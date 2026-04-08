Realbotix Launches AI Vision System, Vinci, with Delivery of Ericsson Robot

Realbotix Launches AI Vision System, Vinci, with Delivery of Ericsson Robot

New AI-vision technology, Vinci, allows Realbotix Robots to recognize people, recall conversations and track engagement.

Realbotix Corp . (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leading human-centric AI and humanoid robot manufacturer, has delivered its first Vinci-equipped humanoid robot to its customer, Ericsson. Vinci is a first-of-its kind, patented AI vision system that allows the robot to recognize returning users, recall previous conversations and track engagement.

Vinci, Realbotix's AI vision and eye tracking technology, changes the way that humans and robots interact. With the ability to maintain eye contact, Vinci robots build robot-human trust, capture attention and develop genuine connection. Vinci-equipped Realbotix robots can recognize people they have previously interacted with, recall prior conversations and continue them. Real-time environmental awareness is delivered by the in-eye cameras so that conversations remain relevant, situationally specific, and dynamic. Vinci can be added to any Realbotix robot model.

Beyond fostering a human–robot connection, Vinci-enabled robots solve critical business challenges. Vinci enabled robots facilitate a new level of AI data collection from the humans it interacts with for Realbotix clients that include the following:

  • Identity layer (who is interacting);
  • Behavioral tracking (what they are doing);
  • Emotional signal capture (how they respond and are feeling); and
  • Engagement analytics over time (clinical trials and data comparison).

Realbotix robots with Vinci detect motion, interpret emotional cues, identify objects and colors, and respond contextually. Powerful reporting becomes possible, with accurate data collected on engagement. The Company believes that its Vinci enabled humanoid robots will play an ever-expanding role across customer engagement, training initiatives and interactive technology showcases, all while delivering critical business data that support positive outcomes.

"The launch of Vinci with our customer, Ericsson, marks an important step forward in bringing visually aware humanoid robots into real-world enterprise settings," said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "Embedding cameras directly within the robot's eyes allows the system to make and maintain eye contact for natural interaction with people and surroundings. Global telecommunications giant, Ericsson, is leading the way in adopting this next generation of humanoid robotics capability."

Brands and businesses interested in learning more about Realbotix customizable AI humanoid robots can contact sales@realbotix.com .

About Realbotix

Realbotix is a leading developer of humanoid robots and AI systems designed for human interaction across enterprise and consumer environments.

Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expressions, motion, vision, and social engagement, positioning Realbotix as a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics and embedded-AI solutions.

Realbotix.com : Product site
Realbotix.AI : Corporate and Investor site

Keep up-to-date on Realbotix developments by joining our online communities on Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Follow Aria, our humanoid robot, on Instagram and TikTok .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Email: Contact@realbotix.com
Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications
Email: Contact@realbotix.com
media@realbotix.com
sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490

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