Questcorp Mining Announces Flow Through Offering

Questcorp Mining Announces Flow Through Offering

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") announces that it will offer (the "Offering") up to 5,769,231 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit"), at a price of $0.13 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $750,000, by way of non-brokered private placement. Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company, issued as a flow-through share within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and one-half-of-one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 for a period of twenty-four months.

The Company anticipates the net proceeds raised from the Offering will be used to conduct exploration of the Company's North Island Copper Property, located on Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

The Company may pay finders' fees to eligible parties who have assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four-months-and-one-day in accordance with applicable securities laws. Completion of the Offering remains subject to receipt of regulatory approval.

Final Tranche Closing

The Company also announces that it has closed the final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement and has issued a further 1,266,667 units (each, an "NFT Unit"), at a price of $0.15 per NFT Unit, for gross proceeds of $190,000. Each NFT Unit consists of one common share, and one-half of one Warrant.

No finders' fees were paid in connection with closing of the final tranche. All securities issued in the final tranche are subject to restrictions on resale until April 9, 2026 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp Mining Inc. is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, with the objective of locating and developing economic precious and base metals properties of merit. The Company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to mineral claims totaling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island Copper Property, on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, subject to a royalty obligation. The Company also holds an option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in and to mineral claims totaling 2,520.2 hectares comprising the La Union Project located in Sonora, Mexico, subject to a royalty obligation.

Contact Information

Questcorp Mining Corp.

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO

Email: saf@questcorpmining.ca
Telephone: (604) 484-3031

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the geophysical surveys will be completed as contemplated or at all and that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277245

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Questcorp MiningQQQ:CCCSE:QQQBase Metals Investing
QQQ:CC
Questcorp Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Questcorp Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Questcorp Mining (CSE:QQQ)

Questcorp Mining

Gold and copper exploration in historic, past-producing regions in Canada and Mexico

Gold and copper exploration in historic, past-producing regions in Canada and Mexico Keep Reading...
Questcorp and Riverside Complete the First Phase of Drilling at the La Union Gold and Silver Project

Questcorp and Riverside Complete the First Phase of Drilling at the La Union Gold and Silver Project

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce the completion of the first phase of drilling at the La Union gold and silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. A total of 12 diamond core holes were completed for a total of just... Keep Reading...
Questcorp Mining Receives Initial Investment from U.K. Based Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP.

Questcorp Mining Receives Initial Investment from U.K. Based Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP.

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that Sorbie Bornholm LP ("Sorbie"), a UK Investment Fund, has undertaken an initial investment in Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910)... Keep Reading...
Questcorp Mining Provides Clarification on Private Placement Investment

Questcorp Mining Provides Clarification on Private Placement Investment

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") completed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") on October 24, 2025. In connection with closing of the first tranche, the Company issued 14,000,334 units (each,... Keep Reading...
Questcorp Mining Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Questcorp Mining Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") announces that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). In connection with closing, the Company has issued 14,000,334 units (each, a "Unit") at a... Keep Reading...
Questcorp and Riverside Update Substantial Drilling Progress at the LA Union Gold and Silver Project with Seven Holes Completed at Four Targets

Questcorp and Riverside Update Substantial Drilling Progress at the LA Union Gold and Silver Project with Seven Holes Completed at Four Targets

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to further update investors on its maiden drilling program at the La Union gold and silver project in Sonora, Mexico, which continues on track and on budget. The program is now... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Closes $1,927,000 Private Placement

Copper Quest Closes $1,927,000 Private Placement

// Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States // Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) (" Copper Quest " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 1, 2025, it has... Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Exploration Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") issuing... Keep Reading...
Western Copper and Gold Partners with Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation to Support School and Daycare Meal Programs

Western Copper and Gold Partners with Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation to Support School and Daycare Meal Programs

western copper and gold corporation (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to contribute $75,000 to Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation ("LSCFN") to support meal and nutrition programs at Tantalus Community School and the LSCFN Daycare for the 202526 school... Keep Reading...
Los Andes Copper Announces Social and Community Update

Los Andes Copper Announces Social and Community Update

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA,OTC:LSANF) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's successful community engagement and social development programs carried out during 2025.HighlightsSuccessful launch of third Female Entrepreneurs program,... Keep Reading...
FPX Nickel Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

FPX Nickel Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted the Company's notice to renew its Normal Course Issuer Bid (the "Renewal NCIB") for common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common... Keep Reading...
Sankamap Updates Status on Late Filing of Financial Statements; Extends MCTO

Sankamap Updates Status on Late Filing of Financial Statements; Extends MCTO

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") further to the Company's news releases dated October 21, 2025, November 4, 2025, and November 18, 2025, the Company continues to work towards the filing of its annual audited financial statements and management's discussion and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Questcorp Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Questcorp Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Trading Halt

Locksley Resources Limited U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m Placement

U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m Placement

Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie

Related News

Gold Investing

Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m Placement

Rare Earth Investing

U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m Placement

Gold Investing

Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie

Silver Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Bayhorse Silver Runs With 73 Percent Gain

Silver Investing

Editor's Picks: Silver Price Smashes All-time High, Nearly Hits US$60

Scandium Investing

NioCorp Acquires FEA Materials to Build US Scandium Supply Chain