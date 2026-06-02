RBC Investor Services surpasses $3 trillion assets under administration with strong momentum in Canadian market

 RBC Investor Services (RBCIS), a Canadian leader in asset servicing, reached C$3.1 trillion in assets under administration in Q2 2026, up 15% year over year. The milestone reflects the momentum of RBCIS's strategic focus and commitment to the Canadian market to win for its clients, employees and RBC.

RBC

"Our clients are navigating a complex world, and they need a partner who understands and anticipates the road ahead," said Claire Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, RBC Investor Services. "Backed by Canada's largest bank, and with 125 years of industry expertise, we invest in the talent and technology our clients need to thrive in the Canadian market. This milestone reflects what's possible when you stay true to that commitment."

Performance underpinned by technology and innovation
Under Claire Johnson's leadership since October 2023 and powered by RBC resources, the organization has:

  • Delivered strong financial performance
    • Net income increased 50% year over year (as reported in Q2 2026)
    • Return on equity (ROE) reaching 37%
  • Received industry recognition
  • Continued to advance its technology and client experience
    • Award-winning partnership with FundGuard to transform its derivatives capabilities
    • ETF modernization with Bloomberg's BSKT Integration
    • Built on strong data foundations, with a commitment to responsible AI, security and governance and leveraging RBC's AI maturity and investments, RBCIS is embedding intelligence directly into its core servicing operations, from automated reconciliations to predictive reporting.

Strategic vision for growth
"Under Claire's leadership, RBC Investor Services has delivered substantial transformation built on talent, technology and scale," said Neil McLaughlin, Group Head, RBC Wealth Management and Insurance. "The Canadian asset servicing market is evolving, and RBCIS has earned its place as a market leader."

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Investor Services
RBC Investor Services delivers investment servicing solutions to Canadian asset managers and asset owners, insurance providers, investment counsellors and global financial institutions. With more than 1,800 employees and offices across the globe, our focus is on safeguarding the assets of our clients and enabling their growth. Part of Royal Bank of Canada, Canada's largest bank, RBC Investor Services has over C$3.1 trillion of assets under administration. Learn more at rbcis.com.

Media Contact:
Brianne Sommerville, RBC Investor Services

 

SOURCE RBC Investor Services

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/02/c0355.html

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