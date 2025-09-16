Relmada Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD, "Relmada" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing innovative therapies for oncology-related and central nervous system indications, today announced that on September 15, 2025 it received written notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq's $1.00 minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550 (a)(2) (the "Listing Rule").

To regain compliance with the Listing Rule, the Company's shares were required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 for at least 10 consecutive business days, which was achieved on September 12, 2025. As a result, Nasdaq has closed the matter.

Relmada is now in full compliance with all Nasdaq continued listing requirements, and the Company's stock will remain listed and traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "RLMD."

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapies for oncology-related and central nervous system conditions. Lead candidates NDV-01 and sepranolone are advancing through mid-stage clinical development with the potential to address significant unmet needs.

For more information, visit www.relmada.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "if", "may", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "will", "will likely result", "will continue", "plans to", "potential", "promising", and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the potential for Relmada's product candidates to progress, including the potential for Phase 2 NDV-01 data to continue to deliver positive results supporting further development, the potential for clinical trials to deliver statistically and/or clinically significant evidence of efficacy and/or safety, failure of top-line results to accurately reflect the complete results of the trial, failure of planned or ongoing preclinical and clinical studies to demonstrate expected results, potential failure to secure FDA agreement on the regulatory path for NDV-01, and sepranolone, or that future NDV-01, or sepranolone, clinical results will be acceptable to the FDA, failure to secure adequate NDV-10, or sepranolone, drug supply, and the other risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be a complete list.

Investor Contact:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Inquiries:
Corporate Communications
media@relmada.com


Relmada Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing chemical entities with novel versions of drug products that address areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company is focused on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist. Its lead product candidate, esmethadone, is an oral agent for the treatment of depression and other potential indications.

Relmada Therapeutics to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Relmada Therapeutics to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that Sergio Traversa Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at 11:20am ET . Management will also host one-on-one investor meetings. Please find additional details about the event below.

2024 Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Presentation Date: Wednesday, June 12, 2024 , 11:20am ET
Webcast: Click Here

Relmada management will also be available for one-one-one investor meetings during the conference. Please contact your Goldman Sachs representative to schedule a meeting.

The webcast can also be accessed via the Investors section of the Relmada website at https://www.relmada.com/for-investors . An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About REL-1017

REL-1017, a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission, is currently in late-stage development for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).  Relmada's ongoing clinical research program is designed to evaluate the potential for REL-1017 as a rapid-acting, oral, once-daily antidepressant treatment. The development program for REL-1017 as an adjunctive treatment for MDD includes two Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies, Reliance II (Study 302) and Relight (Study 304). Reliance II and Relight have the same key study design parameters.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada's lead program, REL-1017, is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 is in late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. Learn more at www.relmada.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including potential failure of clinical trial results to demonstrate statistically and/or clinically significant evidence of efficacy and/or safety, failure of top-line results to accurately reflect the complete results of the trial, failure of the 310 open-label study to accurately reflect the results of the ongoing 302 and 304 blinded, randomized and controlled studies, failure of the planned psilocybin Phase 1 and Phase 2a trials to be successfully carried out, failure to obtain regulatory approval of REL-1017 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, and the other risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be a complete list.

Investor Contact:
Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors
Tim@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Media Inquiries:
Corporate Communications
media@relmada.com

Relmada Therapeutics to Participate in the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Relmada Therapeutics to Participate in the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that Sergio Traversa Chief Executive Officer, and Maged Shenouda Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 7:30am ET at the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY . Management will also host one-on-one investor meetings. Please find additional details about the event below.

2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat
Presentation Date: Thursday, June 6, 2024 , 7:30am ET
Webcast: Click Here

Relmada management will also be available for one-one-one investor meetings during the conference. Please contact your Jefferies representative to schedule a meeting.

The webcast can also be accessed via the Investors section of the Relmada website at https://www.relmada.com/for-investors . An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

About REL-1017

REL-1017, a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission, is currently in late-stage development for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's ongoing clinical research program is designed to evaluate the potential for REL-1017 as a rapid-acting, oral, once-daily antidepressant treatment. The development program for REL-1017 as an adjunctive treatment for MDD includes two Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies, Reliance II (Study 302) and Relight (Study 304). Reliance II and Relight have the same key study design parameters.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada's lead program, REL-1017, is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 is in late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. Learn more at www.relmada.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including potential failure of clinical trial results to demonstrate statistically and/or clinically significant evidence of efficacy and/or safety, failure of top-line results to accurately reflect the complete results of the trial, failure of the 310 open-label study to accurately reflect the results of the ongoing 302 and 304 blinded, randomized and controlled studies, failure to obtain regulatory approval of REL-1017 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, failure of the planned psilocybin Phase 1 and Phase 2a trials to be successfully carried out, and the other risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be a complete list.

