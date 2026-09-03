RBC Insurance turns to comedy to break through Canadians' avoidance of insurance, Launching "Life Moments" campaign with Second City Veteran Jennifer Irwin

New campaign reframes insurance as an act of love, not an act of obligation, by meeting Canadians in the messy, funny, real moments where life actually happens.
RBC Insurance has launched "Life Moments," a bold new campaign that uses comedy to do what decades of earnest insurance advertising could not: get Canadians to stop avoiding the conversation. Created with agency partner BlueSalmon, the campaign brings acclaimed writer and performer Jennifer Irwin — a Toronto-born Second City veteran known for The Goldbergs, Eastbound & Down, and Schitt's Creek — on screen as "Jeannine," a straight-talking insurance advisor who crashes three of life's most ordinary moments.
The campaign confronts a stubborn reality: life and health insurance coverage in Canada remains low, and the industry shoulders some of the blame.
The uncomfortable conversation that starts with a joke
"The problem isn't that Canadians don't care about their families, it's that the industry tends to be product-focused when people are life-focused," said Madisyn McKee, Senior Director, Marketing, RBC Insurance. "We've made insurance feel like a morbid obligation when it should feel like what it actually is: one of the most loving things you can do for the people who depend on you. 'Life Moments' is our way of changing that conversation."
The strategic foundation of the campaign is a reframing of the category itself. Rather than leading with product features or fear, "Life Moments" meets Canadians in the moments that matter most: their first home, a new baby, the milestone birthday, the quiet 2 a.m. worry about what happens next. The insight: no one's journey is a straight line. It's shaped by joyful highs, painful lows, expected milestones and unexpected moments that can change everything.
"The best comedy is built on truth, and the truth here is that Canadians are avoiding discussions that could be life-changing because, as a society, we think of insurance as serious, expensive and uncomfortable," says Caroline Paxton, VP Marketing, Client Strategy and Innovation. "If we can make them laugh first, they might pause to listen."
Laugh first: Comedy in poignant moments
"When I was approached about the campaign, what excited me was the chance to bring some humour to an important subject that – let's be honest – can be a bit dry," said Jennifer Irwin. "Jeannine is the friend who says the awkward thing everyone's thinking and won't let you change the subject. I'd like to say playing her was a huge stretch, but I do have friends who would dispute that."
The campaign centres on three comedic spots, each a life moment comedians recognize as rich territory, but insurers traditionally treat with solemn reverence:
- The Baby Shower — A hand-stitched blanket and an envelope from an aunt spark a rivalry over which gift truly protects a baby's future.
- The Anniversary — A romantic dinner for two becomes three when Jeannine appears at the end of the table to toast "the most romantic gift of all."
- The Weighted Blanket — A husband, cocooned under a weighted blanket on his 40th birthday, discovers there's something even more comforting: knowing his family is covered.
Bypassing barriers to insurance
The reality is that only 13% of Canadians say they are covered by disability or critical illness insurance, with 19% having term life insurance, meaning that an overwhelming majority aren't financially protected in case of injury, illness or death. The comedic approach is backed by a clear-eyed reading of why Canadians have stayed away.
- Psychological barriers (avoidance and optimism bias, "It won't happen to me")
- Financial barriers (competing priorities and a striking cost misperception)
- Trust-based barriers (skepticism of being "sold to," over-reliance on workplace benefits, intimidating jargon)
"Life Moments" positions insurance not as a morbid topic, but as a natural conversation about life's realities, a promise that RBC Insurance will meet Canadians in the moments that matter most, earning trust through presence, not promises.
The campaign launched August 24, 2026, across connected TV, digital and social media.
View the clips
Life Moments: Weighted Blankets (30 sec)
Life Moments: Baby Shower (30 sec)
Life Moments: Anniversary (15 sec)
About RBC Insurance
RBC Insurance® offers a wide range of life, health, travel, home, and auto insurance products, as well as wealth and retirement solutions, to individual and business clients across Canada. It also offers group benefits for companies and reinsurance advice and solutions. Through a network of trusted advisors and straightforward digital tools, RBC Insurance helps nearly 5 million clients globally protect what matters most at every stage of life. For more information, please visit rbcinsurance.com.
About BlueSalmon
BlueSalmon Productions is a Toronto-based creative production company led by Carolynne Bell and Anne Francis, specializing in smart, engaging content that connects brands and organizations with audiences through storytelling. Drawing on decades of experience in television, film, branded content, digital media and education, BlueSalmon uses humour, humanity and an entertainment-first approach to turn complex ideas into content people actually want to watch. The company works with leading Canadian brands and organizations to create distinctive, audience-focused content across platforms.
Media Contact:
Jana Lepp, RBC Insurance Corporate Communications
SOURCE RBC Insurance
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