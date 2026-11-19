Two-day event convenes senior management and institutional investors across aerospace, defense, chemicals, transportation, homebuilders and diversified industrials sectors
RBC Capital Markets concluded its Global Industrials Conference, bringing together senior management teams from more than 90 companies and institutional investors across the industrials sector. The two-day, in-person event, held November 16–17, 2026, in New York, featured analyst-moderated breakout sessions, one-on-one meetings and keynote presentations focused on short-cycle industrial demand, datacenter power infrastructure, trade policy and tariffs and the impact of the 2026 midterm elections on defense and infrastructure spending.
Key Takeaways from RBC Research Analysts
Day 1 Takeaways:
- Short-cycle industrial demand is broadening: The recovery that began in early 2026 is accelerating, with sector growth excluding HVAC and electrical names reaching 5.4% year-over-year in 3Q26, up from 4.4% in 2Q26 and 2.6% in 1Q26.
- Homebuilders and building products face a cautious tone: Residential housing demand has softened notably over the past two months, with builders cutting back on starts and land spend. Heavy commercial construction remains a pocket of strength.
- Aerospace and defense aftermarket dynamics remain strong: StandardAero reported no signs of a slowdown in near-term aftermarket demand, while the Leap engine outlook remains very strong with an accelerated ramp expected in the 2028–2030 period.
- Democratic midterm sweep creates mixed policy signals: The 2026 midterms resulted in larger-than-expected Democratic victories, viewed as incrementally negative for defense stocks but positive for aerospace, with potential caps on defense spending growth near FY2026 levels.
- Robotaxi and autonomous mobility remain in early innings: Regulatory approval is the binding constraint on fleet expansion, with OEMs creating partnerships across the downstream value chain. Tesla is positioned to build a compelling long-term ride-hailing business as its fleet scales.
Day 2 Takeaways:
- Honeywell International emphasized its leading position as a pure-play automation company with durable secular tailwinds in physical AI, global energy investment and datacenter buildout, supported by nearly $19 billion in backlog, datacenter orders up 100% year-over-year, and LNG equipment sold out through 2029.
- General Motors is increasingly differentiating itself from traditional OEMs: 2027 consensus EBIT looks de-risked, with commodity and DRAM headwinds offset by warranty benefits, truck pricing and smaller EV losses. Its Super Cruise and OnStar software business could be transformational over time, and GM's small exposure to China sets it apart from other automakers. A strong capital return profile, including a new buyback plan, supports the case for a multiple re-rating as GM moves to the Nasdaq.
- Karman Holdings reiterated confidence in its 20–25% organic growth outlook, with potential for incremental long-term agreements in autonomous systems after four 2026 agreements. Management was confident in a recovery in space and launch revenues in 2027 and continues to target approximately two acquisitions per year while maintaining ~30% adjusted EBITDA margins.
- Manufactured housing remains the one bright spot of growth: SKY continues to see solid near-term demand and pricing, with a backlog of approximately $500 million supporting its F3Q revenue guidance of +8–10%. Longer-term, management sees meaningful share gain opportunities supported by the ROAD to Housing Act, captive retail integration, and digital initiatives.
- Schneider Electric provided confidence in synergy achievement and greater peace-of-mind regarding the resilience and security of the datacenter growth story, with the overall message supportive of the view that the recent sell-off in the share looks overdone.
- Data center and technology demand outlook is strong going into 2027: Legence continues to see strong demand signals from clients, underpinned by backlog growth and RFP pipeline. The company works in the mid- to late-phase of data center construction cycles, reducing the risk of project cancellations or postponements.
- PPG Industries maintained its FY26 EPS guidance of $7.90–$8.10, with Q4 expected to see low-single-digit organic growth driven by aerospace, packaging, and refinish strength, offset by soft auto OEM.
Conference Agenda Highlights
The conference featured presentations from:
- Honeywell International: Vimal Kapur, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (moderated by Brian Sullivan, CNBC)
- IDEX Corporation: Eric Ashleman, Chief Executive Officer; Sean Gillen, Chief Financial Officer (moderated by Jeffrey Reive, RBC Capital Markets)
- Karman Space & Defense: Jon Rambeau, Chief Executive Officer (moderated by Ken Herbert, RBC Capital Markets)
- GFL Environmental: Patrick Dovigi, Founder & Chief Executive Officer; Luke Pelosi, EVP & Chief Financial Officer (moderated by Ken Herbert, RBC Capital Markets)
- StandardAero: Paul McElhinney, Chief Executive Officer; Dan Satterfield, Chief Financial Officer (moderated by Ken Herbert, RBC Capital Markets)
RBC Capital Markets Research Perspectives
"It was great to see more than 90 companies and hundreds of institutional investors come together in person for this year's Global Industrials conference. The breadth of discussions reflects strong industrial end markets in data center and energy infrastructure, space and commercial aerospace engines. The themes that emerged across both days point to durable secular tailwinds that we believe can support a normalization in investor sentiment."
— Mark Odendahl, Global Co-Head of Research, RBC Capital Markets
"Robust fundamentals and multi-year secular trends can support a normalization in investor sentiment and positioning, despite the ongoing challenges of tariff and inflation uncertainty, supply chain disruption and geopolitical risk."
— RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Research Team
"North American trucking is experiencing an unusual dynamic as freight demand remains subdued while capacity continues to tighten. Volume recovery remains elusive but green shoots are emerging."
— Walter Spracklin, Co-Head of Global Industrials Research, RBC Capital Markets
"Honeywell emphasized its leading position as a pure-play automation company with durable secular tailwinds in physical AI, global energy investment and datacenter buildout, supported by nearly $19 billion in backlog and datacenter orders up 100% year-over-year."
— RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Research Team
"GM is increasingly differentiating itself from traditional OEMs. 2027 consensus EBIT looks de-risked, and its Super Cruise and OnStar software business could be transformational over time."
— Tom Narayan, Analyst, Global Autos and Mobility, RBC Capital Markets
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About RBC Capital Markets
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Media Contact
Chloe Brooke, Associate Director, Corporate Communications RBC Capital Markets
chloe.brooke@rbccm.com | 929-989-7882
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SOURCE RBC Capital Markets