Investor Contact:
Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors
Tim@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Media Inquiries:
Corporate Communications
media@relmada.com

Relmada Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Relmada Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today provided a corporate update and announced preliminary and unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 . The Company will host a conference call today, Wednesday, May 8, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time 1:30 PM Pacific Time .

"Enrollment continues to advance in our ongoing Phase 3 program for REL-1017 as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD)," said Sergio Traversa , Relmada's Chief Executive Officer. "As such, we continue to expect that the Reliance II study (study 302) will be fully enrolled with top-line data anticipated in the second half of 2024. In addition, we continue to enroll in our second ongoing Phase 3 trial of REL-1017, Relight (study 304)."

"We also continue to plan for the initiation of a single-ascending dose Phase 1 trial for our promising preclinical novel modified-release psilocybin in obese patients, which is anticipated to commence in the first half of this year. The goal of this study will be to define the pharmacokinetic, safety and tolerability profile of our modified-release psilocybin formulation in this population, and it will be followed by a Phase 2a trial to establish clinical proof-of-concept," continued Mr. Traversa.

Upcoming Anticipated Milestones

  • Complete enrollment in the ongoing Reliance II study, which is planned to enroll approximately 300 patients, with top-line data in the second half of 2024.

  • Commence a Phase 1 trial in obese patients in the first half of 2024 to define the pharmacokinetic, safety and tolerability profile of the Company's modified-release psilocybin formulation (REL-P11), followed by a Phase 2a trial to establish clinical proof-of-concept with data expected in the first half of 2025.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

  • Research and development expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024 , totaled $13.3 million , compared to $15.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 . The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in study costs associated with the completion of two Phase 3 trials and the long-term, open-label, safety trial (Study 310).

  • General and administrative expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024 , totaled $9.7 million compared to $12.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , a decrease of approximately $2.6 million . The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in stock-based compensation expense.

  • Net cash used in operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2024 , totaled $13.0 million compared to $16.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 .

  • The net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2024 , was $21.8 million , or $0.72 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of $26.4 million , or $0.87 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 .

  • As of March 31, 2024 , the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of approximately $83.6 million , compared to cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of approximately $96.3 million at December 31, 2023 .

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Wednesday, May 8 th @ 4:30pm ET

Toll Free:


888-886-7786

International:


416-764-8658

Conference ID:


38754189

Webcast:


CLICK HERE

About REL-1017

REL-1017, a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission, is currently in late-stage development for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).  Relmada's ongoing clinical research program is designed to evaluate the potential for REL-1017 as a rapid-acting, oral, once-daily antidepressant treatment. The development program for REL-1017 as an adjunctive treatment for MDD includes two Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies, Reliance II (Study 302) and Relight (Study 304). Reliance II and Relight have the same key study design parameters.

About REL-P11

Relmada acquired the development and commercial rights to a novel psilocybin and derivatives program in July of 2021. Psilocybin has neuroplastogen™ effects that have the potential to ameliorate neurodegenerative conditions. The pleiotropic metabolic effects of low-dose psilocybin were discovered while studying its neuroplastogen™ potential in a rodent model deficient in neurogenesis – obese rats maintained on a high fructose, high fat diet (HFHFD), and were then replicated in mice.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada's lead program, REL-1017, is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 is in late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. Learn more at www.relmada.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including potential failure of clinical trial results to demonstrate statistically and/or clinically significant evidence of efficacy and/or safety, failure of top-line results to accurately reflect the complete results of the trial, failure of the 310 open-label study to accurately reflect the results of the ongoing 302 and 304 blinded, randomized and controlled studies, failure to obtain regulatory approval of REL-1017 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, failure of the planned psilocybin Phase 1 and Phase 2a trials to be successfully carried out, and the other risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be a complete list.

