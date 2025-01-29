Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

White Cliff Minerals

Rae Copper Project fully permitted for drilling

Hulk and Danvers targets will be priority as part of the maiden campaign

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Rae Copper Project, Nunavut (the “Project”) has now received the remaining permits and approvals required to commence drilling activities. The maiden drilling campaign will follow up high priority targets that were generated during the successful field campaign at the Rae Copper Project during 2024, where copper rock chips returned remarkable assays, with results exceeding 60% Copper (refer to announcements dated 4 October and 14 October 2024).

  • Type B Water Licence issued by the Nunavut Water Board allowing activities to occur for an initial period of seven (7) years
  • The Rae Copper Project is now fully permitted allowing drilling activities to commence during March 2025
  • Updates on drill targeting, contractor selection, and mobilisation will be provided in the coming weeks

“It is pleasing to see the approval from the Nunavut Water Board occur so swiftly, and some four or so weeks ahead of our planned schedule. The Rae Copper Project is now fully permitted with drilling activities planned to commence during March.

Our initial campaign will focus on targets within the highly prospective Hulk Sedimentary prospect and the Danvers project area. Over the coming weeks, we aim to finalise contractor selection and settle plans for priority target holes.

This is a significant milestone for the Company, with drilling activities now fully approved. I’d like to take this time to acknowledge the greater White Cliff team and our partners; this milestone, achieved in such a swift fashion is remarkable. I can’t wait to safely and successfully execute this upcoming drilling campaign and I look forward to sharing updates about our progress as we award drilling contracts and mobilisation activities commence towards the Rae Site!”

Troy Whittaker - Managing Director


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

×