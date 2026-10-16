RBC honoured for Exceptional Client Experience in the 2026 Ipsos Financial Service Excellence Awards

RBC is proud to announce it has once again earned the most awards among Canada's Big Five banks in the Ipsos Financial Service Excellence Awards, winning 10 of the 11 categories recognized by the program. RBC is also the only Big Five bank to be the sole award recipient, recognized for Online Banking Excellence among the Big 5 banks.

RBC

Now in its 39th year, the Ipsos Customer Service Index (CSI) program is based on 47,999 completed surveys from Canadians, used to measure and celebrate the best customer experiences across the country's financial institutions. This program year ended September 2026.

"Being recognized by those we serve across these many categories is a meaningful acknowledgment of the work our teams do every day. It's a reflection of the relationships we've built with our clients," said Erica Nielsen, Group Head, Personal Banking, RBC. "We remain focused on bringing together the best of human expertise with innovative technology, so that every touchpoint feels connected and effortless. This tells us we're earning their confidence, and it pushes us to keep getting better."

RBC's 10 award wins span the breadth of the client experience, reflecting a strategy built for the way Canadians bank today. The full list of RBC's 2026 award wins includes Customer Service Excellence, Recommend to Friends or Family (Net Promoter Score), Value for Money, Values My Business, Financial Planning & Advice, Branch Service Excellence, ATM Banking Excellence, Online Banking Excellence, Automated Telephone Banking Excellence, and Live Agent Telephone Banking Excellence.

"To see this sustained over consecutive years reinforces that our approach is resonating with our clients," added Nielsen. "We appreciate the trust they place in RBC, and we are committed to maintaining that standard through every stage of life."

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 105,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About the Awards
Ipsos 2026 Financial Service Excellence Awards are based on ongoing quarterly Customer Service Index (CSI) survey results. Sample size for the total 2026 CSI program year ended with the September 2026 survey wave was 47,999 completed surveys yielding 70,833 financial institution ratings nationally.

For more information, please contact:
Habiba Ahmad, RBC Communications, 437-993-3245

SOURCE RBC Royal Bank

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/16/c4781.html

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