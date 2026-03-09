Realbotix Reports Financial Results for Q1-2026

Realbotix Reports Financial Results for Q1-2026

Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) (" Realbotix " or the "Company"), a leading AI software and humanoid robot manufacturer, reports its interim financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2025 (" Q1-2026 "). All dollar figures are reported in United States dollars (" USD "), unless otherwise stated.

Q1-2025 Financial and Operating Highlights

  • Revenue for Q1 2026 was $353,037, down from $ 815,655 in Q1 2025. This is a result of several factors including the elimination of crypto staking revenues as a result of discontinued crypto staking operations, increased competition in the company's adult focused non-robotic and non-AI products, and a repositioning of the target market to AI and robotics as the company shifts to new end markets.

  • Gross margins of 32.2% in Q1 vs 43.6% in the prior year.

  • Operating expenses decreased to $1.7 million from $1.9 million as the Company streamlined and created overhead efficiencies.

  • Net loss from continuing operations improved to a loss of $1.3 million from a loss of $1.7 million from improvements in operating expenses and a 1-time gain from debt repayment offsetting gross margin performance.

  • As previously stated, the Company has repaid all of its debts. The Company is currently debt-free.

  • In addition, on October 24, 2025, the Company completed a brokered private placement of 14,000,000 units at a price of CAD$0.50 per unit for gross proceeds CAD$7.0 million; each unit containing 1 share and 1 warrant with a CAD$0.75 strike price expiring October 24, 2030.

  • As previously stated, as of March 6, 2026, Realbotix holds cash and a cash receivable for the sale of the Tokens.com domain name of approximately $8.6 million (CAD$11.8 million) with an estimated monthly budgeted cash burn of $425k, excluding unforeseen or one-time expenses that may arise.

Corporate Treasury Update

As previously disclosed, Realbotix has disposed of its liquid cryptocurrency holdings to fund working capital and to reserve sufficient fiat capital for its ongoing operations. The Company has sold all its liquid digital assets as of August 11, 2025.

The Company currently has a monthly cash burn rate of approximately $425,000, assuming current overheads and excluding any unforeseen unique items that may arise. At its current operating budget, Realbotix has in excess of 12 months of capital to meet its business requirements. While management prudently manages company expenses, the Company may look to expand its monthly burn if there is a visible return on the use of that capital. The Company does not undertake to update this forward-looking information except as required by law.

A complete financial reporting package, including the Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis, is available on the SEDAR+ website ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

An investor call has been scheduled to discuss the Company's YE-2025 and Q1-2026 financial results, hosted by CEO Andrew Kiguel, starting at 1:00 pm ET on March 10 th , 2026.

Conference Call Details:
Date: March 10 th , 2026
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Zoom Webinar Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Kes9ylCFTMGWDmEKFtvKjA

To join the webinar, register using the link provided above. Upon registration, a Zoom link will be emailed to the registered email address. The webinar will be available via computer, tablet, and smartphone devices. In addition, a dial-in phone number will be provided in the email upon registration. Callers dialing in using a telephone will automatically be placed in a listen-only mode. The question period will not be available to dial-in callers.

About Realbotix

Realbotix designs and manufactures AI-powered intelligent humanoid robots for entertainment, customer service, and companionship.

Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expressions, motion, vision, and social engagement, positioning us as a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics.

Realbotix.com : Product site
Realbotix.AI : Corporate and Investor site

Keep up-to-date on Realbotix developments by joining our online communities on Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Follow Aria, our humanoid robot, on Instagram and TikTok .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Email: contact@realbotix.com

Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications
Email: contact@realbotix.com

Media@realbotix.com
Sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490

