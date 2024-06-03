Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Relmada Therapeutics to Participate in the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that Sergio Traversa Chief Executive Officer, and Maged Shenouda Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 7:30am ET at the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY . Management will also host one-on-one investor meetings. Please find additional details about the event below.

Relmada Therapeutics Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.)

2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat
Presentation Date: Thursday, June 6, 2024 , 7:30am ET
Webcast: Click Here

Relmada management will also be available for one-one-one investor meetings during the conference. Please contact your Jefferies representative to schedule a meeting.

The webcast can also be accessed via the Investors section of the Relmada website at https://www.relmada.com/for-investors . An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

About REL-1017

REL-1017, a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission, is currently in late-stage development for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's ongoing clinical research program is designed to evaluate the potential for REL-1017 as a rapid-acting, oral, once-daily antidepressant treatment. The development program for REL-1017 as an adjunctive treatment for MDD includes two Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies, Reliance II (Study 302) and Relight (Study 304). Reliance II and Relight have the same key study design parameters.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada's lead program, REL-1017, is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 is in late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. Learn more at www.relmada.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including potential failure of clinical trial results to demonstrate statistically and/or clinically significant evidence of efficacy and/or safety, failure of top-line results to accurately reflect the complete results of the trial, failure of the 310 open-label study to accurately reflect the results of the ongoing 302 and 304 blinded, randomized and controlled studies, failure to obtain regulatory approval of REL-1017 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, failure of the planned psilocybin Phase 1 and Phase 2a trials to be successfully carried out, and the other risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be a complete list.

Investor Contact:
Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors
Tim@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Media Inquiries:
Corporate Communications
media@relmada.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/relmada-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-2024-jefferies-global-healthcare-conference-302161512.html

SOURCE Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Relmada Therapeutics Inc.RLMDNASDAQ:RLMDBase Metals Investing
RLMD
Relmada Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today provided a corporate update and announced preliminary and unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 . The Company will host a conference call today, Wednesday, May 8, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time 1:30 PM Pacific Time .

Relmada Therapeutics Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.)

"Enrollment continues to advance in our ongoing Phase 3 program for REL-1017 as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD)," said Sergio Traversa , Relmada's Chief Executive Officer. "As such, we continue to expect that the Reliance II study (study 302) will be fully enrolled with top-line data anticipated in the second half of 2024. In addition, we continue to enroll in our second ongoing Phase 3 trial of REL-1017, Relight (study 304)."

"We also continue to plan for the initiation of a single-ascending dose Phase 1 trial for our promising preclinical novel modified-release psilocybin in obese patients, which is anticipated to commence in the first half of this year. The goal of this study will be to define the pharmacokinetic, safety and tolerability profile of our modified-release psilocybin formulation in this population, and it will be followed by a Phase 2a trial to establish clinical proof-of-concept," continued Mr. Traversa.

Upcoming Anticipated Milestones

  • Complete enrollment in the ongoing Reliance II study, which is planned to enroll approximately 300 patients, with top-line data in the second half of 2024.

  • Commence a Phase 1 trial in obese patients in the first half of 2024 to define the pharmacokinetic, safety and tolerability profile of the Company's modified-release psilocybin formulation (REL-P11), followed by a Phase 2a trial to establish clinical proof-of-concept with data expected in the first half of 2025.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

  • Research and development expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024 , totaled $13.3 million , compared to $15.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 . The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in study costs associated with the completion of two Phase 3 trials and the long-term, open-label, safety trial (Study 310).

  • General and administrative expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024 , totaled $9.7 million compared to $12.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , a decrease of approximately $2.6 million . The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in stock-based compensation expense.

  • Net cash used in operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2024 , totaled $13.0 million compared to $16.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 .

  • The net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2024 , was $21.8 million , or $0.72 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of $26.4 million , or $0.87 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 .

  • As of March 31, 2024 , the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of approximately $83.6 million , compared to cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of approximately $96.3 million at December 31, 2023 .

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Wednesday, May 8 th @ 4:30pm ET

Toll Free:


888-886-7786

International:


416-764-8658

Conference ID:


38754189

Webcast:


CLICK HERE

About REL-1017

REL-1017, a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission, is currently in late-stage development for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).  Relmada's ongoing clinical research program is designed to evaluate the potential for REL-1017 as a rapid-acting, oral, once-daily antidepressant treatment. The development program for REL-1017 as an adjunctive treatment for MDD includes two Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies, Reliance II (Study 302) and Relight (Study 304). Reliance II and Relight have the same key study design parameters.

