Radius Signs Option Agreement On El Cancel Mining Concession, Chihuahua, Mexico

(TheNewswire)
November 10, 2026 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia Radius Gold Inc. (TSXV: RDU,OTC:RDUFF) ("Radius" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the El Cancel mining concession in the Municipality of Guadalupe y Calvo, Chihuahua, Mexico.
El Cancel Concession
The El Cancel concession covers approximately 761 hectares and is located immediately to the north of the Company's current Amalia concessions (Figure 1). Rock samples taken of veins within the concession returned elevated gold and silver grades (>1 g/t Au and >10 g/t Ag), similar to surface samples from the veins that have been drilled at Amalia.
Limited sampling indicates NW- to NNW-trending structures within El Cancel, with orientations similar to those drilled on the Amalia Project. At Amalia, significant results have included:
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Amalia vein: 44 m @ 12.39 g/t Au and 309 g/t Ag (AMDD19-010); 5 m @ 14.71 g/t Au and 1,378 g/t Ag (AMDD18-009)
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California vein: 26.9 m @ 2.59 g/t Au and 353 g/t Ag (AMDD21-039); individual samples up to 33.1 g/t Au and 4,210 g/t Ag
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El Cuervo vein: 13.55 m @ 10.25 g/t Au and 841 g/t Ag (AMDD22-066); 96 m @ 0.54 g/t Au and 167 g/t Ag (AMDD21-047)
Several undrilled extensions of these Amalia structures remain to be tested.
Figure 1: Map of the Amalia Project area, showing current claims and the new El Cancel concession to the north, along with silver and gold grades from surface rock samples. Additional NW-trending veins are shown, inferred from limited sampling within the El Cancel Concession.
Transaction Terms
Under the agreement, Radius (through its Mexican subsidiary, Geometales del Norte – Geonorte, S.A. de C.V.) has the exclusive right to option and explore the property for three years. The Company may terminate the agreement at any time on 30 days' notice.
To earn a 100% interest, the Company must:
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Pay outstanding mining duties for the property in the amount of approximately US$90,000.
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Make cash payments to the property owner totaling US$250,000, as follows:
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US$50,000 at 12 months
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US$75,000 at 24 months
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US$125,000 at 36 months
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Incur exploration expenditures of US$100,000 in Year 1 and US$250,000 in Year 2.
Upon exercise of the option, the vendor will retain a 1% net smelter return (NSR) royalty. The Company has the right, at its sole discretion, to purchase 0.5% of the NSR for US$1,000,000 within four years of completing the transfer of the 100% interest. The remaining 0.5% NSR is not subject to a buyout right.
Additional payments to the vendor of US$150,000 are due upon public disclosure of a NI 43-101 (or equivalent) Indicated and Measured mineral resource, and a further US$150,000 upon disclosure of a Proven and Probable mineral reserve.
The Company will also be responsible for maintaining the concession in good standing during the term of the agreement.
The option agreement is subject to customary closing conditions, including ratification before a Mexican notary and registration with the Public Mining Registry. Notarization has been arranged in Parral, Chihuahua. The Company is also under the obligation to present this property to Pan American Silver Corp. for possible inclusion in the existing Amalia Project agreement between the Company and Pan American as it is within the area of influence. If Pan American declines to include El Cancel in the Amalia agreement, Radius will have sole rights and interest in the El Cancel concession. As the operator of the Amalia joint venture, Pan American has done no material work on the Amalia properties since 2023.
Simon Ridgway, Radius CEO, commented: "I am excited to get back in this district again. We have proven the district can produce bonanza grades over very mineable widths following up on minor showings at surface. With minimal work we have identified showings at El Cancel that certainly warrant follow-up."
Qualified Person
Luke Longridge, PhD, P.Geo, is the President of Radius and is Radius's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Longridge has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
About Radius Gold Inc.
Radius Gold Inc. is an exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of high-quality projects in the Americas. The Company's strategy is to identify, acquire and advance exploration opportunities with strong discovery potential.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Simon Ridgway
CEO and Chairman
Radius Gold Inc.
1111 Melville Street, Suite 1000
Vancouver, BC V6E 3V6, Canada
Tel: 604-801-5432; Toll free 1-888-627-9378; Fax: 604-662-8829
Email: info@goldgroup.com
Website: www.radiusgold.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements and include, without limitation, statements about the Company's option agreement and exploration plans for the El Cancel property. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, whether the closing conditions for the option agreement are completed; the planned exploration work at the Company's projects will proceed as intended; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the closing conditions for the El Cancel option agreement are met; the Company's stated goals and the planned exploration and development activities at its properties will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
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