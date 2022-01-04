Gold Investing News
Red Pine Exploration Inc. is pleased to report on the outcome of warrant holder’s exercising of the Company’s December 31, 2021, warrants. All amounts are in CAD dollars unless otherwise specified. Red Pine further announces that 8,302,059, or 82% of the outstanding warrants to purchase common shares of the Company that expired on December 31 st 2021, with a strike price of $0.50, have been exercised. The ...

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) (" Red Pine " or the " Company ") is pleased to report on the outcome of warrant holder's exercising of the Company's December 31, 2021, warrants. All amounts are in CAD dollars unless otherwise specified.

Red Pine further announces that 8,302,059, or 82% of the outstanding warrants to purchase common shares of the Company that expired on December 31 st , 2021, with a strike price of $0.50, have been exercised. The balance of the outstanding warrants expired at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on December 31 st , 2021. These exercises resulted in proceeds of CAD $4.04 million. As previously announced, Red Pine's largest shareholder, Alamos Gold Inc., has exercised 100% of their warrants and currently owns approximately 19.43% of the Company's outstanding equity as of December 31 st , 2021.

As of January 1, 2022, the Company has 116.9 million common shares outstanding and fully diluted shares of 123.4 million.

Red Pine plans to use the proceeds from the exercise of the warrants, along with the November 2021 completed flow-through financing for gross proceeds of $8.4 million, to fund an expanded exploration program in 2022 at its Wawa Gold Project.

Red Pine Reports DTC Eligibility Approval

The Company is also pleased to announce that its shares on the OTCQB venture market have now been deemed DTC eligible by the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States. DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading and transferring the Company's shares between brokerages in the United States, reducing costs and accelerating the settlement process for investors and brokers. Red Pine's DTC eligibility approval opens the Company's stock to a broader audience of potential investors and a selection of brokerage firms that require additional compliance, thus increasing accessibility and potential enhanced liquidity from online transactions. The Company's shares trade on the OTC Markets under OTCQB: RDEXF.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX" and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol "RDEXF".

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten greenstone belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 6,900 hectares in size. The Company's Chairman of the Board is Paul Martin, the former CEO of Detour Gold. The Board has extensive and diverse experience at such entities as Alamos, Barrick, Generation Mining, Detour Gold and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. Led by Quentin Yarie, CEO, who has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, Red Pine is strengthening its position as a major mineral exploration and development player in the Michipicoten region.

For more information about the Company, visit www.redpineexp.com .

Or contact:

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO, (416) 364-7024, qyarie@redpineexp.com

Or

Tara Asfour, Investor Relations Manager, (514) 833-1957, tasfour@redpineexp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.


GoldSpot Discoveries Engaged by Red Pine Exploration Inc. to Expand Resource at Wawa Gold Project

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) ("GoldSpot" or the "Company"), a leading technology services company leveraging machine learning to transform the mineral discovery process, is pleased to announce it has been engaged by Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX) ("Red Pine"), to apply its proprietary machine learning technology and geoscience expertise on its Wawa Gold project, consisting of a claim package of 6,986 hectares and a NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate.

GoldSpot works with leading exploration and mining clients across all commodities and deposit types, using cutting-edge technology and geoscientific expertise to mitigate exploration risks and significantly increase the efficiency and success rate of mineral exploration across resources. Recent successes by GoldSpot with both leading producers and explorer/developers have demonstrated the potential to expand resources and make new discoveries using this advanced analytical technology.

why is first cobalt stock falling

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with First Cobalt and Red Pine Exploration

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with First Cobalt and Red Pine Exploration discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

TSXV:RPX

Red Pine Makes New Discovery – Hits 5.2 g/t Gold over 6.31 m Beneath the Surluga NI 43-101 Resource

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV:RPX) (“Red Pine” or the “Company”) announces the discovery of a new mineralized gold zone, beneath the Surluga Deposit1, during its on-going exploration program at its Wawa Gold Project, located 2 kilometres southeast of Wawa, Ontario. Hole SD-20-289 successfully intersected the Jubilee Shear Zone (host of the Surluga Deposit), 350 metres down-plunge of the current resource boundaries, with a significant intercept of 5.2 g/t gold over 6.31 metres (true width) at a depth of 570 metres. Hole SD-20-287 intersected 4.1 g/t gold over 0.94 metres (true width) below 450 metres depth.

These new drilling results indicate that high-grade gold mineralization extends at depth, well beyond the footprint of the current resource of the Surluga Deposit, and that the resource can be expanded (Figure 1).

TSXV:RPX

Red Pine Set to Resume Drilling and Field Activities at the Wawa Gold Project

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV:RPX) (“Red Pine” or the “Company”) announces the relaunching of field activities and drilling at its Wawa Gold Project, located 2 km southeast of Wawa, Ontario. The 2020 drilling program was suspended in March due to COVID-19 (see March 31, 2020 News Release). With strict health protocols in place, geologists are now on site to re-open camp and resume field operations this week. The drilling program will relaunch within the next two weeks. Red Pine’s programs are fully-funded and the Company was able to complete approximately 3,000 metres of a 16,000-metres drilling program before suspending operations. Results for 3 drill holes completed this winter are pending and will be announced as they are received.

