Realbotix Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2025

Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) (" Realbotix " or the "Company"), a leading AI software and humanoid robot manufacturer, reports its audited financial results for the year ended September 30, 2025 (" Q3-2025 "). All dollar figures are reported in United States dollars (" USD "), unless otherwise stated.
Fiscal Year ended September 2025 Financial and Operating Highlights
- 121% increase in revenue to $2.0 million from $0.9 million for the year as the Company realizes its first full year of the Simulacra acquisition which pivoted the Company's focus to AI software and robotics hardware.
- Gross margins improved to 34.3% from 19.8% as the company has made operational efficiencies over the course of the year.
- Operating expenses increased to $6.9 million from $3.8 million as the Company incorporated its first year of the Simulacra acquisition. Expenses include $1.4 million in non-cash share-based compensation.
- Net loss from continuing operations improved to a loss of $6.3 million from $12.5 million from normalization of one-time items in the prior year.
- The Company discontinued its Cryptocurrency and Staking business in the fiscal year and realized cash proceeds of $9.4 million as it converted all crypto assets into fiat currency in 2025. The Company has realized $4.0 million in gains from these investments included in the sales proceeds.
- Subsequent to September 30, 2025, the Company has repaid all of its debts. The Company is currently debt-free.
- In addition, on October 24, 2025, the Company completed a brokered private placement of 14,000,000 at a price of CAD$0.50 per unit for gross proceeds CAD$7.0 million; each unit containing 1 share and 1 warrant with a CAD$0.75 strike price expiring October 24, 2030.
- As of March 6, 2026, Realbotix holds cash and a cash receivable for the sale of the Tokens.com domain name of approximately $8.6 million (CAD$11.8 million) with an estimated monthly budgeted cash burn of $425k, excluding unforeseen or one-time expenses that may arise.
- On September 4, 2025, Realbotix launched its AI chatbot, Ask Aria, on its product website, www.realbotix.com . This offer allowed users to engage with emotionally intelligent voice conversations with a digital version of Realbotix's flagship AI powered robot, Aria.
- On September 10, 2025, Realbotix announced its exclusive strategic partnership with Grupo Kuo. This partnership is to bring humanoid robots to Spain and Portugal.
- On September 25, 2025, Realbotix showcased Aria, Realbotix's flagship robot, at Time's Square in New York City. The showcase allowed visitors to interact with the robot in real time and give a case study on how humanoid robots can be integrated into customer-facing environments.
- On January 12, 2026, the Company hired Scott Meyers, CPA, as its CFO. Scott brings 23 years of experience in finance and accounting as well as public reporting in IFRS and US GAAP.
- On February 2, 2026, the Company announced the sale of Tokens.com and related websites for $2.245 million, to be paid over the course of 1 year starting April 1, 2026 after an initial $100,000 deposit.
- On February 9, 2026 the Company hired Eric Olsen, formerly from Agility Robotics, to lead its operations and commercialization of the Company's humanoid robots. Eric also served in the United States Navy, retiring as a Command Master Chief, where he led complex joint operations involving autonomous and semi-autonomous systems, remote assets, and advanced technologies in tactical and strategic commands.
- On February 11, Realbotix announced a reverse take-over transaction with Onconetix, a NASDAQ-listed entity. Once closed, the Company would own between 75-90% of the resulting entity, preserving shareholder upside to the commercial robotics business. No action is required by Realbotix shareholders. There are no shares issued by the Company nor a share consolidation to complete this transaction. The transaction is intended to support the next phase of commercialization and scale for Realbotix's humanoid robotics platform.
- Realbotix robots were successfully placed in several real-world public locations for autonomous AI operations. This included interviews with media outlets such as CNN, several podcasts, multiple conferences including CES, Times Square, New York City, and the Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas.
- Realbotix secured key enterprise clients, Ericsson and The FUTR Corporation, in the roll-out of its AI agents and commercial humanoid robots.
"2025 was a year of taking our exceptional tech and building a supporting business around it. Hiring key individuals and demonstrating our robots at various events globally," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "Our anticipated transition to a NASDAQ-listed vehicle will broaden our investor base and access to capital, while allowing us to retain significant upside. With the addition of key leadership hires, we are positioning the Company to execute on growing demand for humanoid robotics."
Corporate Treasury Update
As previously disclosed, Realbotix has systematically disposed of its liquid cryptocurrency holdings to fund working capital and to reserve sufficient fiat capital for its ongoing operations. The Company has sold all of its liquid digital assets as of August 11, 2025.
The Company currently has a monthly cash burn rate of approximately $425,000, assuming current overheads and excluding any unforeseen unique items that may arise. At current operating budget, Realbotix has in excess of 12 months of capital to meet its business requirements. While management prudently manages company expenses, the Company may look to expand its monthly burn if there is a visible return on the use of that capital. The Company does not undertake to update this forward-looking information except as required by law.
A complete financial reporting package, including the Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis, is available on the SEDAR+ website ( www.sedarplus.c a ).
An investor call has been scheduled to discuss the Company's YE-2025 financial results, hosted by CEO Andrew Kiguel, starting at 1:00 pm ET on March 10 th , 2026.
Conference Call Details:
Date: March 10 th , 2026
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Zoom Webinar Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Kes9ylCFTMGWDmEKFtvKjA
To join the webinar, register using the link provided above. Upon registration, a Zoom link will be emailed to the registered email address. The webinar will be available via computer, tablet, and smartphone devices. In addition, a dial-in phone number will be provided in the email upon registration. Callers dialing in using a telephone will automatically be placed in a listen-only mode. The question period will not be available to dial-in callers.
About Realbotix
Realbotix designs and manufactures AI-powered intelligent humanoid robots for entertainment, customer service, and companionship.
Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expressions, motion, vision, and social engagement, positioning us as a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics.
Realbotix.com : Product site
Realbotix.AI : Corporate and Investor site
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
