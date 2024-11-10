Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

R&D Tax Refund of $7.9M Received

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the receipt of a cash refund of $7.9M from the Australian Tax Office under the Research Development (“R&D”) Tax Incentive Scheme.

The refund is related to eligible R&D activities in FY 2024 incurred on Daydream-2. A further refund is expected next year in connection with expenditure incurred in the current financial year.

A short term loan secured against the R&D tax refund has been repaid in full.

This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:exroil and gas stocksoil and gas explorationoil and gas investingOil and Gas Investing
EXR:AU
Elixir Energy
The Conversation (0)
Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Jupiter Energy's Block 31.

Jupiter Energy's Innovative Gas Utilisation Solution in Kazakhstan: A Model for Gas Flaring Compliance

With Kazakhstan’s continued focus on tight environmental regulations in the oil and gas sector, smaller and mid-tier players are often faced with needing to address the high price tag that comes with compliance, before being able to enter into full commercial production. One junior oil and gas company in the region, however, has demonstrated that multi stakeholder collaboration can provide the key to achieving not only compliance, but significant economic and social benefits.

Jupiter Energy (ASX:JPR), an ASX-listed junior oil exploration and production company, with fully licensed oil fields in the prolific Mangistau Basin of Kazakhstan, has successfully built the connections — literally and figuratively — that has paved the way for achieving successful commercial oil production, meeting all the tight Kazakh regulatory standards and also building relationships and infrastructure that will benefit a range of local communities in the Mangistau Oblast.

Investors evaluating Kazakhstan’s oil and gas opportunities would benefit from a deeper understanding of the country’s regulations as well as private sector success stories that demonstrate compelling investment cases.

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Energy President and CEO Corey Ruttan.

Alvopetro Key Player in Brazil’s Emerging Open Gas Market, CEO Corey Ruttan Says

Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV,OTCQX:ALVOF) President and CEO Corey Ruttan has expressed confidence that his company is poised to become a key player in Brazil’s emerging open gas market.

“(Alvopetro) has been operating in Brazil’s state of Bahia before the Brazilian government implemented its new gas market reform program,” Ruttan told the Investing News Network. The company then became the first independent company in Brazil to deliver sales-specified natural gas into the local distribution network.

To date, Alvopetro’s production accounts for roughly 13 percent of the natural gas produced in Bahia, and with investments already made in its gas production infrastructure and pipelines, any new natural gas discoveries moving forward can be quickly converted into production and cashflow, the executive stressed.

Keep reading...Show less
Silhouette of drilling rigs and oil derricks with Canadian flag in background.

5 Best-performing Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks in 2024

Oil prices faced volatility through Q3 due to a mix of rising supply and weak global demand, with Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices softening.

Weaker demand, particularly from China amid low manufacturing activity and a struggling real estate sector, combined with production increases from non-OPEC+ nations like the US prevented any lasting price growth.

After reaching a Q3 peak of US$87.39 for Brent and US$83.93 for WTI early in the quarter, both benchmarks declined, ending September down by roughly 15 percent.

Keep reading...Show less
Pumpjack silhouette.

Key Investor Insights on the Montney Formation’s Rich Natural Gas Resource

As the world moves to green energy, some fossil fuel resources still play an important role for economies in transition.

The Montney Formation, straddling the border of BC and Alberta in Canada, offers an unusually rich natural gas resource that’s in high demand in the transition economy. It’s also an important resource for Canada and for oil and gas investors.

Over the last decade, drilling activity at the formation has been on the rise as it transforms into a key economic driver and source of natural gas for changing times.

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces Q3 2024 Results and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2024 Results and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV:ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") announces October 2024 sales volumes, an operational update and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 . We will host a live webcast to discuss Q3 2024 results on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8:00 am Mountain time .

All references herein to $ refer to United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stock chart over oil rig.

Oil and Gas Price Update: Q3 2024 in Review

The oil market faced volatility throughout the third quarter as increased supply and weak demand forced Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices to contract over the three month session.

On the demand side, major economy China is facing lower manufacturing activity and a prolonged real estate downturn. At the same time, non-OPEC+ countries, including the US and Brazil, are expected to increase output.

Starting the quarter in the mid-US$80 per barrel range, both Brent and WTI experienced Q3 price highs early in the session, with Brent values rising to US$87.39 and prices for WTI hitting US$83.93.

Keep reading...Show less

Elixir Energy
Positive Outcome of in Situ Recovery (ISR) Analysis for Likuyu North Deposit

Nickel Discovery at Kiabye Project

Grande Portage Announces First Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement -- Pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

ChemX Receives $661,890 R&D Refund

