Real deal or a scam? Canadians worry they can't tell the difference this holiday shopping season: RBC poll

- 70% worry they or someone they know will fall for a scam while Black Friday or holiday shopping
- 54% say they regularly see posts from fake retailers or brands on social media
- 68% say it's easy to miss the signs of a scam when they're rushing
- RBC bolsters digital security features with new AI-powered Scam Intercept Messages for Interac e-Transfers
Seventy-two per cent of Canadians say AI is making it almost impossible to know what's real versus fake when shopping online, according to RBC's 2026 Holiday Shopping Scams Poll. With 71% of Canadians planning to shop online for Black Friday and the holidays, the poll reveals how they're approaching and preparing for scams this year.
AI is making fake ads harder to spot, especially on social media
While Canadians have often looked for a misspelled word or a messy design as an obvious sign of a scam, 67% of Canadians now believe AI has removed the telltale signs of a scam.
According to the poll:
- most feel AI is making fake ads (84%), fake online retailers (82%) and fake celebrity and influencer endorsements (77%) harder to spot
- 76% worry the products, retailers and deals in their social feeds are AI-generated fakes
- 73% worry that AI could recommend a fake retailer, product or deal
- only half (50%) are confident they could spot an AI-generated shopping scam
Social media is where many Canadians are seeing these fake ads, retailers and endorsements: more than half (54%) regularly see posts from fake retailers or brands on social media, and a quarter (25%) have seen ads that looked legitimate, only to realize later they were scams. At the same time, 21% assume ads on social media are from legitimate retailers or brands.
"While Canadians are busy shopping and hunting for deals this holiday season, scammers are just as busy looking for opportunities," said Amit Sadhu, Senior Vice President, Credit and Fraud Management, RBC. "Fake websites, social media ads and marketplace posts, as well as AI-generated content are becoming more convincing, making it harder to know what's real. If a deal or an unfamiliar retailer pops up in your feed, don't click through. Look up the retailer yourself, check the website and URL carefully. If you are shopping on second hand marketplaces, be confident about the seller before transferring funds by looking up their reviews and ratings. If something feels off, walk away."
Scam worries are running high this holiday shopping season
When thinking about Black Friday and holiday shopping, scams are top of mind, with 70% of Canadians saying they're worried they or someone they know will fall for one.
More specifically, the poll found that Canadians are worried about:
- scammers collecting their personal or financial information (68%)
- paying for something that never arrives (50%)
- not realizing they've been scammed until it's too late (47%)
- losing money to a scam (45%)
- not being able to spot a fake retailer or shopping site (43%)
- buying something from an ad that turns out to be a scam (38%)
Rushed and scam-fatigued Canadians may miss the signs of a scam
Over two-thirds (68%) say it's easy to miss the signs of a scam when they're rushing and nearly a quarter (23%) admit to at least sometimes skipping the safety checks they know they should be doing if they feel rushed when shopping online.
Many Canadians are also tired of scams altogether. While 83% say they're more aware of scams than ever before, many are feeling overwhelmed:
- 60% don't think they can keep up with all the new scams
- 54% feel they can't get away from scam attempts
- 52% don't want to think about scams when holiday shopping
One in five (21%) also say they don't know what they can do to make sure they won't fall for a scam during the Black Friday and holiday shopping season.
Canadians may be putting themselves at risk when shopping unfamiliar brands
Despite concerns that scams are getting harder to spot, most Canadians don't consistently vet unfamiliar retailers or brands they find online or through social media. Fewer than half say they would always take each of the following steps before buying:
- search the retailer or brand name separately, look for reviews from other sources or check that the website is secure (42% each)
- check the URL closely (37%)
- confirm the address or phone number is real (32%)
- search the retailer's name with words like "scam," "reviews" or "complaints" (31%)
- check the retailer or brand's social media accounts (24%)
Whether taking the above steps or not, nearly half (49%) of Canadians have trusted their instincts and decided against an online purchase because something felt off.
RBC launches Scam Intercept Messages
Risks extend beyond traditional retail, with many Canadians also shopping second-hand online and sending money by Interac e-Transfer to people they don't know.
To further support clients, RBC is the first bank in Canada to introduce real-time, AI-powered Scam Intercept Messages for Interac e-Transfers in the RBC Mobile app and Online Banking.
Canadians can miss the warning signs of a scam when faced with urgency, fear or misplaced trust. When RBC's internal scam rules detect a suspicious Interac e-Transfer, Scam Intercept Messages can be triggered to help clients recognize potential warning signs.
