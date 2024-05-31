Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Wide Open Agriculture

Response to ASX Aware Letter

Wide Open Agriculture Limited ACN 604 913 822 (WOAor the Company) refers to ASX's query letter dated 27 May 2024 and provides responses to the specific queries set out in that letter.

Capitalised terms used in this letter have the same meaning given in ASX's query letter unless otherwise defined.

Background

Prior to addressing ASX's queries we want to highlight WOA’s objectives and areas of focus following the divestment of the "Dirty Clean Food" business as approved on 22 April 2024 by Shareholders. We provide a summary below which may help give context to our response:

A. Financial condition

The Company's current financial situation is that as announced on 30 May 2024, it has successfully received firm commitments for a total of $6.11 million from Sophisticated and Institutional investors under Tranche 2 Placement, thus bringing the total amount raised under the Placement to $7 million. The Tranche 2 Placement is subject to shareholder approval, as the Company has utilised its placement capacity with the Tranche 1 placement.

B. Company's Objectives

As previously noted, the quarterly report was lodged on 30 April 2024 (April QR), due to an administrative oversight referred to the NAB Facility which was cancelled in mid-March 2024. However, the total cash available to the Company was correctly reported in the April QR. More importantly, one week prior to the lodgement of the April QR i.e. on 22 April 2024, WOA Shareholders voted on the divestment of the "Dirty Clean Food (DCF) Business" and a Notice of Meeting was reviewed by ASX and lodged on 21 March 2024 (March Notice), which reiterated the Company's strategic objectives and financial situation.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Wide Open Agriculture, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Wide Open Agriculture

WOA Secures Firm Commitments for Full $7M Placement

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 2WO, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that, further to the announcement on 9 May 2024 and further to the completion of Tranche 1 of the Placement which raised $890,000, the Company has now secured binding firm commitments from institutional and sophisticated investors to raise a further $6.11 million (before costs) at an issue price of $0.02 per Share under Tranche 2 of the Placement. This brings the total raised under the Placement to $7 million, which means the Placement is fully subscribed.

Keep reading...Show less
Combine harvesting hemp field.

Industrial Hemp: Capturing the Carbon Market

Industrial hemp is largely known for its versatility, with applications ranging from food products to animal bedding and building materials. But one little known fact about the plant is its immense capacity to absorb carbon dioxide.

Combined with the plant's rapid growth cycle, this characteristic provides businesses and investors with a huge opportunity to stake its place in the emerging global carbon market.

This market is in its very early stages with major companies just now beginning to engage. In May 2024, Google, Meta, Microsoft and Salesforce announced they had committed to contracting up to 20 million tons of high-quality, nature-based carbon removal credits by 2030 as part of the Symbiosis Coalition, which aims to scale next-generation nature restoration projects focused on climate impact certainty.

Keep reading...Show less
Hempalta (TSXV:HEMP)

Hempalta: Innovating the Industrial Hemp Industry


Keep reading...Show less
Hempalta (TSXV:HEMP)

Hempalta


Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Expiry of 27,575,240 Share Purchase Warrants and Provides Updated Cap Table

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Expiry of 27,575,240 Share Purchase Warrants and Provides Updated Cap Table

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged, in Nevada, in exploration for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, announces that on May 10, 2024 and May 24, 2024, an aggregate of 27,575,240 warrants exercisable to purchase the same number of common shares of NOP at a price of $0.10 have expired in accordance with the applicable provisions of the warrant certificates related thereto.

In addition, as a result of the expiration of the 27,575,240 warrants outstanding since 2022, NOP is providing the below updated capitalization table on a fully diluted basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WOA’s Lupin Protein Included in Two New Recently Launched Consumer Products

WOA’s Lupin Protein Included in Two New Recently Launched Consumer Products

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful integration of Buntine Protein® into a 3rd party consumer product which is now available in the Australian market. This represents the first 3rd party commercial application of Buntine Protein®.

Keep reading...Show less

