Quimbaya Gold Expands Copper Porphyry Target to 3.1km After Airborne Geophysics Survey

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQX: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") reports the completion of drone-based magnetic and radiometric surveys covering approximately 800 hectares of the Tahami Center concession. The survey area includes zones where geological reconnaissance and sampling have identified features interpreted as potentially associated with a porphyry-style copper system. These features define a prospective surface trend of approximately 3.1 km by 1.3 km.
Highlights
High magnetization vector intensity (MVI) anomalies show two subvertical zones dipping to the southeast. These are interpreted to be porphyry intrusions. They coincide with the mapped porphyry-style potassic alteration and veining with anomalous Cu, Au and Mo geochemistry.
A MVI low anomaly on the SE side coincides with the mapped lithocap in which alteration is magnetite-destructive.
Magnetic anomalies interpreted to be associated with a porphyry intrusive suite extend over approximately 3.1 km in length and 1.3 km in width, with a dominant northwest-southeast orientation (Figure 1).
Pad locations for the maiden drilling program at the Tahami Center target area will be defined following the completion and integration of soil, rock and stream sediment geochemical assay results, detailed geological mapping, and preliminary 3D geological - geophysical modeling. This work is expected to be finalized this month.
Figure 1. Tahami Center 3D model of Magnetization Vector Intensity (MVI).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/285591_40e1e507046a482f_001full.jpg
"The work completed to date at Tahami continues to strengthen our confidence in the exploration potential of the project," said Alexandre P. Boivin, CEO of Quimbaya Gold. "This survey materially strengthens our technical thesis at Tahami Center. We are seeing a large, coherent subsurface magnetic system that aligns with mapped surface mineralization and alteration. That level of consistency supports advancing confidently toward drill testing as we define our initial targets."
"The presence of well-developed porphyry-style veinlets at surface is considered significant in the context of the Company's exploration model for a porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum system," stated Ricardo Sierra, B.Sc., MAusIMM, Vice President Exploration and Qualified Person. "Geophysical cross-sections and a plan view at approximately -700 meters in elevation (Figure 2) demonstrate a spatial correlation between the mapped surface porphyry-style mineralization and a projected subsurface magnetic high identified in the recently completed airborne magnetic survey. These magnetic anomalies may reflect zones of increased magnetite content, which in porphyry systems can be associated with potassic alteration. This interpretation is conceptual in nature and has not yet been confirmed by drilling. Confirmation will require diamond drilling and the integration of pending radiometric survey, soil and rock geochemical assay results."
Figure 2. Tahami Center Plan View at -700m, and cross section A-A' of the MVI 3D Model.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/285591_40e1e507046a482f_002full.jpg
Detailed geological mapping has identified an area interpreted as a preserved lithocap in the east - southeastern portion of the mining concession. This zone spatially coincides with low magnetic susceptibility values observed in the MVI survey. The reduced magnetic response is interpreted to reflect magnetite destruction associated with intense advanced argillic alteration. This alteration is locally associated with quartz vein systems in which gold, silver, and copper mineralization has been identified through surface sampling.
Qualified Person
Ricardo Sierra, AusIMM, is a non-independent Officer "VP Exploration" and the Qualified Person for this news release. The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Sierra, who has sufficient experience with South American exploration projects relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration. He consents to the inclusion of the Exploration Results in the form and context in which they appear.
About Quimbaya
Quimbaya Gold is a Colombia-focused exploration company advancing a district-scale portfolio of more than 66,000 hectares across highly prospective mineral belts in Antioquia, Colombia. Its flagship Tahami Project, located in Segovia, is immediately adjacent to Colombia's most prolific high-grade gold mining camp, while the Berrio and Maitamac projects are strategically positioned in Puerto Berrío and Abejorral, respectively. Early-stage exploration has identified extensive mineralized vein systems and confirmed the presence of a large, multi-commodity porphyry system hosting gold, copper and molybdenum, highlighting the district-scale discovery potential of Quimbaya's land package. The Company is led by a proven technical and management team committed to disciplined exploration and responsible mining practices.
Contact Information
Alexandre P. Boivin, President and CEO apboivin@quimbayagold.com
Sebastian Wahl, VP Corporate Development swahl@quimbayagold.com
Quimbaya Gold Inc.
Follow on X @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on LinkedIn @quimbayagold
Follow on YouTube @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on Instagram @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on Facebook @quimbayagoldinc
Cautionary Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements herein include statements and information regarding the Offering's intended use of proceeds, any exercise of Warrants, the future plans for the Company, including any expectations of growth or market momentum, future expectations for the gold sector generally, the Colombian gold sector more particularly, or how global or local market trends may affect the Company, intended exploration on any of the Company's properties and any results thereof, the strength of the Company's mineral property portfolio, the potential discovery and potential size of the discovery of minerals on any property of the Company's, including Tahami South, the aims and goals of the Company, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking information by its nature is based on assumptions and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Quimbaya to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, that the Company's exploration and other activities will proceed as expected. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: future planned development and other activities on the Company's mineral properties; an inability to finance the Company; obtaining required permitting on the Company's mineral properties in a timely manner; any adverse changes to the planned operations of the Company's mineral properties; failure by the Company for any reason to undertake expected exploration programs; achieving and maintaining favourable relationships with local communities; mineral exploration results that are poorer or better than expected; prices for gold remaining as expected; currency exchange rates remaining as expected; availability of funds for the Company's projects; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour-related disruptions; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled construction and production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals are received in a timely manner; the Offering proceeds being received as anticipated; all requisite regulatory and stock exchange approvals for the Offering are obtained in a timely fashion; investor participation in the Offering; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. Although Quimbaya's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Quimbaya as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, Quimbaya does not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285591