Reddit Will Be Added to the S&P 500

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE: RDDT) will join the S&P 500 index, effective prior to market open on Tuesday, August 18th. Its addition to the S&P 500 underscores Reddit's value, sustained performance as a public company, and its 1-of-1 financial model, highlighted by a rare combination of growth and best-in-class profit and cash flow margins.
"We're proud to be added to the S&P 500, recognizing the growth, momentum, and consistency we've established as a public company," said Drew Vollero, Reddit's Chief Financial Officer. "Reddit's raw materials are special, and there is so much potential to continue building great products and scaling profitably. Our focus remains on executing against the many opportunities ahead."
Reddit's differentiated model is powered by deeply engaged communities and authentic human conversation. As one of the most visited websites in the U.S. and the world, Reddit plays an increasingly important role in the AI ecosystem as more people seek real information and human perspectives. Its platform is an ever-growing corpus of 26+ billion posts and comments that capture human experiences across nearly every topic.
Reddit's inclusion in the S&P 500 is an off-cycle index change prompted by the acquisition of a current S&P 500 constituent. With this change, Reddit will be recognized as one of the ~500 largest and most influential public companies in the U.S., and is one of the fastest-growing companies in the S&P 500.
For more information on the S&P 500 Index and index reconstitution, please visit www.spdji.com .
About Reddit
Reddit is a community of communities. Built on shared interests and passions, it is home to the most open and authentic conversations online. Every day, millions of people post, vote, comment, and search for answers across nearly every topic imaginable, and brands build trusted relationships with their audiences. With 26+ billion posts and comments and more than 130 million daily active uniques, Reddit is one of the internet's largest sources of information. Learn more at www.redditinc.com . The Reddit app is available on the App Store and Google Play.
About S&P Dow Jones Indices
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com .
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