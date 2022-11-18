GamingInvesting News

- The Dubai Esports Festival (DEF) 2022, hosted by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in partnership with VSPN, a global leader in esports activities and solutions, and presenting partner, du launched three tournaments with the intention of developing the esports community across the region on a grassroots level.

Dubai Esports Festival Honor of Kings Regional Tournament

School Tournament: Minecraft Esports Schools Clash

The Dubai Esports Festival launched the official Minecraft Esports Schools Clash (MESC2022) tournament for the first time in the region with over 600 participating students across 12 schools from Dubai since October 24 th . Competing live on stage during GameExpo, Team Emerald from GEMS Wellington Silicon Oasis School were crowned tournament champions and team Modern Minecrafters from GEMS Modern Academy finished second on November 10 th .

Regional Tournament – Online Tournament: Gamers HUB ME Tournament

Powered by Gamers Hub Media Events and sponsored by MORRGOX & AOC Gaming, the regional online tournaments took place between 6 th – 9 th November with a prize pool of AED 22,000 as players competed across a range of popular game titles – Fortnite, Brawl Stars, FIFA23, Valorant and Rocket League across multiple platforms. Nearly 1,800 gamers registered to compete, which were live-streamed for fans to watch.

Regional Tournament – Mobile: Honor of Kings Tournament

The first Honor of Kings regional LAN tournament in Dubai took place over two days and saw RTG Esports being crowned tournament champions and NASR Esports coming in second place. Nine of the region's best esports teams participated on 12 th - 13 th November during GameExpo with a prize pool worth USD 25,000 .

For more information about DEF2022 please visit www.dubaiesportsfestival.com .

About Dubai Esports Festival

Hosted by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in partnership with VSPN, Dubai Esports Festival (DEF2022) takes place from the 9 th – 20 th November and celebrates the love of video games with the aim of setting the trend as the region's gaming industry and bolstering Dubai's position as a global hub for esports and interactive tech-driven entertainment, and as a global city at the forefront of innovation. The annual festival will be the first international leisure event to be held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regional-and-school-tournaments-take-center-stage-during-dubai-esports-festival-301682698.html

SOURCE VSPN

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

OXYGEN ESPORTS AND BOSTON BREACH ANNOUNCE CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE MAJOR 2 VENUE ALONGSIDE FENWAY MUSIC COMPANY AND LIVE NATION

BOSTON'S FIRST MAJOR ESPORTS EVENT IN 5+ YEARS WILL BE HOSTED AT MGM MUSIC HALL IN FEBRUARY 2023

Oxygen Esports (OXG), the owners of the Boston Breach, alongside Fenway Music Company (FMC) and Live Nation are excited to announce that Call of Duty League ™ (CDL) Major 2 will be hosted at the newly opened, state of the art MGM Music Hall at Fenway. The tournament welcomes fans from across the globe to Boston where competition begins on Thursday February 2 nd with a champion being crowned on Sunday February 5 th . This marks the dawn of a new era for Boston as an esports destination and will be the largest esports event Boston has hosted in nearly a decade.

Moose Games Expands into Experiential Gaming with Acquisition of Nine Arches

New Wanderlust Title Adds to Moose's Growing Games Portfolio

Moose Games, the gaming innovation division of award-winning Moose Toys announced today it acquired the global distribution rights for Nine Arches a unique, offline gaming experience where your game board becomes the world. Starting today, the Nine Arches Legacy Edition, Travel Edition and all future games will be included in Moose Games' growing portfolio.

Harmony Partners with Game Space to Scale Web3 Games on Shard 1

Harmony is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain with fast finality launched on Mainnet in June 2019 . Harmony has entered a strategic partnership with Game Space, a one-stop GameFi-as-a-service [GaaS] platform. Harmony's integration with Game Space will transform GameFi by helping traditional Web2 games enter the world of Web3, reducing the time and cost of on-chain game development.

Game Space provides an embedded SDK which allows the Web2 gaming company to embed an NFT Marketplace and token wallet directly into their game. Game Space also provides a customized platform SDK version which enables the Web2 gaming company to have an NFT Marketplace and standalone token wallet.

Harmony was the first blockchain to combine Proof-of-stake and sharding. Sharding is the ideal scalability solution: it distributes data across multiple machines in a way that preserves both security and decentralization. Harmony uses four types of shards, each with a limit of 250 validators: shard 0 (the "Beacon Chain," responsible for transmitting information between different shards), and shards 1, 2, and 3. Harmony perfectly executes sharding, creating a highly scalable, fast, and secure blockchain that confirms transactions with negligible fees.