About REL-P11

Relmada acquired the development and commercial rights to a novel psilocybin and derivatives program in July of 2021. Psilocybin has neuroplastogen™ effects that have the potential to ameliorate neurodegenerative conditions. The pleiotropic metabolic effects of low-dose psilocybin were discovered while studying its neuroplastogen™ potential in a rodent model deficient in neurogenesis – obese rats maintained on a high fructose, high fat diet (HFHFD), and were then replicated in mice.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada's lead program, REL-1017, is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 is in late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. Learn more at www.relmada.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including potential failure of clinical trial results to demonstrate statistically and/or clinically significant evidence of efficacy and/or safety, failure of top-line results to accurately reflect the complete results of the trial, failure of the 310 open-label study to accurately reflect the results of the ongoing 302 and 304 blinded, randomized and controlled studies, failure to obtain regulatory approval of REL-1017 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, failure of the planned psilocybin Phase 1 and Phase 2a trials to be successfully carried out, and the other risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be a complete list.

Investor Contact:
Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors
Tim@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Media Inquiries:
Corporate Communications
media@relmada.com

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)










As of







March 31,



As of




2024
(Unaudited)



December 31,
2023


Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

1,335,018



$

4,091,568


Short-term investments



82,277,687




92,232,292


Prepaid expenses



752,334




1,185,057


Total current assets



84,365,039




97,508,917


Other assets



43,125




43,125


Total assets


$

84,408,164



$

97,552,042











Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 6)


















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


















Current liabilities:









Accounts payable


$

5,189,101



$

3,506,009


Accrued expenses



7,172,732




8,688,791


Total current liabilities



12,361,833




12,194,800


Total liabilities



12,361,833




12,194,800











Stockholders' Equity:









Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and
outstanding



-




-


Class A convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 3,500,000 shares
authorized, none issued and outstanding



-




-


Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 30,174,202 and
30,099,203 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



30,174




30,099


Additional paid-in capital



654,746,964




646,229,824


Accumulated deficit



(582,730,807)




(560,902,681)


Total stockholders' equity



72,046,331




85,357,242


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

84,408,164



$

97,552,042


Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)







Three months ended




March 31,




2024



2023









Operating expenses:







Research and development


$

13,305,306



$

15,861,010


General and administrative



9,682,554




12,292,599


Total operating expenses



22,987,860




28,153,609











Loss from operations



(22,987,860)




(28,153,609)











Other income (expenses):









Interest/investment income, net



1,055,888




1,207,631


Realized gain (loss) on short-term investments



53,133




(666,708)


Unrealized gain on short-term investments



50,713




1,291,110


Total other income (expenses)



1,159,734




1,832,033











Net loss


$

(21,828,126)



$

(26,321,576)











Loss per common share – basic and diluted


$

(0.72)



$

(0.87)











Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic and diluted



30,132,170




30,099,203


Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

(Unaudited)







Three months ended March 31, 2024




Common Stock



Additional
Paid-in



Accumulated







Shares



Par Value



Capital



Deficit



Total


Balance - December 31, 2023



30,099,203



$

30,099



$

646,229,824



$

(560,902,681)



$

85,357,242


Stock based compensation



-




-




8,295,468




-




8,295,468


Options exercised for common stock



74,999




75




246,672




-




246,747


ATM Fees



-




-




(25,000)




-




(25,000)


Net loss



-




-




-




(21,828,126)




(21,828,126)


Balance – March 31, 2024



30,174,202



$

30,174



$

654,746,964



$

(582,730,807)



$

72,046,331




Three months ended March 31, 2023




Common Stock



Additional
Paid-in



Accumulated







Shares



Par Value



Capital



Deficit



Total


Balance - December 31, 2022



30,099,203



$

30,099



$

602,517,138



$

(462,110,935)



$

140,436,302


Stock based compensation



-




-




11,354,466




-




11,354,466


Net loss



-




-




-




(26,321,576)




(26,321,576)


Balance - March 31, 2023



30,099,203



$

30,099



$

613,871,604



$

(488,432,511)



$

125,469,192


Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)







Three months ended




March 31,




2024



2023









Cash flows from operating activities







Net loss


$

(21,828,126)



$

(26,321,576)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:









Stock-based compensation



8,295,468




11,354,466


Realized (gain) loss on short-term investments



(53,133)




666,708


Unrealized gain on short-term investments



(50,713)




(1,291,110)


Change in operating assets and liabilities:









Other receivables



-




512,432


Prepaid expenses



432,723




945,606


Accounts payable



1,683,092




(839,971)


Accrued expenses



(1,516,059)




(1,531,649)


Net cash used in operating activities



(13,036,748)




(16,505,094)











Cash flows from investing activities









Purchase of short-term investments



(7,013,933)




(34,767,287)


Sale of short-term investments



17,072,384




74,770,836


Net cash provided by investing activities



10,058,451




40,003,549











Cash flows from financing activities









Proceeds from options exercised for common stock



246,747




-


ATM Fees



(25,000)




-


Net cash provided by financing activities



221,747




-


Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



(2,756,550)




23,498,455


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period



4,091,568




5,395,905











Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period


$

1,335,018



$

28,894,360











Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/relmada-therapeutics-provides-corporate-update-and-reports-first-quarter-2024-financial-results-302140410.html

SOURCE Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Relmada Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 8, 2024

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March  31, 2024 after the market close on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 . The company will host a corporate update conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday May 8, 2024.