"Scammers count on people being busy, distracted and worn out," said Geoffrey Morton, Vice President, Fraud Management, RBC. "RBC purposely designed Scam Intercept Messages to provide scam warnings and ask clients questions about their payment and recipient as an opportunity to pause and think twice before sending money via e-Transfer. Clients can also choose to connect with an RBC Fraud Advisor for additional guidance, helping clients make informed decisions, with additional support when needed."
How can Canadians help protect themselves from scams this Black Friday and holiday shopping season? RBC recommends five tips:
- Add additional layers of protection. Use strong, unique passwords, regularly review your banking and credit card transactions, set up real-time account alerts, use two-step verification whenever possible and never share verification codes or approve a sign-in request you didn't initiate. RBC clients can also complete a new security checkup in the Security Centre of the RBC Mobile app. Review your settings, take additional security actions, plus get details on common scams and links to additional support in the Security Education section of the app. Clients can also use the "Chat with us" feature in the RBC Mobile app to connect with an advisor for support.
- Don't let urgency cloud your judgment. Scammers use pressure, fear, urgency and too-good-to-be-true offers to get you to act before you check. Whether you're shopping for holiday deals or responding to an unexpected message, take a moment to look for warning signs. When in doubt, stop, check and talk to someone you trust before you buy, click or share personal information.
- Stay vigilant when shopping online. Fake websites can look real, and a padlock icon or "https" alone doesn't guarantee a site is legitimate. Look up retailer websites on your own instead of clicking on a link that appears in your social feed or at the top of a search engine. Search for the retailer's name plus "reviews" before you buy, especially if it's a retailer you've never shopped with before.
- Lock your card instantly if it is misplaced: Use Card Lock to freeze your card in the RBC Mobile app or online while you look for it. While locked, online and in-store buys are declined, along with cash advances and withdrawals.
- Stay informed about new scams. Learn how to identify common scams through RBC Scam Alerts and help protect yourself from scams at RBC's My Money Matters. Visit StandAgainstScams.ca for additional resources from the Canadian Anti-Scam Coalition (CASC), a collaboration between Canada's financial, telecommunications, and technology sectors, alongside government and law enforcement.
In addition, RBC is also part of the Cross-Sector Anti-Fraud Exchange (CSAFE), a collective effort to help prevent repeat fraud.
Fast Facts: RBC Holiday Shopping Scams Poll
(Selected Findings)
|
"AMOUNT" RESPONSES
|
CAN
|
BC
|
AB
|
MB/
SK
|
ON
|
QC
|
ATL
|
Plan to do at least some Black Friday and/or
holiday shopping online
|
71 %
|
74 %
|
73 %
|
68 %
|
75 %
|
63 %
|
76 %
|
When shopping online I sometimes, always or
often skip the checks I know I should do when I
feel rushed
|
23 %
|
21 %
|
25 %
|
18 %
|
24 %
|
22 %
|
26 %
|
"AGREE" RESPONSES
|
CAN
|
BC
|
AB
|
MB/
SK
|
ON
|
QC
|
ATL
|
AI is making it almost impossible to know what
is real versus fake when online shopping
|
72 %
|
73 %
|
74 %
|
68 %
|
73 %
|
66 %
|
77 %
|
AI has removed the telltale signs of a scam
(e.g. spelling errors, bad design)
|
67 %
|
68 %
|
73 %
|
66 %
|
69 %
|
61 %
|
66 %
|
AI is making fake ads harder to spot
|
84 %
|
84 %
|
85 %
|
82 %
|
86 %
|
77 %
|
88 %
|
AI is making fake online retailers harder to spot
|
82 %
|
81 %
|
84 %
|
78 %
|
83 %
|
77 %
|
89 %
|