" Harmony has built the blockchain infrastructure for GameFi builders," said Harmony Founder Stephen Tse . "We are excited to partner with Game Space to support the next generation of games and to help scale mass adoption of Web3 via sharding technology. Our shard 1 will be the new home for Web3 game builders."

"I am thrilled to work with Harmony ," said Cameron CEO of Game Space. "Our SDK can help Web2 gaming companies to deploy their games on Web3 in a matter of days. We provide an embedded NFT marketplace, wallet integration, and one-click multi-chain deployment solutions with full support for iOS, Android and web."

Harmony and Game Space adopt leading SMPC (Secure Multi-Party Computation) technology to generate distributed private key shards, so that the original private key is available but invisible. The private key shards are managed by multiple parties ensuring asset security, which effectively avoids the single point of risk caused by a single private key.

Harmony and Game Space provide a full-support token wallet integration that allows the Web3 gamers to withdraw, deposit and swap token assets. Wallet Connect is also provided as a simple and secure way to manage users' crypto assets.

Currently, GameFi penetration only accounts for 2.5% of the global gaming landscape, and the total number of active GameFi users accounts for no more than 1% of the world's 3 billion gamers, leaving plenty of room for massive growth. In the long run, GameFi will become the key accelerator across the gaming industry's consumer ecosystem, and the industry is predicted to be worth $2.8 Billion in 2028.

Both Harmony and Game Space will continue to promote GameFi and NFT-related projects and boost Web3 adoption on a global scale.

About Harmony

Harmony is an open platform for digital assets, collectibles, identity and governance. Harmony's mainnet runs Ethereum applications with 2-second transaction finality and 100 times lower fees. Harmony aims to be a bridge between scalability and decentralization efforts. It was built with the motto "decentralization at scale" in mind, emphasizing data sharing and the construction of fungible token and non- fungible asset marketplaces.

About Game Space

Game Space releases games on their GameFi-as-a-Service Platform. It can help AAA gaming companies and titles to release on-chain functionality in a matter of days through integrated SDK, as well as an NFT transaction engine that can be embedded in games, which can help GameFi projects shorten the launch time by half a year and greatly reduce the threshold for gaming companies to enter Web3.

Harmony Community

Telegram | Twitter | Discord | YouTube | Medium | LinkedIn

CONTACT: press@harmony.one

Media forward1: https://www.chaincatcher.com/article/2081636
Media forward2: https://foresightnews.pro/news/h5Detail/11975
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Gamespace_NFTs/status/1585193387879464960

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harmony-partners-with-game-space-to-scale-web3-games-on-shard-1-301680908.html

SOURCE Harmony

ForeVR Games Breaks Into Billiards With ForeVR Pool

  • Pool joins ForeVR's top-rated VR Games, Bowl and Darts, and comes on the heels of recently-launched casual game Cornhole
  • The game is now available on Oculus Quest 2 and Pro for a one-time purchase of $19.99 USD

ForeVR Games the leader in casual virtual reality (VR) gaming founded by Zynga, EA, and Glu veterans, today announced the launch of its highest anticipated title: ForeVR Pool, allowing players to bring pool halls from around the world right to their living room. Joining ForeVR Bowl, ForeVR Darts, and ForeVR Cornhole, the fourth title in ForeVR's library is available for Oculus Quest 2 and Pro for $19.99 .

Get a feel for the fun of ForeVR Pool by checking out the game trailer here . The game assets and media kit may be found here .

"ForeVR Pool is an exciting addition to our roster of family friendly sports titles," said Marcus Segal , co-founder and CEO of ForeVR Games. "We are really excited to give players their very own Pool Halls where they can meet up with friends, family, co-workers or make new friends in beautiful VR locations. ForeVR Pool is a blast to play and is truly the perfect complement to our connected universe of casual games."

Bringing the best of IRL games to VR, ForeVR Pool lets you celebrate wins like you would in the real world: with high-fives and your choice of tunes from the YouTube-powered jukebox. With both singleplayer and multiplayer options, users can challenge their friends from across the country or go head to head with twelve different "in-game pro" NPC pool players that range from amateur to professional.

ForeVR Pool includes:

  • Halls Across the World
    • At launch, five immersive halls are available to players across iconic cities such as Brooklyn , Seattle , Dallas , Chicago , and Paris .
  • Always On Singleplayer and Multiplayer Modes
    • Private games with room codes and 1v1 with up to two spectators, with 2v2 coming in soon.
    • 1v1 Quick Match play with other players within your region.
    • 12 bots to challenge at any time to work on your skills.
  • Play How You Want
    • Customizable match settings, with optional features such as aim assist lines, pocket calls for all balls, or just the 8-ball, and a shot clock timer.
    • Adjustable coin staking against bots and other players
    • 50 unique cues to unlock and purchase as you level up.
    • Metrics reporting including power and spin to take your game to the next level.
  • Pass & Play Mode
    • Only one headset? No problem. Pass & Play allows players to trade off between shots so everyone can get in on the fun.

