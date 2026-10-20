RBC Deepens Ronald McDonald House® Canada Collaboration with a $2M Commitment to Support Families Facing Pediatric Health Crises

Significant three-year commitment marks the next chapter in a collaboration spanning more than 40 years
RBC and the RBC Foundation have today announced an expanded collaboration with Ronald McDonald House® Canada with a $2M commitment over three years. Through this contribution, RBC becomes the inaugural supporter of the Ronald McDonald House Canada National Family Resiliency Fund, a newly established fund bringing RBC commitments together to help strengthen support for families with sick and injured children. This contribution also includes support for other projects, including the construction of a new House in BC.
The Ronald McDonald House Canada National Family Resiliency Fund will turn RBC's three-year investment into action across three connected pillars: advancing health and wellness programs that help families navigate the emotional and practical realities of a child's illness; creating more accessible and environmentally sustainable spaces that allow more families to stay close to their child's care; and bringing RBC employees, clients and communities closer to Ronald McDonald House's mission through meaningful national and regional events.
"RBC and Ronald McDonald House Canada share a commitment to help communities thrive. We believe in the strength of family, which is why we're pleased to come together to support those facing pediatric health crises," said Daniel Ram, Global Head, Rates and FX Forwards, RBC Capital Markets. "This is not a one-time donation, it's the beginning of a deeper, sustained collaboration in support of families through their most challenging times."
Last year, Ronald McDonald House served over 32,000 families across Canada, providing programs that help remove barriers, strengthen families, and promote healing for families with Canada's most medically vulnerable children. These essential supports include accommodation, meals, and the wellness programs families need to stay strong and in their child's fight. RBC's research shows that Ronald McDonald House programs save families $72.3 million per year in out-of-pocket costs1, with 89% of families reporting that Ronald McDonald House helped improve their mental health and emotional well-being2.
"We are deeply grateful for RBC's longstanding commitment to families with sick and injured children across Canada," said Kate Horton, President and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Canada. "A sick child's care journey can affect every aspect of a family's life, and families need sustained support to navigate the journey ahead. This investment and the creation of this new fund recognize that caring for a child also means caring for the family surrounding them, helping us strengthen existing supports and develop new ways to respond to the evolving needs of families."
The donation builds on a relationship between RBC and Ronald McDonald House Canada that spans more than 40 years. RBC has contributed $8.6 million to the charity since 1982 – supporting programs that help families stay together and remain involved in their child's care during some of the most difficult moments of their lives.
About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.
We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.
About RBC Capital Markets
The most significant corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, private equity firms and governments around the globe recognize RBC Capital Markets as an innovative, trusted partner with in-depth expertise in capital markets, banking and finance. We are well-established in the largest, most mature capital markets across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, which collectively encompasses 80% of the global investment banking fee pool. RBC Capital Markets is part of a leading provider of financial services, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). Founded in 1864, RBC is Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization. With a strong capital base and consistent financial performance, RBC is among a small group of highly rated global banks. Learn more at rbccm.com.
About RBC Foundation
RBC Foundation is a Canadian Registered Charity and Private Foundation. Solely funded by RBC and its subsidiaries, RBC Foundation provides donations exclusively from RBC and its subsidiaries' annual earnings, not from third-party or client donations.
For more information, please contact:
Kyle English, Corporate Communications, RBC Capital Markets, kyle.english@rbccm.com
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2 Ronald McDonald House Family Experience Survey, 2025
SOURCE RBC Capital Markets
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