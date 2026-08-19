RBC Investor Services named Operations Team of the Year

Recognized at the 2026 Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards for settlement innovation and client service

RBC Investor Services (RBCIS) has been named Operations Team of the Year at the 2026 Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards, dedicated to recognizing the most talented firms, individuals and departments in the global securities finance industry, with winners selected on merit by a panel of independent industry professionals. The award honours RBCIS's Securities Lending Operations team, serving Canadian asset managers, pension funds and insurance providers whose assets demand the highest standards of settlement integrity.

RBC

"Being recognized by Securities Finance Times as Operations Team of the Year is a reflection of the client commitment that defines us. In a market where settlement precision and operational resilience are non-negotiable, our Securities Lending Operations team has set a new standard, and this award is entirely theirs," said Claire Johnson, CEO, RBCIS. "We will continue to invest in the technology and talent our clients depend on, because raising the bar on operational excellence is never finished."

With active loans across 34 lendable markets, the team plays a critical role in the functioning of Canada's market infrastructure. Ranked #1 by average value on loan across Canadian equities, ETFs, government debt and corporate bonds1, and recognized as the top lender of Canadian government debt, RBCIS's position at the top of the market reflects a team that holds itself to an exceptional standard.

Operating from hubs in Toronto and Kuala Lumpur, the Securities Lending Operations team provides around-the-clock support across global time zones for clients navigating Canada's complex regulatory, settlement and jurisdictional requirements.

Automation that delivers measurable results for clients
That commitment to precision is backed by a sustained investment in technology. Over the past year, the team deployed in-house automation that delivered measurable improvements across settlement, risk and client service:

  • Significant reduction in average daily settlement processing times
  • Straight-through processing (STP), resulting in faster, cleaner settlement for institutional clients
  • Open reconciliations remediated, resulting in a reduction in risk exposure
  • Collateral management enhancements, enabling more efficient use of available assets on behalf of clients

"Every decision the team makes traces back to one question: what do our clients need? Across the full value chain, that client-first discipline is what drives continuous improvement," said Kerry Phippen, Managing Director, Market Service Operations. "The talent on this team is extraordinary. The work they do, and the standard they hold themselves to, is what allows our clients to operate with confidence."

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎ 

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Investor Services
RBC Investor Services delivers investment servicing solutions to Canadian asset managers and asset owners, insurance providers, investment counsellors and global financial institutions. With more than 1,800 employees and offices across the globe, our focus is on safeguarding the assets of our clients and enabling their growth. Part of Royal Bank of Canada, Canada's largest bank, RBC Investor Services has over C$3.1 trillion of assets under administration. Learn more at rbcis.com.

Media Contact:
Ylana Kurtz, RBC Investor Services

1 Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. Ranking based on average value on loan for Canadian securities, limited to equities, ETFs, government debt, and corporate bonds as at Q2 2026.

SOURCE RBC Investor Services

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2026/19/c8898.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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