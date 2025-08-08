Quimbaya Gold Starts Drilling at Tahami South, Testing Undrilled Gold System Beside Aris' Segovia Mine

Quimbaya Gold Starts Drilling at Tahami South, Testing Undrilled Gold System Beside Aris' Segovia Mine

The 4,000m drilling campaign aims to unlock district-scale potential by testing a possible extension of Aris' producing vein system in Colombia's premier high-grade gold corridor

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its inaugural diamond drill campaign at the 100%-owned Tahami South Project in Antioquia, Colombia. The fully permitted 4,000-meter program marks Quimbaya's transition from surface exploration to drill-testing in one of the country's most prolific gold-producing districts.

Highlights

  • Tahami South is located adjacent to Aris Mining's Segovia Mine, one of Colombia's highest-grade and most productive gold operations.

  • The project covers a series of mapped epithermal gold-silver veins that trend through both the Segovia Mine and onto Quimbaya's ground.

  • Despite extensive artisanal activity and positive surface sampling, the property has never seen diamond drilling.

  • Quimbaya's 2025 fieldwork outlined multiple drill-ready targets with strong geochemistry, hydrothermal alteration, and structural control.

  • Drilling began in early August 2025, with initial results anticipated in Q4.

A Strategic First Drill Test in Colombia's Premier Gold District

Tahami South lies within the Colombia's premier high-grade corridor, a region known for high-grade quartz epithermal gold systems. Recent work by Quimbaya has confirmed widespread alteration, stockwork veins, and placer-style artisanal mining, all indicators of a potentially fertile gold system.

"The old adage in exploration holds true: the best place to find a mine is next to a mine," said Alexandre P. Boivin, CEO of Quimbaya Gold. "We're the first company to deploy modern exploration on this part of the Segovia trend. Our systematic work, including soil geochemistry, channel and rock sampling, stream sediments sampling and structural modelling, has built a robust case for drill testing. We're now turning that data into action."

Drill Targets and Geological Context

The initial program will test multiple zones across a structural corridor interpreted to be a continuation of the Segovia vein system. Planned holes will target:

  • Structural intersections mapped across sections A-A', B-B', C-C', E-E' and H-H'

  • Zones with strong sericitic alteration, quartz veins, hydrothermal breccias, and gold-bearing stockworks

  • Areas proximal to active artisanal workings, suggesting near-surface mineralisation

Surface sampling has returned:

  • Rock chip assays up to 11.21 g/t Au

  • Panel rock assays up to 23.3 g/t Ag

  • Auger soils up to 59 ppb Au and MMI soils up to 37.1 ppb Au

  • Multi-element pathfinder anomalies (As, Cu, Pb, Zn) coincident with structural targets

"This program is the culmination of months of disciplined geoscience," said Ricardo Sierra, VP Exploration. "We've mapped out structural trends, alteration zones, and artisanal footprints that all suggest a large-scale epithermal system. Now, we're finally testing it below surface."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/261779_f9d44764a4c268ae_001.jpg

Figure 1. Planned drill platforms (TDH -001 to TDH-007) overlaid on gold-in-auger soil anomalies (Au g/t) and rock sample assay values (Au g/t) at the Tahami South Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/261779_f9d44764a4c268ae_001full.jpg

Next Steps:

Drilling will continue through Q3 2025 with initial assay results expected in Q4. Follow-up drilling is being planned in parallel to expand on any intercepts and test new targets defined through ongoing mapping and geological exploration.

Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ricardo Sierra, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya aims to discover gold resources through exploration and acquisition of mining properties in the prolific gold mining districts of Colombia. Managed by an experienced team in the mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on three projects in the regions of Segovia (Tahami Project), Puerto Berrio (Berrio Project), and Abejorral (Maitamac Project), all located in Antioquia Province, Colombia.

