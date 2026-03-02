Quimbaya Gold Expands Copper Porphyry Target to 3.1km After Airborne Geophysics Survey

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQX: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") reports the completion of drone-based magnetic and radiometric surveys covering approximately 800 hectares of the Tahami Center concession. The survey area includes zones where geological reconnaissance and sampling have identified features interpreted as potentially associated with a porphyry-style copper system. These features define a prospective surface trend of approximately 3.1 km by 1.3 km.

Highlights

  • High magnetization vector intensity (MVI) anomalies show two subvertical zones dipping to the southeast. These are interpreted to be porphyry intrusions. They coincide with the mapped porphyry-style potassic alteration and veining with anomalous Cu, Au and Mo geochemistry.

  • A MVI low anomaly on the SE side coincides with the mapped lithocap in which alteration is magnetite-destructive.

  • Magnetic anomalies interpreted to be associated with a porphyry intrusive suite extend over approximately 3.1 km in length and 1.3 km in width, with a dominant northwest-southeast orientation (Figure 1).

  • Pad locations for the maiden drilling program at the Tahami Center target area will be defined following the completion and integration of soil, rock and stream sediment geochemical assay results, detailed geological mapping, and preliminary 3D geological - geophysical modeling. This work is expected to be finalized this month.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/285591_40e1e507046a482f_001.jpg

Figure 1. Tahami Center 3D model of Magnetization Vector Intensity (MVI).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/285591_40e1e507046a482f_001full.jpg

"The work completed to date at Tahami continues to strengthen our confidence in the exploration potential of the project," said Alexandre P. Boivin, CEO of Quimbaya Gold. "This survey materially strengthens our technical thesis at Tahami Center. We are seeing a large, coherent subsurface magnetic system that aligns with mapped surface mineralization and alteration. That level of consistency supports advancing confidently toward drill testing as we define our initial targets."

"The presence of well-developed porphyry-style veinlets at surface is considered significant in the context of the Company's exploration model for a porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum system," stated Ricardo Sierra, B.Sc., MAusIMM, Vice President Exploration and Qualified Person. "Geophysical cross-sections and a plan view at approximately -700 meters in elevation (Figure 2) demonstrate a spatial correlation between the mapped surface porphyry-style mineralization and a projected subsurface magnetic high identified in the recently completed airborne magnetic survey. These magnetic anomalies may reflect zones of increased magnetite content, which in porphyry systems can be associated with potassic alteration. This interpretation is conceptual in nature and has not yet been confirmed by drilling. Confirmation will require diamond drilling and the integration of pending radiometric survey, soil and rock geochemical assay results."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/285591_40e1e507046a482f_002.jpg

Figure 2. Tahami Center Plan View at -700m, and cross section A-A' of the MVI 3D Model.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/285591_40e1e507046a482f_002full.jpg

Detailed geological mapping has identified an area interpreted as a preserved lithocap in the east - southeastern portion of the mining concession. This zone spatially coincides with low magnetic susceptibility values observed in the MVI survey. The reduced magnetic response is interpreted to reflect magnetite destruction associated with intense advanced argillic alteration. This alteration is locally associated with quartz vein systems in which gold, silver, and copper mineralization has been identified through surface sampling.

Qualified Person

Ricardo Sierra, AusIMM, is a non-independent Officer "VP Exploration" and the Qualified Person for this news release. The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Sierra, who has sufficient experience with South American exploration projects relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration. He consents to the inclusion of the Exploration Results in the form and context in which they appear.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya Gold is a Colombia-focused exploration company advancing a district-scale portfolio of more than 66,000 hectares across highly prospective mineral belts in Antioquia, Colombia. Its flagship Tahami Project, located in Segovia, is immediately adjacent to Colombia's most prolific high-grade gold mining camp, while the Berrio and Maitamac projects are strategically positioned in Puerto Berrío and Abejorral, respectively. Early-stage exploration has identified extensive mineralized vein systems and confirmed the presence of a large, multi-commodity porphyry system hosting gold, copper and molybdenum, highlighting the district-scale discovery potential of Quimbaya's land package. The Company is led by a proven technical and management team committed to disciplined exploration and responsible mining practices.