AI is making fake celebrity and influencer
endorsements harder to spot
|
77 %
|
78 %
|
78 %
|
72 %
|
81 %
|
72 %
|
77 %
|
I worry the products, retailers or deals in my
feed are AI-generated fakes
|
76 %
|
77 %
|
78 %
|
71 %
|
78 %
|
73 %
|
78 %
|
I worry AI could recommend a fake retailer,
product or deal
|
73 %
|
76 %
|
82 %
|
72 %
|
73 %
|
67 %
|
74 %
|
I'm confident I could spot an AI-generated
shopping scam
|
50 %
|
53 %
|
52 %
|
39 %
|
51 %
|
53 %
|
43 %
|
I regularly see posts from fake retailers or
brands on social media
|
54 %
|
58 %
|
48 %
|
42 %
|
54 %
|
56 %
|
62 %
|
I assume a retailer or brand advertising on
social media is legitimate
|
21 %
|
20 %
|
25 %
|
20 %
|
23 %
|
18 %
|
22 %
|
When I'm rushing, I feel it can be easy to
miss the signs of a scam
|
68 %
|
68 %
|
70 %
|
65 %
|
71 %
|
59 %
|
73 %
|
I'm more aware of scams than ever before
|
83 %
|
89 %
|
91 %
|
88 %
|
84 %
|
72 %
|
82 %
|
I can't keep up with all the new scams
|
60 %
|
59 %
|
67 %
|
62 %
|
62 %
|
51 %
|
61 %
|
I feel that I can't get away from scam attempts
|
54 %
|
59 %
|
62 %
|
59 %
|
58 %
|
39 %
|
60 %
|
I don't want to think about scams when shopping
for Black Friday and the holidays
|
52 %
|
57 %
|
53 %
|
53 %
|
58 %
|
40 %
|
54 %
|
I don't know what I can do to ensure I won't fall for
a scam when Black Friday and holiday shopping
|
21 %
|
16 %
|
23 %
|
22 %
|
23 %
|
18 %
|
26 %
|
"WORRIED" RESPONSES
|
CAN
|
BC
|
AB
|
MB/
SK
|
ON
|
QC
|
ATL
|
Scammers collecting my personal or financial
information
|
68 %
|
69 %
|
68 %
|
71 %
|
70 %
|
66 %
|
67 %
|
Paying for something that never arrives
|
50 %
|
51 %
|
51 %
|
51 %
|
48 %
|
49 %
|
54 %
|
Not realizing I've been scammed until too late
|
47 %
|
46 %
|
48 %
|
51 %
|
47 %
|
46 %
|
50 %
|
Losing money to a scam
|
45 %
|
42 %
|
45 %
|
49 %
|
43 %
|
49 %
|
46 %
|
Won't be able to spot a fake retailer/shopping site
|
43 %
|
43 %
|
45 %
|
44 %
|
42 %
|
42 %
|
47 %
|
Buying something from an ad that turns out to be a
scam
|
38 %
|
39 %
|
39 %
|
39 %
|
36 %
|
38 %
|
46 %
|
"ALWAYS" RESPONSES
|
CAN
|
BC
|
AB
|
MB/
SK
|
ON
|
QC
|
ATL
|
When considering buying from a retailer or brand that you found online or through social media but hadn't
heard of before:
|
Search the retailer or brand name separately
|
42 %
|
47 %
|
41 %
|
42 %
|
43 %
|
39 %
|
41 %
|
Check the website URL closely
|
37 %
|
40 %
|
33 %
|
41 %
|
39 %
|
35 %
|
30 %
|
Check that the address or phone number is real
|
32 %
|
32 %
|
33 %
|
31 %
|
33 %
|
32 %
|
24 %
|
Search the retailer's name with words like "scam,"
"reviews" or "complaints"
|
31 %
|
36 %
|
34 %
|
26 %
|
33 %
|
26 %
|
32 %
|
Check the retailer or brand's social media accounts
|
24 %
|
23 %
|
26 %
|
23 %
|
25 %
|
23 %
|
17 %
|
"OTHER" RESPONSES
|
CAN
|
BC
|
AB
|
MB/
SK
|
ON
|
QC
|
ATL
|
I've seen an ad in my social feed that looked legitimate,
but I later realized it was a scam
|
25 %
|
24 %
|
27 %
|
27 %
|
26 %
|
21 %
|
38 %
|
I'm worried that I and/or someone I know will fall for a
scam while Black Friday or holiday shopping
|
70 %
|
72 %
|
77 %
|
67 %
|
71 %
|
65 %
|
74 %
|
I've decided against an online purchase because
something felt off
|
49 %
|
54 %
|
52 %
|
50 %
|
51 %
|
40 %
|
51 %
About the RBC 2026 Holiday Shopping Scams Poll
These findings are from a survey conducted by RBC from October 6 to 13, 2026, among a representative sample of 1,503 online adult Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of ±2.53 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 105,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.
We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.
For more information, please contact:
Michaela DiMarcantonio, RBC Corporate Communications
SOURCE RBC Royal Bank
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