Investor Contact:
Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors
Tim@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Media Inquiries:
Corporate Communications
media@relmada.com

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)










As of







March 31,



As of




2024
(Unaudited)



December 31,
2023


Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

1,335,018



$

4,091,568


Short-term investments



82,277,687




92,232,292


Prepaid expenses



752,334




1,185,057


Total current assets



84,365,039




97,508,917


Other assets



43,125




43,125


Total assets


$

84,408,164



$

97,552,042











Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 6)


















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


















Current liabilities:









Accounts payable


$

5,189,101



$

3,506,009


Accrued expenses



7,172,732




8,688,791


Total current liabilities



12,361,833




12,194,800


Total liabilities



12,361,833




12,194,800











Stockholders' Equity:









Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and
outstanding



-




-


Class A convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 3,500,000 shares
authorized, none issued and outstanding



-




-


Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 30,174,202 and
30,099,203 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



30,174




30,099


Additional paid-in capital



654,746,964




646,229,824


Accumulated deficit



(582,730,807)




(560,902,681)


Total stockholders' equity



72,046,331




85,357,242


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

84,408,164



$

97,552,042


Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)







Three months ended




March 31,




2024



2023









Operating expenses:







Research and development


$

13,305,306



$

15,861,010


General and administrative



9,682,554




12,292,599


Total operating expenses



22,987,860




28,153,609











Loss from operations



(22,987,860)




(28,153,609)











Other income (expenses):









Interest/investment income, net



1,055,888




1,207,631


Realized gain (loss) on short-term investments



53,133




(666,708)


Unrealized gain on short-term investments



50,713




1,291,110


Total other income (expenses)



1,159,734




1,832,033











Net loss


$

(21,828,126)



$

(26,321,576)











Loss per common share – basic and diluted


$

(0.72)



$

(0.87)











Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic and diluted



30,132,170




30,099,203


Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

(Unaudited)







Three months ended March 31, 2024




Common Stock



Additional
Paid-in



Accumulated







Shares



Par Value



Capital



Deficit



Total


Balance - December 31, 2023



30,099,203



$

30,099



$

646,229,824



$

(560,902,681)



$

85,357,242


Stock based compensation



-




-




8,295,468




-




8,295,468


Options exercised for common stock



74,999




75




246,672




-




246,747


ATM Fees



-




-




(25,000)




-




(25,000)


Net loss



-




-




-




(21,828,126)




(21,828,126)


Balance – March 31, 2024



30,174,202



$

30,174



$

654,746,964



$

(582,730,807)



$

72,046,331




Three months ended March 31, 2023




Common Stock



Additional
Paid-in



Accumulated







Shares



Par Value



Capital



Deficit



Total


Balance - December 31, 2022



30,099,203



$

30,099



$

602,517,138



$

(462,110,935)



$

140,436,302


Stock based compensation



-




-




11,354,466




-




11,354,466


Net loss



-




-




-




(26,321,576)




(26,321,576)


Balance - March 31, 2023



30,099,203



$

30,099



$

613,871,604



$

(488,432,511)



$

125,469,192


Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)







Three months ended




March 31,




2024



2023









Cash flows from operating activities







Net loss


$

(21,828,126)



$

(26,321,576)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:









Stock-based compensation



8,295,468




11,354,466


Realized (gain) loss on short-term investments



(53,133)




666,708


Unrealized gain on short-term investments



(50,713)




(1,291,110)


Change in operating assets and liabilities:









Other receivables



-




512,432


Prepaid expenses



432,723




945,606


Accounts payable



1,683,092




(839,971)


Accrued expenses



(1,516,059)




(1,531,649)


Net cash used in operating activities



(13,036,748)




(16,505,094)











Cash flows from investing activities









Purchase of short-term investments



(7,013,933)




(34,767,287)


Sale of short-term investments



17,072,384




74,770,836


Net cash provided by investing activities



10,058,451




40,003,549











Cash flows from financing activities









Proceeds from options exercised for common stock



246,747




-


ATM Fees



(25,000)




-


Net cash provided by financing activities



221,747




-


Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



(2,756,550)




23,498,455


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period



4,091,568




5,395,905











Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period


$

1,335,018



$

28,894,360











Relmada Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 8, 2024

Relmada Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 8, 2024

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March  31, 2024 after the market close on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 . The company will host a corporate update conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday May 8, 2024.

Live Conference Call & Webcast:

Toll Free:

888-886-7786

International:

416-764-8658

Conference ID:

38754189

Webcast:

Click Here

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Relmada website at https://www.relmada.com/investors/ir-calendar .

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada's lead program, REL-1017, is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 is in late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. Learn more at www.relmada.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including potential failure of clinical trial results to demonstrate statistically and/or clinically significant evidence of efficacy and/or safety, failure of top-line results to accurately reflect the complete results of the trial, failure of the 310 open-label study to accurately reflect the results of the ongoing 302 and 304 blinded, randomized and controlled studies, failure to obtain regulatory approval of REL-1017 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, failure of the planned psilocybin Phase 1 and Phase 2a trials to be successfully initiated and carried out, and the other risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be a complete list.

Investor Contact:
Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors
Tim@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Media Inquiries:
Corporate Communications
media@relmada.com

