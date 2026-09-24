Red Lake Gold Inc. Reports Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Red Lake Gold Inc. Reports Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Red Lake Gold Inc. (CSE: RGLD) ("Red Lake Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented to shareholders at its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") held on September 21, 2026, in Vancouver, British Columbia, were approved.

Meeting Results

The resolutions were outlined in the Corporation's information circular dated August 7, 2026 (the "Meeting Circular").

At the Meeting, shareholders fixed the number of directors at four, re-elected Brian Hearst and elected Michael E. Schuss, Tor Bruland and Kirsten Sorensen as directors of the Corporation to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting or until their successors are elected, unless their offices are earlier vacated

The Corporation is pleased to extend a warm welcome to Mr. Bruland and Ms. Sorensen as new members of its Board of Directors. The Corporation also thanks Michael J. England for his service. Mr. England did not stand for re-election at the Meeting.

Shareholders also re-appointed Adam Sung Kim Ltd., Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Corporation until the close of the next annual general meeting and authorized the directors to fix its remuneration.

Renewal of Stock Option Plan

Shareholders approved, by ordinary resolution, the Corporation's existing stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan") for a further three-year period ending September 21, 2029. The Stock Option Plan was previously approved by shareholders on December 18, 2023.

The Stock Option Plan is a rolling plan that reserves for issuance upon the exercise of stock options a maximum of 10% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding common shares from time to time. Further details of the Stock Option Plan are included in the Meeting Circular.

About Red Lake Gold Inc.

Red Lake Gold Inc. (CSE: RGLD) is focused on advancing mineral exploration, including through mining claims that it holds in differing locations within Ontario, Canada.

The Corporation is subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those risks and uncertainties set out in public filings made by the Corporation, such public filings being available, without limitation, through SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and its Disclosure Hall on the CSE website.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael E. Schuss
Chief Executive Officer
T: 604.687.2038
Email: info@redlakegold.ca

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315810

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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