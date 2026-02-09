Red Pine Announces Effective Date of Name Change to RPX Gold Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX,OTC:RDEXF, OTCQB: RDEXF) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the effective date of its change of name to " RPX Gold Inc. " is expected to be February 12, 2026 (the " Effective Date "). On that date, the Company is expected to begin trading at the open on the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") under its new name. The ticker symbol " RPX " will remain the same. On the Effective Date, the new ISIN number for the common shares of the Company will be CA74984K1003 and the new CUSIP number will be 74984K100.

As there will be no consolidation of the Company's share capital in connection with the name change, shareholders will not be required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company's new name. The name change will not affect the Company's share structure, or the rights of the Company's shareholders and no action will be required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding common share and warrant certificates will not be affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged. Along with the name change, the Company has modified its logo and launched a new website which can be accessed at https://www.rpxgold.com/ . The name change is subject to the final approval of the TSXV and the receipt of all regulatory approvals.

The Company has determined to proceed separately with an amendment to the articles of the Company to delete the class of Preference Shares and confirm the terms of the common shares, as approved by the shareholders of the Company on January 21, 2026.

About the Company
The Company is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX" and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol "RDEXF".

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. The Company's land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 7,000 hectares in size. Red Pine is building a strong position as a major mineral exploration and development player in the Michipicoten region.

For more information about the Company, visit https://www.rpxgold.com/ .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements or information relate to the anticipated amendment to the articles to delete the Preference Shares and confirm the terms of the common shares as well as the name change, including the receipt of TSXV and other regulatory approvals (such as the eligibility of the CUSIP and ISIN, or the acceptance of the name change upon filing of articles of amendment) and the Effective Date. Failure to receive such approvals, acceptances or eligibility will affect the filing of articles of amendment and the Effective Date.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: management's broad discretion regarding the use of proceeds of the Offering, the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; compliance with extensive government regulation; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; and the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Michael Michaud, President and Chief Executive Officer, at (416) 364-7024 or mmichaud@rpxgold.com
Or
Manish Grigo, Director of Corporate Development, at (416) 569-3292 or mgrigo@rpxgold.com

