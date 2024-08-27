Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

Replacement ASX Prospectus


CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) ("the Company"), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, refers to its previous announcement dated 13 August 2024, in respect of its application to dual-list on the Australian Securities Exchange (" ASX").

Following review of its prospectus dated 13 August 2024 ("Prospectus") by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC"), the Company has issued a replacement prospectus ("Replacement Prospectus") to clarify the scalability and global usage of Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") and the Company's reliance on renewable energy and potential exposure to fossil fuels. The Replacement Prospectus also contains additional information on the Chilean national electricity grid's existing high renewable energy mix. The Company plans where possible to include renewable energy sources to power operations in line with its objective of promoting sustainable lithium production.

The Replacement Prospectus is on materially similar terms as the Prospectus, with no changes to the terms of the offers contemplated under the Prospectus.

The Company does not anticipate that the lodgement of the Replacement Prospectus will impact the timing of its admission to ASX and admission is expected to occur on or around 24 September 2024.

Investors looking to participate in the offers under the Replacement Prospectus can do so by contacting their broker, or if you are a member of the Australian public, by following the instructions at https://www.computersharecas.com.au/ctloffer. Further information about how to apply and a copy of the Replacement Prospectus can be found here: https://ctlithium.com/investors/asx-listing/. CleanTech Lithium recommends that investors read the Replacement Prospectus in full.

For further information contact:


CleanTech Lithium PLC


Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter

Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321

Chile office: +562-32239222


Or via Celicourt

Celicourt Communications

Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani

+44 (0) 20 7770 6424

cleantech@celicourt.uk

Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak

+44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Daniel Fox-Davies

+44 (0) 20 3884 8450

daniel@fox-davies.com

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

James Asensio

+44 (0) 20 7523 4680

Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.

Notes

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to produce material quantities of battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.

CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and holds licences in Llamara and Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two major projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have direct access to existing infrastructure and renewable power.

CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine, with higher recoveries than conventional extraction processes. The method offers short development lead times with no extensive site construction or evaporation pond development so there is minimal water depletion from the aquifer. www.ctlithium.com


Source