Similar to ForeVR's other easy to learn, challenging to master titles, ForeVR Pool supports 26 languages and players of all ages and abilities. The game can be played seated or standing using one- or two-handed play, with left-handed and right-handed modes available.

To learn more about ForeVR Games and stay in the loop on their latest releases, visit: ForeVRGames.com

About ForeVR

Founded by CEO Marcus Segal and CCO Mike Doom in July 2020 , ForeVR Games is a global gaming company dedicated to making immersive games and experiences playable by people of all ages and abilities. The 44-strong team at ForeVR is creating category-leading games that bring VR to the masses with next-level social play, offering entertainment for everyone. ForeVR's debut game, ForeVR Bowl, is one of CNET's best Quest 2 games and one of Meta's Best of Quest 2021 in the Family Games and Social Experiences. In recognition of its high-resolution graphics, Bowl has been selected by Meta as a marquee game for the upcoming Quest Pro.

Contact:
John Vollmer
ForeVR@vsc.co
415.272.0836

ForeVR Pool | Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forevr-games-breaks-into-billiards-with-forevr-pool-301681717.html

SOURCE ForeVR Games

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/17/c3342.html

Omdia: 12.5m consumer VR headsets will be sold in 2022, with $1.6bn being spent on VR content

Consumer virtual reality (VR) will be worth $6.9bn in 2022, increasing to $20bn in 2027, according to Omdia's Consumer VR Headset and Content Revenue Forecast 2022-2027 . In the face of macroeconomic challenges, the market continues to expand, with 12.5 million headsets expected to be sold in 2022, and $1.6bn spent on VR content.

Consumer VR headset installed base and content revenue

With 20 million cumulative Meta Quest headset sales projected by the end of 2022, Quest is the biggest VR ecosystem in the world and the leading VR content platform. Meta is dominating the VR market, with 76% of headset sales in 2022. Despite its best efforts however, mass adoption of VR remains long way off, with just 72 million headsets predicted in use by consumers in 2027 – in contrast to over 6 billion smartphones, nearly 3 billion PC households, and 250 million active gaming consoles.

"Having surmounted core hardware issues, VR is faced with the much bigger challenge of content. Engagement with existing headsets is patchy due to the limited flow of truly compelling VR experiences, hindering Meta's goal of building a self-sustaining VR ecosystem," commented George Jijiashvili, Principal Analyst in Omdia's Games team .

Games are the main reason people buy VR headsets, generating nearly 90% of VR content revenue today. Social VR apps such as Rec Room , VR Chat, and Meta's Horizon Worlds use games as their draw – it is clear games will be integral to the metaverse.

The launch of Sony PlayStation's VR2 (PSVR2) in 2023 will boost the market. Omdia expects 3.6 million PSVR2 headsets sales in two years – an attach rate of about 7% among PS5 owners. Although this won't expand the VR audience significantly, Sony's commitment should instill confidence in game companies to invest in the format.

Although Apple is strongly rumored to be preparing a headset, details remain elusive – Omdia has therefore not included it in this forecast. Depending on how Apple chooses to move into the Extended Reality (XR) space, it will play a major role defining the trajectory of the market.

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of Informa Tech, is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets combined with our actionable insights empower organizations to make smart growth decisions.

Fasiha Khan / T: +44 7503 666806 / E: Fasiha.khan@informa.com / W: www.omdia.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omdia-12-5m-consumer-vr-headsets-will-be-sold-in-2022--with-1-6bn-being-spent-on-vr-content-301681764.html

SOURCE Omdia

Eastern Michigan University and Gen.G Level Up, Building The Next Generation of Esports Professionals After Concluding Successful Summer Programming

EMU and Gen.G continue to collaborate on student programming and project-based internships, as well as celebrate two Gen.G Foundation Scholarship recipients

Global esports organization Gen.G and Eastern Michigan University announced the continuation of their partnership to prepare the next generation of leaders in the esports industry. After a successful summer tournament, EMU and Gen.G have welcomed back EMU Eagles to Ypsilanti with a series of campus kickoff events, the introduction of project-based internships, and the initiation of two Gen.G Foundation Scholarship recipients.

