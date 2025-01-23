Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

QUIMBAYA GOLD LAUNCHES LIDAR SURVEY AT TAHAMI SOUTH GOLD PROJECT IN COLOMBIA

QUIMBAYA GOLD LAUNCHES LIDAR SURVEY AT TAHAMI SOUTH GOLD PROJECT IN COLOMBIA

 Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has undertaken a LIDAR survey at its Tahami South Project in Colombia . The aim of the LIDAR survey is to acquire high-resolution geospatial data for topographic mapping and detailed terrain analysis. The resulting data will significantly support ongoing exploration efforts by providing accurate terrain models and enhancing the understanding of surface features essential for project planning, exploring, drilling and decision-making processes.

The outlined study area within the polygon covers a total of 575.10 hectares. Figure 1 and Table 1 provide the geospatial location of the polygon to be surveyed in DATUM UTM zone 18N WGS 1984.

The outlined study area within the polygon covers a total of 575.10 hectares. Figure 1 and Table 1 provide the geospatial location of the polygon to be surveyed in DATUM UTM zone 18N WGS 1984.

Figure 1. Location map of the South Tahami Project (CNW Group/Quimbaya Gold Inc.)

Table 1. Location coordinates of the South Tahami Project polygon. (CNW Group/Quimbaya Gold Inc.)

Ricardo Sierra , VP Exploration for Quimbaya commented: "Based on the analysis of satellite imagery and available bibliographic data, it has been identified that the primary structural orientations in the area including at our neighbor's operating mine to the south (Aris Mining Corp TSX: ARIS) run NE-SW, NW-SE and N-S. As a result, the flight plan for the LIDAR survey be will aligned in an E-W direction. This orientation will allow for optimal data acquisition and to enhance the identification of key structural features, contributing to a more accurate and comprehensive interpretation of the gold vein system corridors in preparation for our Q2 planned 4,000 meters of drilling."

"This LIDAR survey marks a significant step forward in advancing the project's potential by helping to process out the vegetation cover to better expose and delineate the vein systems within this highly prospective area," said Alexandre P. Boivin , President and Chief Executive Officer of Quimbaya. He added: "This is where things start to get exciting as each methodical step takes us closer to our goal of making a high grade gold discovery in this renowned gold-rich district."

About Tahami South

The Tahami South project is located in the Segovia municipality, Department of Antioquia, Colombia , 217 km northeast of the city of Medellin and 2.5 km northeast of the municipality of Segovia.

Tahami South project (CNW Group/Quimbaya Gold Inc.)

Qualified Person, Ricardo Sierra, BSc in Geology, MAusIMM (3078246)

The information in this news release that relates to technical evaluation results, interpretation of airborne magnetic and geochemical analysis is based on information reviewed and approved by Ricardo Sierra , VP Exploration of the Company who is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and is a qualified person as defined within the meaning of the National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Sierra has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the geophysics data acquired. Mr. Sierra consents to the inclusion of the technical evaluation results based on the information and in the form and context in which it appears.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya is active in the exploration and acquisition of mining properties in the prolific mining districts of Colombia . Managed by an experienced team in the mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on three projects in the regions of Segovia (Tahami Project), Puerto Berrio (Berrio Project), and Abejorral (Maitamac Project), all located in Antioquia Department, Colombia .

Quimbaya Gold Inc. 
 Follow on X @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on LinkedIn @quimbayagold
Follow on Instagram @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on Facebook @quimbayagoldinc

Cautionary Statements

This press release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws.

Quimbaya logo (CNW Group/Quimbaya Gold Inc.)

SOURCE Quimbaya Gold Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2025/23/c9257.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

The Conversation (0)
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold


Quimbaya Gold Appoints Ricardo Sierra as Vice-President of Exploration

Quimbaya Gold Appoints Ricardo Sierra as Vice-President of Exploration

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ricardo Sierra B.Sc., as Vice-President of Exploration effectively immediately. A native of Colombia Mr. Sierra currently resides in Manizales which is close to Medellin a short distance from the Company's main projects.

Quimbaya logo (CNW Group/Quimbaya Gold Inc.)

