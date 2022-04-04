GamingInvesting News

Quantum International Corp. today is providing updates on the LootUp App and its functionality.LootUp solves many problems that plague outdated traditional payment apps in a decentralized way. We are non-custodial, which means you are in complete control of your funds at all times. We can't freeze, remove, or have any access to your wallet. Your private keys give you permanent access to your funds, even if you lose ...

LootUp solves many problems that plague outdated traditional payment apps in a decentralized way. We are non-custodial, which means you are in complete control of your funds at all times. We can't freeze, remove, or have any access to your wallet. Your private keys give you permanent access to your funds, even if you lose your phone. With LootUp, send funds to anyone in the world in real time without the need for a 3rd party settlement.

Although blockchain has come a long way, it is still very early in its development and the blockchain is not user friendly for the non-tech savvy. Blockchain users still use long random strings of letters as send/receive addresses that are easy to mess up. Funds are often sent to the wrong address, resulting in permanent loss. On LootUp, we're creating a revolutionary middle process feature that will require users on the receiving side to confirm payment or allow the sender to cancel before their transaction is confirmed. Additionally, we are integrating an invoice option which will require the receiver to sign and confirm before receiving funds.

Some of the features promised by LootUp include:

Non-custodial: LootUp never physically controls users' funds with everything managed via smart contracts

Simplicity: Users can send crypto payments to usernames and not long random addresses that can be confusing

Confirmation: Recipients must confirm or cancel payments enabling the sender to maintain control using decentralized broker wallets.

Invoicing: Users can attach relevant invoices together with outgoing payments

Built In Messenger App: Users can securely chat & interact to discuss payments

Marketplace: Users can access a marketplace enabling them to buy and sell via their crypto wallet

Reputation: Users can grow their reputation without sacrificing privacy. Free for anonymous users and premium will allow for KYC and fully verified users.

The team at LootUp believe that the days of writing a check, or running to an ATM to pay back a friend or manage a simple transaction, will soon be a thing of the past.

"LootUp makes crypto simple; in fact, users won't even really need to think about it as crypto but rather LootUp. It will feel like a normal payment app, but better!" concluded CEO Justin Waiau.

About LootUp

Welcome to a New Era of Decentralized Payments. LootUp, a Non-Custodial P2P Payment Platform, aims to become the first globally adopted decentralized payment platform that is self-regulated and which is backed by a digital asset.

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Quantum International Corp believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Quantum International Corp is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Gaming Innovation Group signs partnership agreement with Betway in Portugal

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has today via its subsidiary Sportnco Gaming SAS (Sportnco) signed an agreement with existing partner GM Gaming Limited (GM Gaming), who operates the Betway brand in Portugal for the provision of Sportnco's Sportsbook and player account management (PAM) for Betway.pt ( Portugal ).

This is the second sportsbook and PAM agreement between Sportnco and GM Gaming, the first of which saw the successful launch of the tier one operator in France . The new agreement will see GM Gaming migrate from its current sportsbook and platform.

Metaverse game ecosystem, DeHorizon to launch MMO/RPG DeVerse on Polygon Mainnet

DeHorizon, the next-gen metaverse game ecosystem, today announced that their first game DeVerse is to launch on Polygon Mainnet, the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Polygon-based DeVerse may enable the low-cost transactions and friendly interactive experience for DeVerse players. Additionally, DeHorizon and Polygon Studios — the NFT and gaming arm of Polygon — will work together on technical solutions, game distribution, asset expansion, industry resources, branding, and other aspects to promote the rapid development and launch of DeVerse.

"Making DeVerse launch on Polygon is a great milestone in ushering the movement of a metaverse carnival across multi-chains. l am glad to welcome and greet Polygon inhabitants in DeVerse!", said DeHorizon Founder Shane.

De-Swap Travel

With the determination of building DeVerse on Polygon, a swap program, known as De-Swap Travel, will go live on the website soon.

All the Numen(SSR, SR), Props(Pre-mining Pass, Galaxy Cube, Magic Cube, Internal Testing Ticket, Sweetie Pie, Spirit Burning Necklace and Fiery Feast), once released on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) will be swapped to Polygon Mainnet.

According to DeHorizon's announcement, De-Swap Travel won't change the quality of NFTs.

DeHorizon & Polygon

The longer-term vision of the DeHorizon metaverse is to create a virtual carnival open to all metaverse inhabitants across multiple blockchains, where players can virtually enjoy a second life. As the first game of DeHorizon's core loops, DeVerse lays the foundation for the whole ecosystem.

DeHorizon acknowledged Polygon's expertise in blockchain and decided to develop DeVerse on Polygon, which is a significant step of realizing a cross-chain metaverse ecosystem. NFT assets will be integrated in an orderly manner, and gamers can benefit greatly from Polygon's convenience and low transaction fee.

