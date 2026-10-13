Renforth Extends Surface Gold Mineralization In Channels On Wholly Owned Parbec Gold Deposit In Malartic, Quebec

(TheNewswire)
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6.20 g/t Au over 0.50m within 2.93 g/t Au over 1.70m in CHNL-PAR-26-59, the highest grade among the new channel results received for Parbec.
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28.77 g/t Au over 0.60m within 8.02 g/t Au over 2.55m in CHNL-PAR-26-58 (previously reported), the highest grade returned to date in the 2026 Parbec surface channel program, located within the MRE open pit footprint.
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2.66 g/t Au over 12.95m in CHNL-PAR-26-51, the longest mineralized interval in the channel program.
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5.36 g/t Au and 7.60 g/t Ag in CHNL-PAR-26-51 is the highest silver assay returned in the program, within the longest mineralized interval.
TORONTO, Ontario – TheNewswire - October 13, 2026 — Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to report the remaining assay results for the channels cut to date within the open pit footprint of its wholly owned Parbec gold deposit in Malartic, Quebec, contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine. Channels CHNL-PAR-26-59, CHNL-PAR-26-60, CHNL-PAR-26-61 and CHNL-PAR-26-62, as well as the extensions at both ends of the previously reported CHNL-PAR-26-51, all returned gold values. The highest grade among these new results was 6.20 g/t Au over 0.50m in CHNL-PAR-26-59, and the longest interval in a new channel was 0.55 g/t Au over 5.70m in CHNL-PAR-26-60.
"These new results continue and confirm our discovery process within our MRE open pit footprint on our Parbec gold deposit of unanticipated surface gold in an accessible location more than 50m removed from the rail line at Parbec. Our future field plans as we continue to develop and grow this gold resource will now include additional channeling in this location and stripping of other high-priority locations, as well as planning our next drillholes in this largely undrilled area, to continue to test the area for additional mineralization" states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.
Parbec Channels October Results
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Intervals are length-weighted averages of individual assays.
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Negative From values in the table above represent samples added at the beginning of the channel, before already existing samples.
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Lengths are as measured on surface in the cut channel; true widths are not known.
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Composites were selected using a gold value cut-off of 0.27 g/t Au, as was used in the April 2025 MRE, with a maximum of one sample of internal dilution caused by a sample carrying gold but the gold is under the cut-off used.
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The Laboratory was unable to complete the silver assays due to equipment issues.
2026 PARBEC GOLD DEPOSIT CHANNEL PROGRAM
The October 2026 results complete the channels cut to date and build on those previously announced at Parbec. Renforth plans to cut at least one additional channel in the currently stripped area once field work resumes after the Company's customary October stoppage, observed as a courtesy to local hunters. The Company will also apply for additional stripping permits to extend the current stripped area and to target new, previously unstripped areas within the Parbec open pit footprint where drilling has returned positive near-surface results.
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Intervals are length-weighted averages of individual assays.
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Negative From values in the table above represent samples added at the beginning of the channel, before already existing samples.
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Lengths are as measured on surface in the cut channel; true widths are not known.
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Composites were selected using a gold value cut-off of 0.27 g/t Au, as was used in the April 2025 MRE, with a maximum of one sample of internal dilution caused by a sample carrying gold but the gold is under the cut-off used.
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*Samples from CHNL-PAR-26-51 and CHNL-PAR-26-57, both assayed 0.25 g/t Au and were included in the table above. The rationale is that the cut-off of 0.27 g/t Au used for the table is arbitrary and taken from the April 2025 MRE which was calculated using $2100 USD/oz Gold Price, the current gold price is $4100 USD/oz.
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**3 samples under the 0.27 g/t Au cut-off were used in calculating this interval in CHNL-PAR-26-58, specifically 13.7-14.2 m assayed 0.26 g/t Au, 15.25-15.75m assayed 0.22 g/t Au and 15.75-16.15m assayed 0.18 g/t Au – all lengths as measured in the cut channel.
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The Laboratory was unable to complete the silver assays for all the samples submitted due to equipment issues, N/A indicates no testing was performed.