Relmada Therapeutics Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.)

Live Conference Call & Webcast:

Toll Free:

888-886-7786

International:

416-764-8658

Conference ID:

38754189

Webcast:

Click Here

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Relmada website at https://www.relmada.com/investors/ir-calendar .

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada's lead program, REL-1017, is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 is in late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. Learn more at www.relmada.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including potential failure of clinical trial results to demonstrate statistically and/or clinically significant evidence of efficacy and/or safety, failure of top-line results to accurately reflect the complete results of the trial, failure of the 310 open-label study to accurately reflect the results of the ongoing 302 and 304 blinded, randomized and controlled studies, failure to obtain regulatory approval of REL-1017 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, failure of the planned psilocybin Phase 1 and Phase 2a trials to be successfully initiated and carried out, and the other risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be a complete list.

Investor Contact:
Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors
Tim@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Media Inquiries:
Corporate Communications
media@relmada.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/relmada-therapeutics-to-report-first-quarter-2024-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-and-webcast-on-may-8-2024-302136383.html

SOURCE Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Lumina Gold Announces US$10.2 million Wheaton Precious Metals Draw and Amendment to the PMPA

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that under the previously announced US$300 million precious metals purchase agreement (the "PMPA") with Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("Wheaton"), the Company has drawn an additional installment of US$10.2 million . The draw consisted of two tranches, US$9 million which was due twelve months after the initial draw in May 2023 and US$1.2 million related to specific pre-construction acquisition transactions.

Lumina Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Lumina Gold Corp.)

The PMPA has been amended to modify the US$15 million that was due in May 2024 to US$9 million payable immediately and the remaining US$6 million payable on December 2, 2024 . This amendment was made because Lumina has not yet finalized terms for the exploitation contract with the Government of Ecuador , which was a condition for the US$15 million being received. The December 2, 2024 payment is conditional on the finalization of the exploitation contract term sheet between Lumina and the Government of Ecuador .

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador . In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador . Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Follow us on: Twitter , Linkedin or Facebook .

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminagold.com/ . To receive future news releases please sign up at https://luminagold.com/contact .

Lumina Gold Corp.

Signed: "Marshall Koval"

Marshall Koval , President & CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the Company's ability to finalize the exploitation contract terms with the Government of Ecuador before December 2, 2024 . Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "will" or "projected" or variations of those words or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "could", "are proposed to", "are planned to", "are expected to" or "are anticipated to" be taken, occur or be achieved.

With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about: the Company's ability to meet its obligations under the PMPA; general business and economic conditions; the prices of gold and copper; and anticipated costs and expenditures. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities administrators. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumina-gold-announces-us10-2-million-wheaton-precious-metals-draw-and-amendment-to-the-pmpa-302160826.html

SOURCE Lumina Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/31/c5772.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Long-term future for New Zealand's Tiwai Point aluminium smelter secured with new power deals

New Zealand Aluminium Smelters (NZAS) has signed 20-year electricity arrangements that secure the future of the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter to continue competitively producing high-purity, low-carbon metal, backed by a diversified mix of renewable electricity from New Zealand's South Island.

NZAS, which owns and operates Tiwai Point, has signed contracts with electricity generators Meridian Energy, Contact Energy and Mercury NZ to set pricing for an aggregate of 572 megawatts (MW) of electricity to meet the smelter's full electricity needs.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

SKRR Exploration Announces Mutual Termination of Share Exchange Agreement with Citizen Mining Corp.

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") announces that further to its May 1, 2024 news release, the Company and Citizen Mining Corp. have mutually terminated the arm's length share exchange agreement dated May 1, 2024 .

SKRR Exploration Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

The Company's shares will resume trading effective at market open on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

About SKRR Exploration Inc.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class uranium, precious, and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects, its goals and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to secure personnel and equipment for work programs, adverse weather and climate conditions, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, decrease in the price of gold, copper, uranium and other metals, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/30/c3525.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Osisko Metals to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference

Osisko Metals (TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF) is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, ("THE Event") taking place June 4-6, 2024 in Quebec City at the Centre des congrès de Québec.

Robert Wares will be presenting at 2:15 pm ET on June 5th. Management from Osisko Metals will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lyle Davis to Chair Giga Board

Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSX.V: GIGA, OTCQX: GIGGF) announced today that Board member Lyle Davis has consented to become non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Giga Metals, effective immediately. Mark Jarvis will step down as Chairman but will continue as CEO and director of the Company.

"We believe that it is good governance to separate the roles of Chair and CEO," said Mr. Jarvis. "Mr. Davis is a long-standing director of Giga who currently chairs our Audit and Compensation Committees and has previously acted as Giga Chairman."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

×