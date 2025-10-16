The Conversation (0)
October 16, 2025
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
27 August
AuKing Mining
Advancing the Cloncurry Gold Project in North Queensland with large-scale exploration and near term gold production , while holding interests in copper, uranium and critical metals assets in other regions. Keep Reading...
24 September
Myoff Creek Preliminary Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Survey
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Myoff Creek Preliminary Aeromagnetic and Radiometric SurveyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 September
AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
09 September
Auking Completes A$5m Riverfort Facility
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Auking Completes A$5m Riverfort FacilityDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
02 September
Cloncurry Gold Project Financing Milestone
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Cloncurry Gold Project Financing MilestoneDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
21 August
RMI: RMI acquires JV Interest in Saudi Exploration Projects
AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced RMI: RMI acquires JV Interest in Saudi Exploration ProjectsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
3h
Questcorp and Riverside Update Substantial Drilling Progress at the LA Union Gold and Silver Project with Seven Holes Completed at Four Targets
Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to further update investors on its maiden drilling program at the La Union gold and silver project in Sonora, Mexico, which continues on track and on budget. The program is now... Keep Reading...
3h
Prismo Reports High Grade Gold along with Silver, Copper and Zinc Mineralization at Ripsey Mine
(TheNewswire) 600-meter Drill Target Along Strike Confirmed Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - October 16th, 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. (" Prismo " or the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to report that it has received assay results from 15 samples taken at the... Keep Reading...
21h
Angkor Resources Identifies Second Drill Target for Oil & Gas on its Block VIII, Cambodia
(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA - October 15, 2025 TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has a second drill target from an identified second anticline on Central... Keep Reading...
22h
Corcel Exploration Outlines Planned Drill Program at Yuma King, Arizona
Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced plans for Phase 1 of its maiden drill program and additional surface exploration activities on its 100%-owned Yuma King Project ("Yuma King" or the "Project") in west-central Arizona. The Phase 1 drill program will... Keep Reading...
23h
Silver47 Intersects High-Grade Mineralization in Step-Out Holes at Red Mountain, Alaska, and Hughes, Nevada
Assays for Additional Holes Remain Pending Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce high-grade assay results from the first batch of holes from the 2025 drill program at the Company's wholly-owned and flagship Red... Keep Reading...
14 October
Placement to Raise $5.4 Million
CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Placement to Raise $5.4 MillionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