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***Silver assaying was not completed for the 24.2 to 26.95 portion of this composite mineralized interval, so the entire interval is noted as N/A with silver assay values included in the sub-interval inclusion statements as completed by the lab.
PARBEC SURFACE CHANNEL LOCATIONS
2026 channels, or parts of channels, previously reported on are shown with black trace above, the new data carries a coloured traced reflecting the assay values of the channel.
PARBEC DRILLHOLES
Renforth still awaits results from the two drillholes completed earlier this year which undercut the stripped area and extended deeper into the Parbec Gold Deposit, returning four flecks of visible gold in one drillhole. Once the assays are received and the results prepared they will be publicly released.
PRECIOUS METALS & CRITICAL MINERALS VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE
Nicole Brewster will present an overview of Renforth and recent project news on Thursday October 15th 2026 at 1:30pm ET during the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference. Attendance ot this virtual conference is free to interested parties, questions for presenters can be submitted and there is also a facility within the conference to arrange 1 on 1 meetings.
Registration Link : REGISTER
SAMPLE AND QA/QC PROTOCOLS
Channel samples were cut with a diamond-blade saw, removed from bedrock with a hammer and chisel, and bagged and tagged in the field. Samples from CHNL-PAR-26-59, CHNL-PAR-26-60 and CHNL-PAR-26-61 were delivered to MSALABS in Val-d'Or, Québec, and assayed using CPA-Au1 by Photon Assay. Silver analysis was not available from the laboratory for these samples; the silver grades reported in this press release are from the previous batch of samples, as disclosed in the Company's July 30, 2026 news release. The extension samples at both ends of CHNL-PAR-26-51 and the samples from CHNL-PAR-26-62 were delivered to ALS Canada Ltd. in Val-d'Or, Québec, and assayed using Au-PA01 by Photon Assay.
Renforth did not insert its own QA/QC samples into the sample stream for this channel program and instead relied on the internal QA/QC protocols of each laboratory, which vary from lab to lab. For the Parbec results in this press release, MSALABS inserted 1 blank and 4 standards, and ALS inserted 1 blank and 3 standards.
The Qualified Person compared the laboratory blank and standard results against their known values and found them to be acceptable.
QUALIFIED PERSON
Technical and exploration information disclosed in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton, P. Geo. OGQ, an independent "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.
The Parbec Mineral Resource Estimate (SGS Canada Inc. – Geological Services, Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Parbec Gold Deposit, Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region, Québec, Canada, effective date April 4, 2025) comprises a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 265,800 ounces of gold and an additional Inferred Mineral Resource of 97,000 ounces of gold. Silver is present in the Parbec deposit however, insufficient assaying has been completed to include silver in a resource estimate to date. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The April 4, 2025, MRE is the current MRE for Parbec.
ABOUT Renforth Resources Inc.
Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) is a Canadian junior gold and critical minerals resource company focused on advancing the Parbec gold deposit in the prolific Abitibi region of Québec to the point where Renforth can monetize Parbec in order to develop Renforth's Victoria nickel focussed bulk tonnage polymetallic deposit. Parbec is strategically located immediately adjacent to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's (T:AEM – NYSE:AEM) Canadian Malartic complex, one of the largest open-pit gold mines in Canada. Renforth's Victoria Ni/Cu/Co/Zn polymetallic deposit is also contiguous to Canadian Malartic, with a resource declared over only 12% of the ~20km length of the mineralized structure, forming part of a wholly owned district scale property with several mineralized occurrences. Renforth is committed to disciplined, systematic exploration and transparent disclosure as it works to unlock the value of its Abitibi-region portfolio.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements with respect to planned exploration programmes, drill timing, anticipated results of mapping and sampling activities, the potential application of ore sorting, flotation and heap leaching to Victoria material, the definition of a processing route, and the Company's strategic plans. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, changes in commodity prices, the results of exploration activities and metallurgical test work, regulatory changes, and general economic conditions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
Nicole Brewster
President & CEO, Renforth Resources Inc.
(416)818-1393
CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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