altered by serious illnesses such as cardiovascular disease – back to a healthier state.

The Company's clinical program is focused on evaluating the lead epigenetic candidate apabetalone for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, associated comorbidities, and post COVID-19 conditions.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RVX,OTC:RVXCF).

Follow us on:

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts", and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release includes forward looking information related to the potential role of apabetalone in the treatment of patients with cardiovascular disease, post COVID-19 conditions, pulmonary arterial hypertension, associated comorbidities, and other chronic diseases. Our actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in our Annual Information Form and most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Email: ir@resverlogix.com
Phone: 403-254-9252

www.Resverlogix.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288941

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Resverlogix rvx:cc tsx:rvx pharmaceutical investing
RVX:CC
The Conversation (0)
SVN-114 selected as the lead candidate for PTSD discovery programme

SVN-114 selected as the lead candidate for PTSD discovery programme

Novel compound from patent-pending SVN-SDN-14 series targeting a major global mental health disorder

Solvonis Therapeutics plc (LSE: SVNS), an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing novel small-molecule therapeutics for high-burden central nervous system ("CNS") disorders, announces the selection of SVN-114 as the lead candidate from the Company's proprietary SVN-SDN-14 discovery... Keep Reading...
InMed Provides Update on Pharmaceutical Development Programs - Advancing Lead Drug Candidates Towards IND and Clinical Trial

InMed Provides Update on Pharmaceutical Development Programs - Advancing Lead Drug Candidates Towards IND and Clinical Trial

Advancing Alzheimer's and Age-Related Macular Degeneration Programs Toward FDA Engagement and IND-Enabling ActivitiesTargeting Initiation of Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Alzheimer's Disease in 2027InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused... Keep Reading...
InMed Provides Update on BayMedica Operations and Strengthens Focus on Pharmaceutical Development Pipeline

InMed Provides Update on BayMedica Operations and Strengthens Focus on Pharmaceutical Development Pipeline

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of disease-modifying small molecule drug candidates that target CB1CB2 receptors, today announced an update regarding BayMedica LLC ("BayMedica"), a wholly owned... Keep Reading...
Box of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vials with red caps and labels.

Moderna to Pay US$950 Million to Settle COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Dispute

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has agreed to pay US$950 million to resolve a long-running patent dispute tied to the technology used in its COVID-19 vaccine.The pharmaceuticals giant announced it has reached a global settlement with Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Genevant Sciences GmbH over claims... Keep Reading...
Scientists examining a sample under a microscope in a lab setting.

Gilead to Acquire Arcellx in US$7.8 Billion Bet on Cancer Therapy

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) announced plans to acquire cancer immunotherapy partner Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) in a deal worth up to US$7.8 billion, moving to take full control of their jointly developed multiple myeloma therapy anito-cel as it seeks to expand its oncology pipeline.The agreement,... Keep Reading...
InMed Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical drug development company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small-molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today reports financial results for its second quarter of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Orlando Mineral Resource Estimate Update

Drilling Commences at Lammerlaw Gold-Antimony Project NZ

Investor Presentation

Excellent Drilling Results Continue at Sandstone

Related News

base metals investing

Orlando Mineral Resource Estimate Update

battery metals investing

Drilling Commences at Lammerlaw Gold-Antimony Project NZ

precious metals investing

Investor Presentation

precious metals investing

Excellent Drilling Results Continue at Sandstone

base metals investing

CZN Expands Au footprint with IGO Agreement

gold investing

Adam Rozencwajg: Gold, Silver vs. Energy — Where I'm Focusing Now

energy investing

Alvopetro Announces Year End 2025 Financial Results, Q1 2026 Dividend of US$0.12/share, and Filing of our AIF