Contact Information

Alexandre P. Boivin, President and CEO apboivin@quimbayagold.com

Sebastian Wahl, VP Corporate Development swahl@quimbayagold.com

Quimbaya Gold Inc.
Follow on X @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on LinkedIn @quimbayagold
Follow on YouTube @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on Instagram @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on Facebook @quimbayagoldinc

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements herein include statements and information regarding the Offering's intended use of proceeds, any exercise of Warrants, the future plans for the Company, including any expectations of growth or market momentum, future expectations for the gold sector generally, the Colombian gold sector more particularly, or how global or local market trends may affect the Company, intended exploration on any of the Company's properties and any results thereof, the strength of the Company's mineral property portfolio, the potential discovery and potential size of the discovery of minerals on any property of the Company's, including Tahami South, the aims and goals of the Company, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking information by its nature is based on assumptions and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Quimbaya to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, that the Company's exploration and other activities will proceed as expected. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: future planned development and other activities on the Company's mineral properties; an inability to finance the Company; obtaining required permitting on the Company's mineral properties in a timely manner; any adverse changes to the planned operations of the Company's mineral properties; failure by the Company for any reason to undertake expected exploration programs; achieving and maintaining favourable relationships with local communities; mineral exploration results that are poorer or better than expected; prices for gold remaining as expected; currency exchange rates remaining as expected; availability of funds for the Company's projects; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour-related disruptions; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled construction and production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals are received in a timely manner; the Offering proceeds being received as anticipated; all requisite regulatory and stock exchange approvals for the Offering are obtained in a timely fashion; investor participation in the Offering; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. Although Quimbaya's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Quimbaya as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, Quimbaya does not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261779

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Quimbaya GoldQIM:CCCSE:QIMPrecious Metals Investing
QIM:CC
Quimbaya Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Quimbaya Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold


Keep reading...Show less

Unlocking high-grade gold potential in Antioquia, Colombia’s premier mining district

Quimbaya Gold Announces Termination of LOI with Denarius Metals

Quimbaya Gold Announces Termination of LOI with Denarius Metals

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN 
THE UNITED STATES

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") announces that Denarius Metals Corp. has elected to terminate the binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI") previously announced on May 7, 2025. The LOI contemplated the formation of a 50:50 joint venture to advance the formalization of artisanal mining at Quimbaya's Tahami Project in the Segovia District of Colombia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Closes $4 Million Financing and Expands Executive Team

Quimbaya Gold Closes $4 Million Financing and Expands Executive Team

Cornerstone investor brings proven regional track record; company now fully funded into 2026 for multi-project advancement in Colombia

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its upsized non-brokered private placement of 11,525,299 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.35 per Unit for gross proceeds of $4,033,854 (the "Offering").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Doubles Private Placement to $4 Million on Back of Strategic $2M Commitment

Quimbaya Gold Doubles Private Placement to $4 Million on Back of Strategic $2M Commitment

Upsize driven by cornerstone investment from a strategic investor group with a strong conviction in Company's Colombian exploration focus

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event, Quebec City, June 3-5, 2025

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event, Quebec City, June 3-5, 2025

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05), The Next Big Gold Discovery in Columbia, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event, Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference©, taking place June 3-5, 2025, at the Quebec Convention Centre, Quebec City, Canada.

Quimbaya Gold Inc.'s management will be available to meet with investors throughout the three-day conference.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Announces Strategic Private Placement of up to $2,000,000 Led by Co-Founder of Gran Colombia Gold, Serafino Iacono

Quimbaya Gold Announces Strategic Private Placement of up to $2,000,000 Led by Co-Founder of Gran Colombia Gold, Serafino Iacono

Strategic financing deepens alignment with industry leader as Quimbaya advances drill-ready Colombian gold portfolio

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pinnacle Closes Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pinnacle Closes Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, August 7, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:NRGOF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to Company news releases of July 14 and 25, 2025, it has closed its non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of $1,686,608 (the "Offering").  Due to strong investor demand, the Offering was oversubscribed and now consists of 28,110,134 units (the "Units"), with each Unit, priced at $0.06, comprising one common share ("Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant ("Warrant").  Each whole Warrant shall be convertible into an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.  Finder's fees consisting of $20,622 in cash commission and 343,700 non-transferable finder's warrants were paid in connection with the offering.  Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.10 cents per share over a 24-month period.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Provides Swanson Drilling Update, Acquires Key Swanson Claim, and Files Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report

LaFleur Minerals Provides Swanson Drilling Update, Acquires Key Swanson Claim, and Files Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that to date, seven (7) diamond drill holes totaling 1,764 metres have been completed at its Swanson Gold Project ("Swanson") since drilling commenced in early July (Figure 1). Three (3) of these holes have been sampled, sawn, and sent to the assay laboratory for analysis, with final results expected in the coming weeks. The Swanson Gold Project is particularly well positioned as it lies in the heart of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec, a globally renowned gold district.

