Quantum Critical Metals Strengthens Technical Leadership with Appointment of Dr. Rob Bowell to Board of Directors and as Chair of International Technical Advisory Council

(TheNewswire)
Internationally respected geochemist to lead the Company's technical strategy and newly established International Technical Advisory Council as Quantum advances innovative critical minerals processing technologies toward pilot-scale validation and commercialization.
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - July 20, 2026 Quantum Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: LEAP,OTC:ATOXF) (OTCQB: ATOXF) (FSE: 96A1) ("Quantum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of internationally recognized geochemist Dr. Rob Bowell, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Bowell has also entered into an agreement with the Company as its Lead Technical Advisor and will serve as Chair of Quantum's newly established International Technical Advisory Council ("ITAC").
The appointment strengthens Quantum's technical leadership at a pivotal stage in the Company's evolution as it advances innovative processing technologies for the recovery of gallium, rubidium and other critical minerals from unconventional and conventional feedstocks while progressing toward pilot-scale validation, commercial deployment and the establishment of secure North American supply chains.
ITAC has been established to provide independent scientific, technical, engineering and strategic guidance to Quantum's Board of Directors and management as the Company advances its critical minerals technology platform. Under Dr. Bowell's leadership, ITAC will help guide technical development, support research and development initiatives, review metallurgical and engineering programs, evaluate emerging opportunities and contribute to the Company's long-term commercialization strategy.
Dr. Bowell is widely recognized as one of the mining industry's leading applied geochemists, with more than three decades of international experience spanning mineral exploration, metallurgical process development, hydrometallurgy, environmental geochemistry, mine waste valorization, due diligence and strategic resource development. Throughout his career, he has advised mining companies, governments, financial institutions and international organizations on technically complex mining and processing projects across more than 100 countries. He is registered as a professional geologist in the Provenance of Newfoundland and Labrador as well as in Europe and Namibia. He is also registered as a chartered chemist with the Royal Society of Chemistry and has attained the designation of Qualified for Minerals Reporting (QMR) by the Institute of Mining Materials and Minerals in recognition of being a Competent Person (CP) or Qualified Person (QP) to sign off Public Reports. He also serves currently as an adjunct professor at Queens University, Kingston, Ontario, Canada.
Dr. Bowell's appointment follows a series of important technical and corporate milestones for Quantum, including encouraging metallurgical test work, advancement of its pilot-scale development strategy, expanded collaboration with government, academic and industrial partners, and continued progress toward commercializing innovative critical minerals processing technologies.
As both a Director and Lead Technical Advisor, Dr. Bowell will provide strategic oversight across Quantum's technical programs while helping guide the Company's scientific direction as it advances innovative processing technologies for the recovery of gallium, rubidium and other critical minerals from mica-rich feedstocks. As Chair of ITAC, he will coordinate the activities of the Council while providing independent guidance on scientific development, metallurgical optimization, engineering initiatives, technical risk management and future commercialization opportunities.
Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Quantum Critical Metals, commented, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Rob Bowell to Quantum. His appointment reflects our commitment to building a world-class technical leadership team capable of advancing innovative critical minerals technologies from laboratory success through pilot-scale validation and ultimately commercialization.
Rob brings a rare combination of internationally recognized scientific expertise, commercial insight and practical operating experience. His appointment significantly enhances our ability to execute the next phase of Quantum's growth as we transition from research and development toward pilot-scale validation, strategic partnerships and commercialization.
The establishment of our International Technical Advisory Council further demonstrates Quantum's commitment to technical excellence and disciplined execution. Bringing together internationally recognized experts with complementary expertise will strengthen our decision-making, accelerate innovation and support the responsible development of technologies designed to help build secure allied critical minerals supply chains."
Dr. Rob Bowell commented, "The global race to secure reliable supplies of critical minerals requires both innovative science and disciplined technical execution. Quantum has assembled an impressive platform that combines resource development with advanced processing technologies, positioning the Company to contribute meaningfully to the development of resilient allied critical mineral supply chains.
I look forward to working with the Board, management team and the members of ITAC to advance the Company's scientific programs, strengthen its technical capabilities and support the responsible commercialization of innovative technologies."
Quantum expects ITAC to play an increasingly important role as the Company advances its technical programs, providing multidisciplinary expertise across geology, mineralogy, metallurgy, engineering, environmental stewardship, commercialization and international strategic development. The Council will support management and the Board by providing independent technical insight and helping identify opportunities that align with Quantum's long-term strategy.
The appointment of Dr. Bowell and the establishment of ITAC reflect Quantum's continued commitment to scientific excellence, technical innovation and disciplined execution as the Company advances technologies designed to support resilient North American supply chains for strategically important critical minerals used in semiconductors, aerospace, defence, advanced electronics and clean energy applications.
The Company expects to announce the inaugural members of ITAC in the coming weeks, bringing together internationally recognized experts whose complementary experience will further strengthen Quantum's technical capabilities and support its long-term strategic objectives.
About Quantum Critical Metals Corp.
Quantum Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: LEAP,OTC:ATOXF | OTCQB: ATOXF | FSE: 86A1) is advancing a strategically located portfolio of critical mineral projects aimed at strengthening North American supply chains for next-generation technologies. The Company's flagship NMX East Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, near Nemaska Lithium's Whabouchi Project and Power Metallic Mines Inc.'s Nisk-Lion-Tiger polymetallic discoveries. Quantum's portfolio includes gallium, rubidium, cesium, antimony, germanium, silver and other critical minerals across projects in Québec and British Columbia. By combining high-potential mineral assets with innovative processing technologies, Quantum is positioning itself as an emerging North American source of the critical materials required for semiconductors, aerospace, defense, advanced electronics and clean energy.
For further information, please contact:
Marcy Kiesman
CEO & Director
Quantum Critical Metals Corp.
Telephone: 604-428-2900
Email: marcykiesman@qcritical.com
Website: www.quantumcriticalmetals.com
To stay updated on Quantum's latest developments, sign up for our mailing list and visit www.quantumcriticalmetals.com and www.sedarplus.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the upcoming work programs, and other statements relating to the business, financial and technical prospects of the Company. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.
Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.