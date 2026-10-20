RBC tops JD Power Retail Banking Satisfaction Study among Big Five banks for third consecutive year

RBC is pleased to be named Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among the Big Five Retail Banks by JD Power for the third year in a row, and the fourth time in five years. The recognition stems from the JD Power 2026 Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction StudySM, which gathers feedback from thousands of retail banking customers nationwide.

RBC

"The trust clients place in us reveals itself in moments big and small, and this study captures that," said Erica Nielsen, Group Head, Personal Banking, RBC. "We are grateful to our clients who continue to choose RBC, and this award belongs to the employees who show up for them with care and expertise."

RBC earned an Overall Satisfaction score of 619, finishing nine points ahead of the Big Five average of 610 and holding the number one position among the Big Five across all seven dimensions measured in the study, including Digital Channels and Problem Resolution. The bank's eight-point improvement outpaced the industry average gain. RBC stands out most in Level of Trust, Account Offerings meeting my needs, and Allowing me to bank how and when I want, where it holds significant leads over the average.

The study also points to continued momentum, with RBC building on its strengths in Digital Channels and Account Offerings, along with improvements in Online Chat, New Account Opening, Product/Fees, and Convenience.

"We keep the client at the centre of everything we do, and that focus is reflected in the areas where we are leading. Whether someone is opening an account online, chatting with us through our digital channels, or sitting down with an advisor, we look across every part of RBC to make sure each experience is built around them. I want to thank our teams across the country for making that commitment felt every day."

The JD Power 2026 Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Study drew on responses from 14,038 retail banking customers surveyed in two waves between January and February and between July and August 2026.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 105,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

For more information, please contact:
Habiba Ahmad, RBC Communications, 437-993-3245

SOURCE RBC Royal Bank

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/20/c4901.html

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