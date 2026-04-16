Realbotix to Expand Operations in New Facility

Realbotix to Expand Operations in New Facility

New space increases assembly capacity and positions the Company for higher-volume robot deployments .

Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leading human-centric AI and humanoid robot manufacturer, announces it is relocating its robotics operations to a new facility in the Las Vegas corridor to support the next phase of growth and scaling. The Company has taken possession of the new leased facility and is expected to complete its relocation by the end of June 2026. Realbotix will exit its previous location as part of this transition by the end of July.

The new space is designed to improve assembly capacity, streamline workflows across engineering and production teams, and support increased unit output as Realbotix continues expanding deployments across enterprise and commercial applications. The transition is expected to be completed by the end of June 2026.

"As demand for humanoid robotics continues to grow, Realbotix needs better infrastructure to support higher production volumes and position the Company for the next stage of commercialization," said Andrew Kiguel, Chief Executive Officer of Realbotix.

The facility is purpose-built to support scaled production, assembly, and integration, positioning the company to meet accelerating demand and support future growth initiatives.

About Realbotix

Realbotix is a leading developer of humanoid robots and AI systems designed for human interaction across enterprise and consumer environments.

Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expressions, motion, vision, and social engagement, positioning Realbotix as a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics and embedded-AI solutions.

Realbotix.com : Product site
Realbotix.AI : Corporate and Investor site

Keep up-to-date on Realbotix developments by joining our online communities on Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Follow Aria, our humanoid robot, on Instagram and TikTok .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Email: Contact@realbotix.com
Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications
Email: Contact@realbotix.com
media@realbotix.com
sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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