Realbotix to Expand Operations in New Facility

New space increases assembly capacity and positions the Company for higher-volume robot deployments .
Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leading human-centric AI and humanoid robot manufacturer, announces it is relocating its robotics operations to a new facility in the Las Vegas corridor to support the next phase of growth and scaling. The Company has taken possession of the new leased facility and is expected to complete its relocation by the end of June 2026. Realbotix will exit its previous location as part of this transition by the end of July.
The new space is designed to improve assembly capacity, streamline workflows across engineering and production teams, and support increased unit output as Realbotix continues expanding deployments across enterprise and commercial applications. The transition is expected to be completed by the end of June 2026.
"As demand for humanoid robotics continues to grow, Realbotix needs better infrastructure to support higher production volumes and position the Company for the next stage of commercialization," said Andrew Kiguel, Chief Executive Officer of Realbotix.
The facility is purpose-built to support scaled production, assembly, and integration, positioning the company to meet accelerating demand and support future growth initiatives.
About Realbotix
Realbotix is a leading developer of humanoid robots and AI systems designed for human interaction across enterprise and consumer environments.
Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expressions, motion, vision, and social engagement, positioning Realbotix as a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics and embedded-AI solutions.
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Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Email: Contact@realbotix.com
Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications
Email: Contact@realbotix.com
media@realbotix.com
sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490