The DeVerse Internal Test I just ended a few weeks ago and phase II will be live on 11th April with the prize pool of more than 3 million $DVT (native token in DeVerse). New functions and new features will be presented soon and players can easily earn DVT by inviting new players! Seize the opportunity to earn!

More about DeHorizon:
DeHorizon aims to become the next generation of metaverse game ecosystems, enabling players to create, socialize, and enjoy blockchain-based games with their friends. The long-term vision of DeHorizon metaverse is to create a virtual carnival open to all metaverse inhabitants across multiple chains, that lets players enjoy a second life.

Website: http://www.dehorizon.fun
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DeHorizonfun
Telegram: http://t.me/DeHorizonfun
Discord: http://discord.gg/dehorizon
Medium: https://medium.com/@DeHorizon

More about Polygon:
Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more . Polygon's scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 7000+ applications hosted, 1B+ total transactions processed, ~100M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.

If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon's fast and secure txns for your dApp, get started here .

Website | Twitter | Ecosystem Twitter | Developer Twitter | Studios Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Discord | Instagram | Facebook

More about Polygon Studios:

Polygon Studios aims to be the home of the most popular blockchain projects in the world. The Polygon Studios team is focused on supporting developers building decentralized apps on Polygon by providing Web2 and Web3 teams with a suite of services such as developer support, partnership, strategy, go-to-market, and technical integrations. Polygon Studios supports projects from OpenSea to Prada, from Adidas to Draft Kings and Decentral Games to Ubisoft.

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Telegram | Tiktok | LinkedIn

Kingdom Heroes 8 English version coming soon! Iconic features you need to know

Kingdom Heroes is a classic IP series that was R&D by USERJOY for score years, which hits 4,000,000 sales until now and the squeal Kingdom Heroes 8 English version will be recently released on Steam. In 2021 January, Kingdom Heroes 8 entered the weekly sales top 4 and now breakthrough 300,000 sales in a month. This classic playing method accumulated a huge number of regular players afterward. Let's have a look at the features that you should know before starting this game!

Inherit and breakthrough the classic

Kingdom Heroes 8 goes on the classic strategic playing method as the previous pieces. It greatly improved the visual quality to present a wide and sophisticated map while inheriting the horizontal scrolling screen environment.

Reappearing the stage of The Records of the Three Kingdoms

The vast map reproduces where the story takes place particularly. Not only random events but also new elements are added to let people fight and explore freely in an opening explore the environment.

Magnificent army with thousands of men and horses

Players can enjoy fighting thousands with various special arms on the battlefield. A dazzling visual can be provided with retaining the horizontal scrolling operation.

Special skills with general's stratagem

Controlling multiple generals finely will be possible in this generation. The generals' unique skills have also been remade, all well-known generals own their magnificent ascend animation and a unique skill close up.

Multi-dimensional growing system

Title, equipment, divine weapon, war steed, designation, etc. are in one's Officers Growing system. We have simplified the domestics and added a Minister system. Uniting domestics in the previous piece to automate the operation, adding the Stronghold Ancillary Building system to endow the forces with different attributes and features give the game enrichments.

Kingdom Heroes 8's R&D team strives to strike a balance between classical and innovation. We would like to present a piece which is different from the past with the aim of bestowing our players a better game experience.

Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY Pre-Register On Going

Take a look at what to do on the Pre-Registration site

To everyone who is looking forward to, the mobile game Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY official site is ONLINE NOW! USERJOY would like to make a debut for the game in English version recently aiming to provide the best game service to more players.

IRISH SPRING® SOLVES THE AGE-OLD PROBLEM OF STINKY GAMERS WITH THE CREATION OF THE FIRST-EVER GAMING SHOWER

Famed Gamer, FaZe Santana, will Take Followers Along as He Discovers Irish Spring's Groundbreaking Innovation, the Irish Spring Nice-Smelling Gaming Shower

- When gamers are in the thick of battle, taking down the big boss, or competing in an all-out battle royale, the last thing they want to do is put down the controller. In fact, 1-in-5 gamers have admitted to skipping a shower so they don't have to unplug. 1 But Irish Spring, the brand that is all about helping guys smell from a nice-smelling place, is here to solve this enduring problem. Today, Irish Spring is unveiling its most radical innovation yet, the Irish Spring Nice-Smelling Gaming Shower.

LIVEONE PARTNERS WITH GO DIGITAL TO EXPAND NFT PLATFORM AND OFFICIALLY LAUNCH GAMIFYONE IN THIS QUARTER

New Platform Gamifies NFTs, Crypto Trading, Offering LiveOne Members Exclusive Content, Discounts, Prizes Including Virtual Meet & Greets and Teslas

Partnership Will Expand LiveOne's NFT Platform with Cere Network and Polygon

