Realbotix Provides Financial Reporting Update

Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-powered humanoid robotics, provides a financial reporting update.
Realbotix provided a default status report under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12203") in connection with its previously announced management cease trade order (the "MCTO"). As disclosed in the Company's news release dated January 29, 2026, the Ontario Securities Commission granted the MCTO on January 30, 2026 (the "MCTO News Release") due to a delay in filing the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2025, together with the related management's discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "2025 Annual Filings").
The MCTO restricts the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer from trading in securities of the Company until all required filings have been completed and the MCTO is lifted. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders to trade in the Company's securities.
The Company confirms that, since the date of the MCTO News Release: (a) there has been no material change to the information set out therein that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor; (b) there has not been any other specific default by the Company under NP 12-203; (c) the Company is satisfying and confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines as set out in NP 12-203 for as long as it remains in default, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of a news release; and (d) other than with respect to the news release of the Company dated February 12, 2026 relating to a definitive agreement governing the sale by the Company of a non-core subsidiary to Onconetix, Inc., there has been no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.
The Company continues to work diligently to complete the 2025 Annual Filings, which it now expects to file on or before March 6, 2026. At the same time, the Company is preparing its unaudited interim financial statements for the three months ended December 31, 2025, together with the related management's discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Q1 Interim Filings"), which are expected to be filed on or before March 9, 2026.
Until the 2025 Annual Filings and the Q1 Interim Filings (collectively, the "Required Filings") are filed, the Company will continue to comply with the alternative information guidelines under NP 12203. During this period, the Company's management and other insiders remain subject to a trading blackout reflecting the principles contained in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 – Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions until the Required Filings have been filed.
About Realbotix
Realbotix designs and manufactures AI-powered intelligent humanoid robots for entertainment, customer service, and companionship.
Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expressions, motion, vision, and social engagement, positioning us as a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics.
Realbotix.com : Product site
Realbotix.AI : Corporate and Investor site
Keep up-to-date on Realbotix developments by joining our online communities on Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .
Follow Aria, our humanoid robot, on Instagram and TikTok .
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260219535451/en/
Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Email: contact@realbotix.com
Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications
Email: contact@realbotix.com
media@realbotix.com
sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490