Ricardo Sierra is a professional Economic Geologist with over 18 years of exploration experience in Colombia-Chile-Cuba-Brazil in orogenic, mesothermal, porphyry type deposits, epithermal systems, skarn and stratabound deposits. Juan Ricardo Sierra started his career with Anglo American as an Exploration geologist in greenfield and brownfield exploration, supervising diamond drilling on their Colombian and Chilean properties. His knowledge in vein systems, critical in understanding mineralization processes, was honed while Exploration Superintendent with Continental Gold (acquired by Zijin Mining Group for CA $1.9 billion in 2020) on their Buritica (Antioquia) Au/Ag deposit. While at Continental Gold, Mr. Sierra also participated in their regional exploration (Choco, Nariño, Cauca, Antioquia). After leaving Continental in 2020, Continental Gold worked as Exploration Manager, Collective Mining Inc. (TSX: CNL). Since 2021, Mr. Sierra has been consulting to various companies active in Colombia , Brazil and Cuba including Quimbaya Gold.

Mr. Sierra Largo graduated in 2007 as a Geologist from Universidad de Caldas ( Colombia ). He is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM) and is a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, also he is Competent Person (CP) of Comision Colombiana de Recursos y Reservas Mineras (CCRR) and Volunteer member of the Copper innovation HUB.

"Ricardo has already established himself a key member of our technical advisory committee, " said Alexandre P. Boivin President and CEO of Quimbaya Gold. " Given his direct exploration experience in Antioquia, Colombia , he is the right person to help lead us in making the next great gold discovery in one of the best gold rich districts on the planet."

Quimbaya also announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement (the "Debt Settlement') with a creditor of the Company (the "Creditor"), pursuant to which the Company will issue to the Creditor, and the Creditor agreed to accept, an aggregate of 22,058 common shares at a price of $0.34 per share in full and final settlement of accrued and outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of $7,500 .

All securities to be issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya is active in the exploration and acquisition of mining properties in the prolific mining districts of Colombia . Managed by an experienced team in the mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on three projects in the regions of Segovia (Tahami Project), Puerto Berrio (Berrio Project), and Abejorral (Maitamac Project), all located in Antioquia Department, Colombia .

Quimbaya Gold Inc. 
 Follow on X @quimbayagoldinc  
Follow on LinkedIn @quimbayagold  
Follow on Instagram @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on Facebook @quimbayagoldinc

Cautionary Statements

This press release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the Offering and the timing thereof, and the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "should" or "would" or occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analyses made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including, but not limited to, that the Company will complete the Offering on the terms disclosed, that the Company will receive all necessary regulatory approvals for the Offering, that the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated; and assumptions relating to the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, that the Company may not be able to raise funds under the Offering, as currently anticipated, that the Company may fail to receive any required regulatory approvals for the Offering, that the Company will not use the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated, market volatility, unanticipated costs, changes in applicable regulations, and changes in the Company's business plans. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Quimbaya Gold Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2025/20/c0113.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

QUIMBAYA GOLD TO ATTEND THE 2025 VANCOUVER RESOURCE INVESTOR CONFERENCE

QUIMBAYA GOLD TO ATTEND THE 2025 VANCOUVER RESOURCE INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming 2025 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (the "VRIC") in Vancouver on January 19-20 2025 . VRIC, is a key event in the junior mining sector for 25 years and draws over 9,000 investors and 300 investment opportunities in the mining sector.

Quimbaya logo (CNW Group/Quimbaya Gold Inc.)

This conference presents an excellent opportunity for Quimbaya to expose early stage discovery investors to its three large scale claim packages in Antioquia, Colombia and to outline its exploration plans for 2025. The conference schedule includes tailored meetings that match investors with appropriate projects, supported by expert analyses and updates on the latest trends in the mining sector.

Investors interested in attending the VRIC can register here: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference . Quimbaya invites attendees to visit us at Booth 704 where they will have the opportunity to engage directly with the Company's management team and learn more about Quimbaya's exploration activities.

"We're excited to join VRIC 2025, one of the premier events for investors and resource enthusiasts," said Alexandre P. Boivin President and CEO of Quimbaya Gold.  "This conference is our springboard into our most active year ever on our quest to make the next great gold discovery in one of the best gold rich districts on the planet."

