Radius Gold Appoints Dr. Luke Longridge to the Board and Grants Stock Option

(TheNewswire)
May 28, 2026 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia Radius Gold Inc. (TSXV: RDU,OTC:RDUFF) ("Radius" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Luke Longridge to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.
Dr. Longridge is a structural and economic geologist with over 15 years of international experience across the mining lifecycle. He has a strong track record in leading exploration programs, target generation, technical execution, and project advancement with both junior exploration companies and major mining groups.
Dr. Longridge most recently served as Principal Structural Geologist at Teck Resources Limited, where he worked on the Zafranal project and district in southern Peru, among other deposits. His previous roles include Vice President of Exploration at Canterra Minerals Corporation in Newfoundland, Senior Structural Geologist at CSA Global Consultants Canada, and Exploration Manager at Bushveld Minerals Limited in South Africa.
Dr. Longridge holds a PhD in Geology, awarded in 2012, and a BSc Honours in Geology, First Class, awarded in 2006, both from the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa. He is a registered Professional Geoscientist in British Columbia, a member of the Society of Economic Geologists, and has authored multiple peer-reviewed publications and technical reports.
"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Longridge to the Board of Radius," said Simon Ridgway, Executive Chairman. "His depth of structural and economic geology expertise, combined with his international exploration and project advancement experience, will be highly valuable as Radius continues to advance its portfolio of precious metals projects and evaluate new opportunities."
Dr. Longridge brings deep technical expertise across a broad range of commodities and deposit types, including advanced 3D modelling, structural interpretation, and the application of technical innovation to exploration targeting and project development.
The Company also announces that it has granted a stock option to Dr. Longridge to purchase up to 1,000,000 common shares of the Company exercisable for up to 10 years at a price of $0.14 per share.
About Radius Gold Inc.
Radius is a precious metals exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of high-quality mineral projects. The Company is actively exploring and evaluating opportunities in the Americas, with a focus on gold and silver systems.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Simon Ridgway
Executive Chairman
Contact Information:
1111 Melville Street, Suite 1000
Vancouver, BC V6E 3V6, Canada
Tel: 604-801-5432
Toll Free: 1-888-627-9378
Email: info@goldgroup.com
Website: www.radiusgold.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements and include, without limitation, statements about the Company's business goals. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the Company's stated goals and the planned exploration and development activities at its properties will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
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