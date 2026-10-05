RBC Capital Markets Recognized for FX Excellence with Three Euromoney Awards

Recognition highlights RBC's global FX leadership across spot, options, forwards and emerging markets
RBC Capital Markets has been named Best FX Bank in North America, Best FX Bank in Canada and Global Best Bank for FX Options by Euromoney, a leading financial markets magazine and information provider. The awards were presented as part of the 2026 Euromoney FX Awards, which recognize excellence in foreign exchange trading across global markets.
These awards highlight RBC's global scale, with 24-hour coverage across Toronto, New York, London and Singapore, serving clients across all major G10 and an increasing number of EM FX currencies. They also reinforce RBC's strength in its home market as the #1 FX bank among Canadian peers.
That global reach and domestic strength have translated into record growth for clients. In FX options, RBC more than doubled global volumes year-over-year in 2025, as a growing number of corporate, commercial and institutional clients turned to RBC for help managing currency risk. A key driver of that growth has been the firm's hedging advisory model, which has broadened RBC's client base by attracting clients who increasingly value an integrated approach to advisory and execution.
"These awards reflect the strength of our FX franchise and the trust that clients place in us." said Jim Byrd, Global Head of Macro Trading, RBC Capital Markets. "As clients face an increasingly complex currency landscape, our ability to deliver sophisticated hedging solutions across every major FX product, backed by deep research and a truly global trading platform, positions us to meet that demand and grow with our clients."
"We've delivered multi-year double-digit growth in FX options that has consistently outpaced the market,"1 said Haider Ali, Global Head of FX Trading, RBC Capital Markets. "Clients increasingly see RBC as a trusted hedging solutions partner, not just a place to execute. That's especially true for our most sophisticated clients who need tailored strategies across the full spectrum of risk."
The momentum behind RBC's FX franchise reflects years of sustained investment in its people, platform and client relationships. As the firm continues to expand its global footprint and deepen its product capabilities, it remains focused on helping clients manage currency risk and execute their strategies with confidence.
About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.
We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.
About RBC Capital Markets
The most significant corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, private equity firms and governments around the globe recognize RBC Capital Markets as an innovative, trusted partner with in-depth expertise in capital markets, banking and finance. We are well-established in the largest, most mature capital markets across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, which collectively encompasses 80% of the global investment banking fee pool. RBC Capital Markets is part of a leading provider of financial services, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). Founded in 1864, RBC is Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization. With a strong capital base and consistent financial performance, RBC is among a small group of highly rated global banks. Learn more at rbccm.com.
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1 Based on industry average revenue data from Coalition.
For more information, please contact:
Kyle English, Corporate Communications, RBC Capital Markets, kyle.english@rbccm.com
SOURCE RBC Capital Markets
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