2020 Drilling Program
The 2020 expansion drilling program will continue to focus on the down-plunge and downdip extensions of the Surluga Deposit to expand the current NI 43-101 resource1 both laterally and to depth.

TSXV:RPX

Red Pine Intersects 5.7 g/t Gold Over 0.6 Metres And 5.2 g/t Over 0.9 Metres 100 Metres Below The Current Surluga Resource

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV:RPX) (“Red Pine” or the “Company”) announces new drilling results from its Winter 2020 exploration program at its Wawa Gold Project, located 2 kilometres southeast of Wawa, Ontario. Hole SD-20-285A and SD-20-286 were testing the deeper extension of the Jubilee Shear Zone, beyond the current footprint of the Surluga Deposit1. Hole SD-20-285A intersected 5.7 g/t gold over 0.6 metres at a depth of 444 metres down-hole while SD-20-286 intersected 3 zones of high-grade gold mineralization between 541 and 567 metres. These results indicate that gold mineralization does extend beyond the Surluga Deposit’s currently defined depth of 325 metres (Figure 1). The 2020 drill program has been delayed due to COVID-19 (see March 31, 2020 News Release), but exploration activities are ongoing at the Wawa Gold Project and drill results for another 3 holes that were completed prior to the shutdown will be released as they are received.

Quentin Yarie, Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine, stated, “The first set of drill results from the 2020 drill program suggests that the Surluga Deposit continues and can grow at depth. The first drill holes were exploring the largely untested areas of the structure with results showing that there is a broad distribution of gold in the Jubilee Shear Zone indicative of higher-grade gold mineralization within the zone and at depth. We expect that results from the holes that we were able to drill to date will enable us to further define the geometry of the mineralization below the current resource. This newly discovered extension of the Jubilee Shear Zone will continue to be a high priority target when we resume our 2020 drilling program.”

Bam Bam Adds Professional Geologist to the Board of Directors

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Larry Segerstrom, P.Eng., M.Sc. Geology, M.B.A. has consented to the join the Board of Directors of the Company.

David Greenway, President & CEO, commented, "Bam Bam is extremely delighted to have Mr. Segerstrom, an experienced Professional Geologist with extensive experience in the discovery and advancement of porphyry copper-gold projects, join our Board. Larry will be an exceptional source of guidance as the company advances its Majuba Hill copper, silver, and gold project. On behalf of myself, along with the rest of the Board, we welcome Larry and we look forward to his valued insights as the newest part of our team."

text saying "top stories this year"

Best Moments from INN's 5 Most Popular Videos of 2021

Best of 2021: Counting Down INN's Most Popular Videos of the Year youtu.be

2021 is almost over, and what better way to wrap it up than with a countdown of the Investing News Network's (INN) most popular video interviews of the year?

Before we jump in, I want to thank all of you for following along this past year. It's been amazing to have so many people watching our videos and leaving comments, and our team is excited to bring you more content in 2022.

Without further ado, here are INN's most popular video interviews of the year. From Elon Musk to the #SilverSqueeze to the future of precious metals, these are the videos that our audience gravitated to in 2021.

stock chart on a computer screen

5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers: Altaley Mining Rises 38 Percent

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was on the rise last week, finishing Friday (December 31) at 940.28, higher than its opening level for the short trading period.

The index experienced ups and downs in 2021, but ultimately ended not far off from the year's starting point of 889.04. Its annual high point was 1,098.56 on February 19, while its low was 853.89 on September 20.

Looking over to the commodities sector, various companies experienced gains last week. The five TSXV-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Final Closing of Oversubscribed Flow-Through Private Placement of Units and Final Closing of Non Flow-Through Private Placement of Units

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Final Closing of Oversubscribed Flow-Through Private Placement of Units and Final Closing of Non Flow-Through Private Placement of Units

Further to its news releases dated September 30, 2021, November 2, 2021, and December 22, 2021, Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed on the final tranche of the oversubscribed previously announced non-brokered flow-through private placement of units (the "Flow-Through Offering"). The Company is also pleased to announce that it has closed on the final tranche of the previously announced non-brokered non flow-through offering of units ("Non Flow-Through Offering").

Flow-Through Offering

LAURION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ADDITIONAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH UNITS

LAURION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ADDITIONAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH UNITS

/ THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES . /

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: LME) (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") consisting of flow-through units (the " FT Units "). Pursuant to the fully-subscribed Private Placement, the Corporation issued 766,666 FT Units at a subscription price of $0.75 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Corporation of approximately $575,000 .

Keep reading... Show less
Satori Closes Private Placement Financing

Satori Closes Private Placement Financing

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its private placement offering for gross proceeds totaling $2,144,050. The Company issued 7,154,737 flow through common shares at a price of $0.19, and 5,231,000 common shares at a price of $0.15 per share.

The proceeds from the issuance of flow through common shares shall be used for exploration activities that qualify as Canadian Exploration Expenses under the Income Tax Act (Canada), and proceeds from the issuance of common shares shall be used for working capital.

