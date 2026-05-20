Renforth Resources Inc. Adopts Semi-Annual Reporting

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - May 20, 2026 Renforth Resources Inc. ("Renforth" or the "Company") (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF) announces that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "CBO 51-933") and move to semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR").
CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. The Company's fiscal year ends on December 31. Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third quarters.
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Interim Period: The Company will not file interim financial reports and related MDA for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and the Company will not be required to file any interim financial reports and related MDA for any subsequent quarters ended September 30 (Q3) or March 31 (Q1) in each financial year.
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Ongoing Reporting: The Company will continue to file audited financial statements and related MDA (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial reports and related MDA (due within 60 days of June 30).
The Company confirms it meets the SAR pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record.
This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.
About Renforth Resources Inc.
Renforth Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of critical minerals and gold assets in the Province of Québec. The Company's principal assets are the Victoria polymetallic Ni-Co-Cu-Zn-Ag-Au-PGM deposit and the Parbec gold deposit, both located near Malartic, Québec, in one of Canada's premier mining jurisdictions.
For further information, please contact:
Nicole Brewster, President & CEO Renforth Resources Inc. Tel: (416) 818-1393 Email: Nicole@renforthresources.com Website: www.renforthresources.com
Renforth Resources Inc. Unit 1B, 955 Brock Road Pickering, Ontario L1W 2X9
CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Renforth to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Renforth disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revision to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
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