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya is active in the exploration and acquisition of mining properties in the prolific mining districts of Colombia . Managed by an experienced team in the mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on three projects in the regions of Segovia (Tahami Project), Puerto Berrio (Berrio Project), and Abejorral (Maitamac Project), all located in Antioquia Department, Colombia .

Quimbaya Gold Inc. 
 Follow on X @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on LinkedIn @quimbayagold

Cautionary Statements

This press release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the Offering and the timing thereof, and the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "should" or "would" or occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analyses made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including, but not limited to, that the Company will complete the Offering on the terms disclosed, that the Company will receive all necessary regulatory approvals for the Offering, that the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated; and assumptions relating to the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, that the Company may not be able to raise funds under the Offering, as currently anticipated, that the Company may fail to receive any required regulatory approvals for the Offering, that the Company will not use the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated, market volatility, unanticipated costs, changes in applicable regulations, and changes in the Company's business plans. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Quimbaya Gold Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2025/10/c6999.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

QUIMBAYA GOLD CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

QUIMBAYA GOLD CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed non-brokered private placement (the " Placement ") of 2,171,665 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $651,500 . Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a " Common Share ") of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "), each such Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.40 per Common Share. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the ‎Company for exploration and working capital.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

QUIMBAYA GOLD CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT, SHARES FOR DEBT TRANSACTIONS

QUIMBAYA GOLD CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT, SHARES FOR DEBT TRANSACTIONS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated December 4th, 2024 the Company has completed the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Placement ") of 653,332 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $196,000 . Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a " Common Share ") of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "), each such Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.40 per Common Share. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the ‎Company for exploration and working capital.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT, SHARES FOR DEBT TRANSACTIONS

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT, SHARES FOR DEBT TRANSACTIONS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

 Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the " Placement ") of 653,332 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $196,000 . Each Unit will be composed of one common share (a " Common Share ") of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "), each such Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share for a period of two years from the date of issuage at an exercise price of $0.40 per Common Share. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the ‎Company for exploration and working capital.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Green River Gold Corp. Announces an Expansion into the Real Estate Development Business

Green River Gold Corp. Announces an Expansion into the Real Estate Development Business

PRESS RELEASE HIGHLIGHTS:

  1. Green River will be entering the real estate development businesses, with a focus on the Edmonton and Northern Alberta region, beginning early in calendar 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

RUA GOLD Reports Two Major Gold Bearing Structures Identified on Its Glamorgan Project

RUA GOLD Reports Two Major Gold Bearing Structures Identified on Its Glamorgan Project

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update following the completion of the first phase of surface exploration on its Glamorgan epithermal gold prospect in the Hauraki region on the North Island New Zealand.

Highlights: 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Highlights: 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Significant Gold Target Identified at Pearl Copper Project

Significant Gold Target Identified at Pearl Copper Project

Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced SIGNIFICANT GOLD TARGET IDENTIFIED AT PEARL COPPER PROJECT

Download the PDF here.

Download the PDF here.

High Grades in Sandstone Drilling, incl 4m @ 59g/t Au

High Grades in Sandstone Drilling, incl 4m @ 59g/t Au

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High Grades in Sandstone Drilling, incl 4m @ 59g/t Au

Download the PDF here.

Download the PDF here.

AX8: Accelerate Launches New Gold Strategy with Acquisition

AX8: Accelerate Launches New Gold Strategy with Acquisition

Metal Hawk Limited (MHK:AU) has announced AX8: Accelerate Launches New Gold Strategy with Acquisition

Download the PDF here.

Download the PDF here.

Rio Silver Inc. Announces Option Agreement to Sell a 100% Interest in Niñobamba Advanced Gold Silver Project in Peru to African Energy Metals

Rio Silver Inc. Announces Option Agreement to Sell a 100% Interest in Niñobamba Advanced Gold Silver Project in Peru to African Energy Metals

Rio Silver Inc. (TSXV:RYO) ("Rio Silver") and African Energy Metals Inc. (NEX: CUCO.H; FSE: BC2; WKN: A3DEJG) ("African Energy Metals") jointly announce they have entered into an option agreement for African Energy Metals (the "Option Agreement") to earn an 100% undivided interest in the Niñobamba advanced gold silver project (the "Project") located in the Department of Ayacucho in South Central Peru.

Terms of the Option Agreement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Terms of the Option Agreement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

×