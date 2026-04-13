Republic of the Congo: TotalEnergies Makes a Hydrocarbon Discovery on the Moho License

TotalEnergies EP Congo (63.5%, operator) announces a hydrocarbon discovery on the Moho license, offshore the Republic of the Congo, following the drilling of the MHNM-6 NFW exploration well targeting the Moho G structure.

The well encountered a hydrocarbon column of approximately 160 meters in good-quality Albian reservoirs, and an extensive data acquisition and sampling campaign was carried out to support the subsurface interpretation and future development.

The Moho G discovery, together with the discovery previously made on the nearby Moho F structure, represent recoverable resources estimated at close to 100 million barrels, which are planned to be developed as a tie-back to the existing Moho facilities.

" This new discovery on the Moho license benefits from its proximity to existing production infrastructure, allowing a short cycle, cost effective tie-back development," said Nicola Mavilla, Senior Vice-President Exploration at TotalEnergies . " By leveraging our technical expertise and existing infrastructure, we are creating the conditions for future value‑accretive production for the Company ."

TotalEnergies EP Congo is the operator of Moho license with a 63.5% participation, alongside Trident Energy (21.5%) and the Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC, 15%). Existing production facilities include two Floating Production Units (FPU), Alima and Likouf, combining for a current output of around 90 kboe/d (100%).

About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to providing as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

@TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

TotalEnergies Contacts
Media Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR
Investor Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

TotalEnergies TTE NYSE:TTE oil and gas investing
TTE
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. Announces U.S. Affiliate Orvian Receives Minnesota DNR Registration for Exploratory Boring

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. Announces U.S. Affiliate Orvian Receives Minnesota DNR Registration for Exploratory Boring

Advances U.S. Expansion Strategy Across State-Allocated Township Assets in the Duluth Complex and Mesabi Iron RangeQuébec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC,OTC:QIMCF) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its U.S. affiliate, Orvian Natural Resources... Keep Reading...
Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Q1 2026 Operations Update

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Q1 2026 Operations Update

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE,OTC:VLERF)(OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company") provides an operations and financial update for Q1 2026.HighlightsOil production averaged 22.3 mbbls/d(1);Sales of 1.394 million bbls (all occurring during January... Keep Reading...
Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Q1 2026 Operations Update

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Q1 2026 Operations Update

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE,OTC:VLERF)(OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company") provides an operations and financial update for Q1 2026.HighlightsOil production averaged 22.3 mbbls/d(1);Sales of 1.394 million bbls (all occurring during January... Keep Reading...
Four black oil barrels with gold bands beside a red downward arrow, against a cloudy sky with candlestick charts.

Oil Plunges Below US$100 as US and Iran Strike Two-Week Ceasefire

Global markets reversed course on Wednesday (April 8), with oil suffering its steepest daily plunge since the pandemic following a breakthrough two-week ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran. Brent crude, the international benchmark, tumbled 15.5 percent to US$92.28 a barrel, shedding... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Advances Environmental Impact Assessment For Oil & Gas Drilling Targets, Block VIII, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Advances Environmental Impact Assessment For Oil & Gas Drilling Targets, Block VIII, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (April 7, 2026) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co., Ltd. ("EnerCam") is well advanced with its Khmer contractor on the Drilling Environmental... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Advances Environmental Impact Assessment For Oil & Gas Drilling Targets, Block VIII, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Advances Environmental Impact Assessment For Oil & Gas Drilling Targets, Block VIII, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (April 7, 2026) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co., Ltd. ("EnerCam") is well advanced with its Khmer contractor on the Drilling Environmental... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Trading Halt

Alkeemia Purification Delivers Top Results

Bunker Hill Announces Equity Compensation Grants

Brixton Metals Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $4 Million

Related News

vanadium investing

Trading Halt

graphite investing

Alkeemia Purification Delivers Top Results

gold investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Q-Gold Resources Spikes 103 Percent

gold investing

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Prices Gain on Ceasefire News, Mining M&A Activity Heats Up

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $4 Million

Precious Metals Outlook

Precious Metals Outlook: Australia Edition