October 19, 2025
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2025
21 August
Horizon Minerals
1h
Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2025
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
05 October
Burbanks Drilling Returning Spectacular Grades
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Burbanks Drilling Returning Spectacular GradesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
26 August
Pre Feasibility Study
04 August
YRL: Gordons Tenement Sale Agreement Executed with HRZ
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced YRL: Gordons Tenement Sale Agreement Executed with HRZDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
04 August
Horizon Minerals Limited Acquisition of Gordons Dam Project near Black Swan
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ,OTC:HRZMF) is pleased to announce commencement of regional consolidation of assets ("Acquisition") near the 100% owned Black Swan processing facility via executing a Binding Tenement Sale Agreement ("TSA") with Yandal Resources Limited (ASX:YRL) ("Yandal"). HIGHLIGHTS - Binding TSA executed with Yandal for the acquisition of... Keep Reading...
