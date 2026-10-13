Rally Selects Priority Commerce to Orchestrate NIL Payments

Partnership marks the debut of GameTime, Priority Commerce's new platform for NIL and revenue-sharing payments in college athletics
Priority Commerce today announced a multiyear agreement to be the official NIL Orchestration Partner of Rally , which serves Notre Dame Athletics' student-athletes in the name, image and likeness (NIL) space.
Rally will use GameTime, Priority Commerce's NIL management platform, to administer payments for NIL agreements. Designed specifically for college athletics, the platform combines banking and treasury services, payments, contract management, budget-gap financing, escrow and compliance reporting. For organizations, GameTime provides real-time visibility into program activity and a clear audit trail. For student-athletes, it includes a dedicated Passport account linked to a Visa debit card, along with an automated reserve for estimated taxes on NIL income.
"GameTime stood out for its breadth of functionality and modern approach," said Kayla Rogers, Executive Director of Rally. "Bringing contracts, payments and reporting into one connected system will simplify the process for our team and the student-athletes we serve."
"As NIL programs expand, the infrastructure supporting them needs to keep pace," said Tom Priore, CEO of Priority Commerce. "Our partnership provides Rally a more efficient way to manage its program and focus on creating opportunities for Notre Dame student-athletes."
As part of the agreement, Priority Commerce will also become presenting sponsor of The PlayBook, Rally's flagship podcast hosted by former Notre Dame quarterback and Super Bowl champion Ian Book.
About Priority Commerce
Priority Commerce delivers payments and banking solutions that power connected commerce . Through a unified platform of payables, merchant services, and banking and treasury, we help businesses manage money more effectively and unlock growth. The Priority Commerce Engine accelerates cash flow, improves working capital, reduces costs, and creates new revenue opportunities. Learn more about Priority Commerce (NASDAQ: PRTH) at prioritycommerce.com .
About Rally
Rally is a marketing and media group for the next iteration of college athletics, providing services in support of meaningful and market-based commercial endorsement initiatives involving Notre Dame student-athletes and their name, image, and likeness.
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Media contact
Alison Jones
alison.jones@prth.com