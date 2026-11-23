Two-day event convenes senior management and investors across software, internet, payments, hardware, datacenters and semiconductors to assess AI adoption, enterprise implementation, SaaS pricing transformation and data as a competitive moat
RBC Capital Markets concluded its Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications (TIMT) Conference, bringing together senior management teams from 100 companies and institutional investors across the technology value chain. The two-day, in-person event, held November 17–18, 2026, in New York, featured analyst-moderated breakout sessions, one-on-one meetings and keynote presentations focused on AI adoption, enterprise AI economics, SaaS pricing transformation and the evolving competitive dynamics of the AI era. Total attendance exceeded 600 institutional investors and corporate executives onsite.
Key Thematic Takeaways from RBC Research Analysts
- AI has moved from pilots into core workflows: Deployments stalled in pilots last year, but this year they are moving into key workflows and delivering value at scale. The AI market is still very early in the adoption phase with years of growth remaining, despite talk of AI bubbles. AI adoption will not move in a straight line, but the trend is up.
- Data and context are the emerging moats in the AI era: The one consistent trend is that data and context matter and are increasingly a moat or point of differentiation. Value accrues higher in the AI stack — for simple tasks, large language models will be increasingly commoditized, but differentiation and margin will accrue higher up in the stack. A critical "good enough" threshold was reached this year, changing usage rapidly in both volume and type.
- SaaS economics are shifting from seat-based to outcome-based pricing: Seat-based pricing is giving way to outcome-based pricing, and companies need to support healthy API ecosystems while keeping governance in the system of record. The panel offered a three-bucket framework: consensus underperformers directly in the AI disintermediation flow, battleground names where the outcome has not been figured out, and clear beneficiaries in data, infrastructure and cybersecurity that sit directly in the token flow.
- Enterprise AI implementation is the biggest hurdle: The largest issue for enterprises deploying AI is implementation hurdles and getting AI to securely work in production. There is a messaging gap between West Coast AI enthusiasm and East Coast AI skepticism, and the industry has failed to capture the more tangible benefits at this point. TAMs are in the multiple of trillions, and AI augments rather than replaces human capital.
- AI agents could disintermediate the search-arbitrage model that online travel agencies depend on over the next decade, according to a hospitality and short-term rental tech panel.
Conference Agenda Highlights
The conference featured presentations from:
- IBM: Rob Thomas, Senior Vice President of Software & Chief Commercial Officer (moderated by Matt Swanson, RBC Capital Markets)
- Dynatrace: Rick McConnell, Chief Executive Officer; Steve Tack, Chief Product Officer (moderated by Matt Hedberg, RBC Capital Markets)
- Cloudflare: Thomas Seifert, Chief Financial Officer (moderated by Matt Hedberg, RBC Capital Markets)
- Datadog: David Obstler, Chief Financial Officer (moderated by Matt Hedberg, RBC Capital Markets)
- Axon Enterprise: Brittany Bagley, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer (moderated by David Paige, RBC Capital Markets)
- Bentley Systems: Greg Bentley, Executive Chair and Eric Boyer, Investor Relations (moderated by Matt Hedberg, RBC Capital Markets)
RBC Capital Markets Research Perspectives
"It was great to see 100 companies and over 600 institutional investors and corporate executives come together in person for this year's Global TIMT conference. The expert panels showcased the breadth of discussions, highlighting still underappreciated opportunities in cybersecurity, winners in security, identity and verification software, as well as the value of software companies enabling large enterprise AI deployments. Navigating agentic commerce also emerged as a key discussion and debate point for consumer internet companies. Across both days, the themes point to a technology sector navigating the changing landscape driven by AI.
— Mark Odendahl, Global Co-Head Research
"We are still very early in the AI revolution. Panelists differed in their opinions on AI, but what everyone believes is that the AI market is still very early in the adoption phase with years of growth that remain despite some in the media talking about AI bubbles in various aspects of the market. AI adoption won't move in a straight line, but the trend is up."
— RBC Capital Markets Global TIMT Research Team
"Seat-based pricing is giving way to outcome-based pricing, and companies need to support healthy API ecosystems while keeping governance in the system of record."
— RBC Capital Markets Global TIMT Research Team
About RBC
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About RBC Capital Markets
The most significant corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, private equity firms and governments around the globe recognize RBC Capital Markets as an innovative, trusted partner with in-depth expertise in capital markets, banking and finance. We are well-established in the largest, most mature capital markets across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, which collectively encompasses 80% of the global investment banking fee pool.
RBC Capital Markets is part of a leading provider of financial services, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). Founded in 1864, RBC is Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization. With a strong capital base and consistent financial performance, RBC is among a small group of highly rated global banks. Learn more at rbccm.com
Media Contact
Chloe Brooke, Associate Director, Corporate Communications RBC Capital Markets
chloe.brooke@rbccm.com | 929-989-7882
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SOURCE RBC Capital Markets