Drilling is currently focused on the northern part of the Swanson Gold Project near the Swanson Gold Deposit, which hosts an Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate. These regional exploration holes are testing geological, geophysical, and geochemical targets up to 3 km from the Swanson Gold Deposit and along strike of a major structural break. Visual core logging suggests that several of the completed holes intersected geological features similar to those hosting known mineralization at the Swanson Gold Deposit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sranan Gold Trenching Encounters 36.7 Grams/Tonne Gold over 5 Metres, 150 Metres South of Randy's Pit at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Trenching Encounters 36.7 Grams/Tonne Gold over 5 Metres, 150 Metres South of Randy's Pit at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces three channel samples with an apparent width of 5 metres that averaged 36.7 gramstonne (gt) gold were sampled in trench 25RACH-001, the first trench of an ongoing trenching program at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname.

This initial trench is located 150 metres south of Randy's Pit, which is the largest artisanal mine within the Tapanahony Project. The previously announced high-grade grab samples from underground workings within Randy's Pit (76.6 g/t and 23.7 g/t gold - see news release dated July 31, 2025) are located approximately 350 metres to the north.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1911 Gold Intersects 5.52 g/t Au over 6.50 m and 54.00 g/t Au over 0.50 m on SAM Southeast Zone at True North

1911 Gold Intersects 5.52 g/t Au over 6.50 m and 54.00 g/t Au over 0.50 m on SAM Southeast Zone at True North

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (OTCBB: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce the assay results from ten (10) drill holes for 3,079.0 metres ("m") from the ongoing surface drill program at the True North Project. The True North project, including a permitted mill, camp, and tailings facility, is centrally located within the Company's 100%-owned Rice Lake Gold property in southeast Manitoba, Canada .

Highlights:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Crown Secures Silver Royalty Agreement with EDM Resources

Silver Crown Secures Silver Royalty Agreement with EDM Resources

(TheNewswire)

TORONTO, ON, August 7, 2025 Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( Cboe: SCRI,OTC:SLCRF; OTCQX: SLCRF; FRA: QS0) ( "Silver Crown" "SCRi" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the signing of a royalty purchase agreement with EDM Resources Inc. (" EDM ") ( TSX-V: EDM; FSE: P3Z) dated August 6, 2025. Under the agreement, Silver Crown will acquire a royalty on silver produced from EDM's Scotia Mine (the "Royalty" ), further strengthening its portfolio of silver royalties in high quality jurisdictions.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Strategic Critical Mineral Expansion into Tungsten

Strategic Critical Mineral Expansion into Tungsten

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Strategic Critical Mineral Expansion into Tungsten

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Quimbaya Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Quimbaya Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Significant Expansion of Douglas River Uranium Project

Pinnacle Closes Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

LaFleur Minerals Provides Swanson Drilling Update, Acquires Key Swanson Claim, and Files Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report

Related News

Base Metals Investing

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Energy Investing

Significant Expansion of Douglas River Uranium Project

oil and gas investing

Helium Stocks: 5 Biggest Canadian Companies in 2025

copper investing

Codelco Seeks Partial Restart at El Teniente Mine After Fatal Collapse

Gold Investing

LaFleur Minerals Provides Swanson Drilling Update, Acquires Key Swanson Claim, and Files Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Releases Corporate Video Produced by Pinnacle Digest and Provides a Comprehensive Summary of the Radar Ti-V-Fe Project in Labrador, Canada

Battery Metals Investing

Seymour Concentrate Produces Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide

×