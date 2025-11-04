Realbotix to Exhibit at CES 2026 with Expanded Lineup of AI-Powered Humanoid Robots

Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered humanoid robots, announces it will return to the world's foremost technology event, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, in Las Vegas, to exhibit four AI-powered humanoid robots and unveil next-generation interactive AI.
Following an extraordinary debut at CES 2025 that generated over 4 billion media impressions across global outlets, Realbotix will return with an expanded presence and a stronger focus on the fusion of AI and lifelike robotic appearance to create elevated human-robot interactions for CES attendees.
"Realbotix is helping to define how humans interact with robots and CES is the ideal environment to launch our newest products and services," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "The media and social impressions from last year's event were incredibly impactful for the business. This year, we're continuing to push the envelope with more robots, new features, and technology that pushes the limits of realism and AI."
Realbotix's showcase will include Aria, the Company's flagship AI ambassador, alongside three new AI robots representing the next evolution of Realbotix's product line. Each will demonstrate advancements in facial expression dynamics, conversational intelligence, emotional recognition, and motion fluidity, powered by proprietary AI and robotics architecture.
The Company's booth will also feature live demonstrations of Ask Aria, Realbotix's interactive conversational platform that connects AI to real-world experiences through voice, gesture, and emotion.
"We've built a world-class foundation for AI embodiment where software and hardware meet personality and presence," added Kiguel. "CES 2026 will be a defining moment for Realbotix as we showcase what's next in human-AI collaboration."
CES 2026, taking place from January 6th to January 9th, is the world's foremost technology event drawing over 140,000 attendees from more than 150 countries, including senior-level executives, industry professionals, media representatives and thousands of exhibitors.
Realbotix will be located in North Hall, Booth#9566, with live demos running daily throughout the show.
For more information on Realbotix or to schedule media interviews at CES 2026, please contact: media@realbotix.com .
About Realbotix
Realbotix designs and manufactures AI-powered intelligent humanoid robots for entertainment, customer service, and companionship.
Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expressions, motion, vision, and social engagement, positioning us as a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics.
Realbotix.com : Product site
Realbotix.AI : Corporate and Investor site
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
