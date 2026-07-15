Rio Silver Inc. Expands US Investor Access with OTCQB Uplist

Rio Silver Inc. Expands US Investor Access with OTCQB Uplist

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO,OTC:RYOOF) (OTC: RYOOF), is pleased to announce its approval to uplist onto the OTCQB market.

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., designed for developing and entrepreneurial-stage companies. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an "established public market" for determining the public market price when registering securities for resale. The company's common shares were approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "RYOOF," giving U.S. retail and institutional investors improved access to the company's shares at this inflection point where global silver production is decreasing and interest in the purest of silver metal-producers, is accelerating, especially when the majority of the co-product is gold.

In Addition, the company announces that it has granted an aggregate of 850,000 incentive stock options to consultants of the company, exercisable at a price of thirty-five cents with the exercise periods of one year and three years from the date of grant. The grant of these options is subject to the approval of the exchange.

About Rio Silver Inc.

Rio Silver Inc. (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) is a Canadian resource company advancing high-grade, silver-dominant assets in Peru, the world's second-largest silver producer. The Company is focused on near-term development opportunities within proven mineral belts and is supported by a seasoned technical and operational team with deep experience in Peruvian geology, underground mining, and district-scale exploration. With a clear development strategy and a growing portfolio of highly prospective silver assets, Rio Silver is establishing the foundation to become one of Peru's next emerging silver producers.

Learn more at www.riosilverinc.com

Stay Connected with Rio Silver
Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to follow Rio Silver for the latest company updates, project milestones, and event announcements across the Company's official social media channels:

By following Rio Silver's official channels, investors can stay informed as the Company advances its silver-dominant projects and executes on key development milestones.

ON BEHALF OF Rio Silver INC.

Chris Verrico
Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

To learn more or engage directly with the Company, please contact:
Christopher Verrico, President and CEO
Tel: (604) 762-4448
Email: chris.verrico@riosilverinc.com
Website: www.riosilverinc.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated development activities, underground access timing, permitting progress, community engagement, metallurgical testing and processing strategies, planned exploration and technical programs, the Company's staged development approach, and the Company's ability to advance the Maria Norte Project toward potential production, cash flow, or other operational milestones.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including assumptions regarding continued community cooperation, the receipt of required permits and approvals, favorable market conditions, the availability of financing, the results of metallurgical and technical studies, and the Company's ability to execute its development plans as currently contemplated. However, forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks related to exploration and development activities, permitting and regulatory approvals, community relations, changes in commodity prices, availability of capital and financing, operational and technical challenges, environmental and social risks, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and Rio Silver undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release


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